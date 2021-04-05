R123 Refrigerant Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Chemours, Daikin, DuPont, Air Liquide Company

“

The report titled Global R123 Refrigerant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global R123 Refrigerant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global R123 Refrigerant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global R123 Refrigerant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global R123 Refrigerant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The R123 Refrigerant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R123 Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R123 Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R123 Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R123 Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R123 Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R123 Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Chemours, Daikin, DuPont, Air Liquide Company, Arkema, Actrol Pty Ltd, Honeywell International Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders

Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders



Market Segmentation by Application: Cooling Agent

Foam Blowing Agent

Cleaning Agent

Other



The R123 Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R123 Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R123 Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the R123 Refrigerant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in R123 Refrigerant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global R123 Refrigerant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global R123 Refrigerant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global R123 Refrigerant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 R123 Refrigerant Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders

1.2.3 Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cooling Agent

1.3.3 Foam Blowing Agent

1.3.4 Cleaning Agent

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Production by Region

2.3.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 R123 Refrigerant Industry Trends

2.4.2 R123 Refrigerant Market Drivers

2.4.3 R123 Refrigerant Market Challenges

2.4.4 R123 Refrigerant Market Restraints

3 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales

3.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by R123 Refrigerant Sales in 2020

4.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top R123 Refrigerant Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by R123 Refrigerant Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Price by Type

5.3.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Price by Application

6.3.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America R123 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe R123 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe R123 Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe R123 Refrigerant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

10.4.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Chemours

12.1.1 Chemours Corporation Information

12.1.2 Chemours Overview

12.1.3 Chemours R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Chemours R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.1.5 Chemours R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Chemours Recent Developments

12.2 Daikin

12.2.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daikin Overview

12.2.3 Daikin R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daikin R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.2.5 Daikin R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Daikin Recent Developments

12.3 DuPont

12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuPont Overview

12.3.3 DuPont R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DuPont R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.3.5 DuPont R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.4 Air Liquide Company

12.4.1 Air Liquide Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Air Liquide Company Overview

12.4.3 Air Liquide Company R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Air Liquide Company R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.4.5 Air Liquide Company R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Air Liquide Company Recent Developments

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Overview

12.5.3 Arkema R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.5.5 Arkema R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.6 Actrol Pty Ltd

12.6.1 Actrol Pty Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Actrol Pty Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Actrol Pty Ltd R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Actrol Pty Ltd R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.6.5 Actrol Pty Ltd R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Actrol Pty Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Honeywell International Inc

12.7.1 Honeywell International Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell International Inc Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell International Inc R123 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Honeywell International Inc R123 Refrigerant Products and Services

12.7.5 Honeywell International Inc R123 Refrigerant SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Honeywell International Inc Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 R123 Refrigerant Value Chain Analysis

13.2 R123 Refrigerant Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 R123 Refrigerant Production Mode & Process

13.4 R123 Refrigerant Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 R123 Refrigerant Sales Channels

13.4.2 R123 Refrigerant Distributors

13.5 R123 Refrigerant Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”