Quick-Dry Towels Market Size 2022: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2022–2028 | Everplush, Tommy Hilfiger, Wayfair

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Quick-Dry Towels Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quick-Dry Towels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quick-Dry Towels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quick-Dry Towels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quick-Dry Towels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quick-Dry Towels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quick-Dry Towels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Everplush, Tommy Hilfiger, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Rainleaf, Dock & Bay, AQUIS, Manduka, Toryen, Welspun, Trident Group, 1888 Mills, Loftex, Grace, SUNVIM, Sanli

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pure Cotton Towels

Microfiber Towels



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Quick-Dry Towels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quick-Dry Towels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quick-Dry Towels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Quick-Dry Towels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Quick-Dry Towels

1.2 Quick-Dry Towels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Pure Cotton Towels

1.2.3 Microfiber Towels

1.3 Quick-Dry Towels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Quick-Dry Towels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Quick-Dry Towels Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Quick-Dry Towels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Quick-Dry Towels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Quick-Dry Towels Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Quick-Dry Towels Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Quick-Dry Towels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Quick-Dry Towels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Quick-Dry Towels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Quick-Dry Towels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Quick-Dry Towels Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Quick-Dry Towels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Quick-Dry Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Quick-Dry Towels Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Quick-Dry Towels Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Quick-Dry Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Quick-Dry Towels Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Quick-Dry Towels Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Quick-Dry Towels Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Quick-Dry Towels Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Quick-Dry Towels Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Quick-Dry Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Quick-Dry Towels Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Quick-Dry Towels Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Quick-Dry Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Quick-Dry Towels Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Quick-Dry Towels Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Quick-Dry Towels Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Quick-Dry Towels Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Quick-Dry Towels Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Quick-Dry Towels Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Quick-Dry Towels Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Quick-Dry Towels Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Quick-Dry Towels Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Everplush

6.1.1 Everplush Corporation Information

6.1.2 Everplush Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Everplush Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Everplush Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Everplush Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Tommy Hilfiger

6.2.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

6.2.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Tommy Hilfiger Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Tommy Hilfiger Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Wayfair

6.3.1 Wayfair Corporation Information

6.3.2 Wayfair Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Wayfair Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Wayfair Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Wayfair Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Pottery Barn

6.4.1 Pottery Barn Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pottery Barn Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Pottery Barn Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Pottery Barn Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Pottery Barn Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Rainleaf

6.5.1 Rainleaf Corporation Information

6.5.2 Rainleaf Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Rainleaf Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 Rainleaf Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Rainleaf Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Dock & Bay

6.6.1 Dock & Bay Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dock & Bay Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dock & Bay Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Dock & Bay Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Dock & Bay Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 AQUIS

6.6.1 AQUIS Corporation Information

6.6.2 AQUIS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 AQUIS Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 AQUIS Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.7.5 AQUIS Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Manduka

6.8.1 Manduka Corporation Information

6.8.2 Manduka Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Manduka Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Manduka Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Manduka Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Toryen

6.9.1 Toryen Corporation Information

6.9.2 Toryen Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Toryen Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Toryen Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Toryen Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Welspun

6.10.1 Welspun Corporation Information

6.10.2 Welspun Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Welspun Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 Welspun Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Welspun Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Trident Group

6.11.1 Trident Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Trident Group Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Trident Group Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 Trident Group Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Trident Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 1888 Mills

6.12.1 1888 Mills Corporation Information

6.12.2 1888 Mills Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 1888 Mills Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 1888 Mills Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.12.5 1888 Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Loftex

6.13.1 Loftex Corporation Information

6.13.2 Loftex Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Loftex Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 Loftex Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Loftex Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Grace

6.14.1 Grace Corporation Information

6.14.2 Grace Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Grace Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Grace Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Grace Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 SUNVIM

6.15.1 SUNVIM Corporation Information

6.15.2 SUNVIM Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 SUNVIM Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 SUNVIM Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.15.5 SUNVIM Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Sanli

6.16.1 Sanli Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sanli Quick-Dry Towels Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Sanli Quick-Dry Towels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.16.4 Sanli Quick-Dry Towels Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Sanli Recent Developments/Updates

7 Quick-Dry Towels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Quick-Dry Towels Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Quick-Dry Towels

7.4 Quick-Dry Towels Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Quick-Dry Towels Distributors List

8.3 Quick-Dry Towels Customers

9 Quick-Dry Towels Market Dynamics

9.1 Quick-Dry Towels Industry Trends

9.2 Quick-Dry Towels Market Drivers

9.3 Quick-Dry Towels Market Challenges

9.4 Quick-Dry Towels Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Quick-Dry Towels Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Quick-Dry Towels by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quick-Dry Towels by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 Quick-Dry Towels Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Quick-Dry Towels by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quick-Dry Towels by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 Quick-Dry Towels Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Quick-Dry Towels by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quick-Dry Towels by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

