Quarter-Turn Valve Market 2022: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028 | Pentair Ltd(Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation(U.S.), Emerson Electric(U.S.)

A newly published report titled “(Quarter-Turn Valve Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quarter-Turn Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Pentair Ltd(Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation(U.S.), Emerson Electric(U.S.), FMC technologies(U.S.), Alfa Laval AB(Sweden)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ball Type

Globe Type

Plug Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Power and Mining



The Quarter-Turn Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Quarter-Turn Valve market expansion?

What will be the global Quarter-Turn Valve market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Quarter-Turn Valve market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Quarter-Turn Valve market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Quarter-Turn Valve market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Quarter-Turn Valve in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry Trends

1.5.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Drivers

1.5.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Challenges

1.5.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ball Type

2.1.2 Globe Type

2.1.3 Plug Type

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Chemical

3.1.3 Municipal

3.1.4 Power and Mining

3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Quarter-Turn Valve in 2021

4.2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Quarter-Turn Valve Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Quarter-Turn Valve Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Quarter-Turn Valve Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland)

7.1.1 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Products Offered

7.1.5 Pentair Ltd(Switzerland) Recent Development

7.2 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.)

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Products Offered

7.2.5 Flowserve Corporation(U.S.) Recent Development

7.3 Emerson Electric(U.S.)

7.3.1 Emerson Electric(U.S.) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Emerson Electric(U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Emerson Electric(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Emerson Electric(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Products Offered

7.3.5 Emerson Electric(U.S.) Recent Development

7.4 FMC technologies(U.S.)

7.4.1 FMC technologies(U.S.) Corporation Information

7.4.2 FMC technologies(U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FMC technologies(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FMC technologies(U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Products Offered

7.4.5 FMC technologies(U.S.) Recent Development

7.5 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden)

7.5.1 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Products Offered

7.5.5 Alfa Laval AB(Sweden) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Distributors

8.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Production Mode & Process

8.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Channels

8.4.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Distributors

8.5 Quarter-Turn Valve Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

