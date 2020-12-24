Quarter-Turn Valve Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Pentair Ltd (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), FMC technologies (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Quarter-Turn Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quarter-Turn Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Research Report: Pentair Ltd (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), FMC technologies (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Segmentation by Product: Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate, Lithium Niobate, Lithium Tantalate

Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas, Chemical, Municipal, Power and Mining

The Quarter-Turn Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Quarter-Turn Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Quarter-Turn Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Quarter-Turn Valve

1.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Ball Type

1.2.3 Globe Type

1.2.4 Plug Type

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Municipal

1.3.5 Power and Mining

1.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry

1.7 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Quarter-Turn Valve Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Production

3.4.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Production

3.5.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Quarter-Turn Valve Production

3.6.1 China Quarter-Turn Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Quarter-Turn Valve Production

3.7.1 Japan Quarter-Turn Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Quarter-Turn Valve Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Quarter-Turn Valve Business

7.1 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland)

7.1.1 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.)

7.3.1 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 FMC technologies (U.S.)

7.4.1 FMC technologies (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FMC technologies (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 FMC technologies (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 FMC technologies (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

7.5.1 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Quarter-Turn Valve

8.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Distributors List

9.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quarter-Turn Valve (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quarter-Turn Valve (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Quarter-Turn Valve (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Quarter-Turn Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Quarter-Turn Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Quarter-Turn Valve

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Quarter-Turn Valve by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Quarter-Turn Valve by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Quarter-Turn Valve by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Quarter-Turn Valve

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quarter-Turn Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quarter-Turn Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Quarter-Turn Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Quarter-Turn Valve by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”