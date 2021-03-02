R-Panel Metal Roofing Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited

“

The report titled Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The R-Panel Metal Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R-Panel Metal Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International, Inc, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, McElroy Metal, Inc., Safal Group, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Isopan S.p.A., Firestone Building Products, Drexel Metals Inc., Bilka

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building



The R-Panel Metal Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the R-Panel Metal Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in R-Panel Metal Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global R-Panel Metal Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Roofing

1.2.3 Aluminum Roofing

1.2.4 Copper Roofing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Production

2.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa R-Panel Metal Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 NCI Building Systems

12.1.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 NCI Building Systems Overview

12.1.3 NCI Building Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NCI Building Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.1.5 NCI Building Systems Related Developments

12.2 Kingspan Group

12.2.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kingspan Group Overview

12.2.3 Kingspan Group R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kingspan Group R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.2.5 Kingspan Group Related Developments

12.3 BlueScope Steel Limited

12.3.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Overview

12.3.3 BlueScope Steel Limited R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BlueScope Steel Limited R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.3.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Related Developments

12.4 CertainTeed Roofing

12.4.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information

12.4.2 CertainTeed Roofing Overview

12.4.3 CertainTeed Roofing R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CertainTeed Roofing R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.4.5 CertainTeed Roofing Related Developments

12.5 Fletcher Building

12.5.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fletcher Building Overview

12.5.3 Fletcher Building R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fletcher Building R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.5.5 Fletcher Building Related Developments

12.6 Headwaters

12.6.1 Headwaters Corporation Information

12.6.2 Headwaters Overview

12.6.3 Headwaters R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Headwaters R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.6.5 Headwaters Related Developments

12.7 Nucor Building Systems

12.7.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nucor Building Systems Overview

12.7.3 Nucor Building Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nucor Building Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.7.5 Nucor Building Systems Related Developments

12.8 Tata Steel Europe

12.8.1 Tata Steel Europe Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tata Steel Europe Overview

12.8.3 Tata Steel Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tata Steel Europe R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.8.5 Tata Steel Europe Related Developments

12.9 The OmniMax International, Inc

12.9.1 The OmniMax International, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 The OmniMax International, Inc Overview

12.9.3 The OmniMax International, Inc R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 The OmniMax International, Inc R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.9.5 The OmniMax International, Inc Related Developments

12.10 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

12.10.1 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.10.5 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Related Developments

12.11 McElroy Metal, Inc.

12.11.1 McElroy Metal, Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 McElroy Metal, Inc. Overview

12.11.3 McElroy Metal, Inc. R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 McElroy Metal, Inc. R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.11.5 McElroy Metal, Inc. Related Developments

12.12 Safal Group

12.12.1 Safal Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Safal Group Overview

12.12.3 Safal Group R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Safal Group R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.12.5 Safal Group Related Developments

12.13 Carlisle SynTec Systems

12.13.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Overview

12.13.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.13.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Related Developments

12.14 Isopan S.p.A.

12.14.1 Isopan S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Isopan S.p.A. Overview

12.14.3 Isopan S.p.A. R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Isopan S.p.A. R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.14.5 Isopan S.p.A. Related Developments

12.15 Firestone Building Products

12.15.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

12.15.2 Firestone Building Products Overview

12.15.3 Firestone Building Products R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Firestone Building Products R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.15.5 Firestone Building Products Related Developments

12.16 Drexel Metals Inc.

12.16.1 Drexel Metals Inc. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Drexel Metals Inc. Overview

12.16.3 Drexel Metals Inc. R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Drexel Metals Inc. R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.16.5 Drexel Metals Inc. Related Developments

12.17 Bilka

12.17.1 Bilka Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bilka Overview

12.17.3 Bilka R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Bilka R-Panel Metal Roofing Product Description

12.17.5 Bilka Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 R-Panel Metal Roofing Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 R-Panel Metal Roofing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 R-Panel Metal Roofing Production Mode & Process

13.4 R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 R-Panel Metal Roofing Sales Channels

13.4.2 R-Panel Metal Roofing Distributors

13.5 R-Panel Metal Roofing Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 R-Panel Metal Roofing Industry Trends

14.2 R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Drivers

14.3 R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Challenges

14.4 R-Panel Metal Roofing Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global R-Panel Metal Roofing Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”