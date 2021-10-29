R-123 Refrigerant Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Daikin, Chemours, Arkema

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(R-123 Refrigerant Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R-123 Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R-123 Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R-123 Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R-123 Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R-123 Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R-123 Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Daikin, Chemours, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Mexichem, Meilan Chemical, Sanmei, Sinochem Group, Linde A.G.

Market Segmentation by Product:

OEM

Aftermarket



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household air conditioner

Automobile air-conditioning

Refrigeration Equipment

Other



The R-123 Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R-123 Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R-123 Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 R-123 Refrigerant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States R-123 Refrigerant Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States R-123 Refrigerant Overall Market Size

2.1 United States R-123 Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top R-123 Refrigerant Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States R-123 Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales by Companies

3.5 United States R-123 Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 R-123 Refrigerant Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers R-123 Refrigerant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 R-123 Refrigerant Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 R-123 Refrigerant Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 R-123 Refrigerant Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 OEM

4.1.3 Aftermarket

4.2 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States R-123 Refrigerant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Household air conditioner

5.1.3 Automobile air-conditioning

5.1.4 Refrigeration Equipment

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States R-123 Refrigerant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Daikin

6.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

6.1.2 Daikin Overview

6.1.3 Daikin R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Daikin R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.1.5 Daikin Recent Developments

6.2 Chemours

6.2.1 Chemours Corporation Information

6.2.2 Chemours Overview

6.2.3 Chemours R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Chemours R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.2.5 Chemours Recent Developments

6.3 Arkema

6.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.3.2 Arkema Overview

6.3.3 Arkema R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Arkema R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments

6.4 Dongyue Group

6.4.1 Dongyue Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dongyue Group Overview

6.4.3 Dongyue Group R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dongyue Group R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.4.5 Dongyue Group Recent Developments

6.5 Zhejiang Juhua

6.5.1 Zhejiang Juhua Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zhejiang Juhua Overview

6.5.3 Zhejiang Juhua R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Zhejiang Juhua R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.5.5 Zhejiang Juhua Recent Developments

6.6 Mexichem

6.6.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mexichem Overview

6.6.3 Mexichem R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mexichem R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.6.5 Mexichem Recent Developments

6.7 Meilan Chemical

6.7.1 Meilan Chemical Corporation Information

6.7.2 Meilan Chemical Overview

6.7.3 Meilan Chemical R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Meilan Chemical R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.7.5 Meilan Chemical Recent Developments

6.8 Sanmei

6.8.1 Sanmei Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sanmei Overview

6.8.3 Sanmei R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sanmei R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.8.5 Sanmei Recent Developments

6.9 Sinochem Group

6.9.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sinochem Group Overview

6.9.3 Sinochem Group R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Sinochem Group R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.9.5 Sinochem Group Recent Developments

6.10 Linde A.G.

6.10.1 Linde A.G. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Linde A.G. Overview

6.10.3 Linde A.G. R-123 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Linde A.G. R-123 Refrigerant Product Description

6.10.5 Linde A.G. Recent Developments

7 United States R-123 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States R-123 Refrigerant Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 R-123 Refrigerant Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 R-123 Refrigerant Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 R-123 Refrigerant Industry Value Chain

9.2 R-123 Refrigerant Upstream Market

9.3 R-123 Refrigerant Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 R-123 Refrigerant Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

