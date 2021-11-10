Quadrotor UAVs Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027- DJI-Innovations Company Limited, Draganfly, DreamQii

Complete study of the global Quadrotor UAVs market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Quadrotor UAVs industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Quadrotor UAVs production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
long-endurance UAV, Medium-range UAV, Short-range UAV
Segment by Application
Reconnaissance, Military, Photography, Sports, Other
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
DJI-Innovations Company Limited, Draganfly, DreamQii, Cyberflight, DroneTechnology, Microdrones, Novadem, Unmanned Integrated Systems, Xamen Technologies, Yuneec, Actiondroneusa, Aeryon Labs, Asctec
TOC
1.2.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 long-endurance UAV
1.2.3 Medium-range UAV
1.2.4 Short-range UAV 1.3 Quadrotor UAVs Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Reconnaissance
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Photography
1.3.5 Sports
1.3.6 Other 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Quadrotor UAVs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Quadrotor UAVs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Quadrotor UAVs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Quadrotor UAVs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Quadrotor UAVs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Quadrotor UAVs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Quadrotor UAVs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Quadrotor UAVs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Quadrotor UAVs Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Quadrotor UAVs Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Quadrotor UAVs Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Quadrotor UAVs Production
3.4.1 North America Quadrotor UAVs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Production
3.5.1 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Quadrotor UAVs Production
3.6.1 China Quadrotor UAVs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Quadrotor UAVs Production
3.7.1 Japan Quadrotor UAVs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Quadrotor UAVs Production
3.8.1 South Korea Quadrotor UAVs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Quadrotor UAVs Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Quadrotor UAVs Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 DJI-Innovations Company Limited
7.1.1 DJI-Innovations Company Limited Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.1.2 DJI-Innovations Company Limited Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.1.3 DJI-Innovations Company Limited Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 DJI-Innovations Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 DJI-Innovations Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Draganfly
7.2.1 Draganfly Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.2.2 Draganfly Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Draganfly Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Draganfly Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Draganfly Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 DreamQii
7.3.1 DreamQii Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.3.2 DreamQii Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.3.3 DreamQii Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 DreamQii Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 DreamQii Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Cyberflight
7.4.1 Cyberflight Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.4.2 Cyberflight Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Cyberflight Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Cyberflight Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Cyberflight Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 DroneTechnology
7.5.1 DroneTechnology Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.5.2 DroneTechnology Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.5.3 DroneTechnology Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 DroneTechnology Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 DroneTechnology Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Microdrones
7.6.1 Microdrones Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.6.2 Microdrones Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Microdrones Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Microdrones Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Microdrones Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Novadem
7.7.1 Novadem Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.7.2 Novadem Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Novadem Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Novadem Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Novadem Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Unmanned Integrated Systems
7.8.1 Unmanned Integrated Systems Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.8.2 Unmanned Integrated Systems Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Unmanned Integrated Systems Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Unmanned Integrated Systems Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Unmanned Integrated Systems Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Xamen Technologies
7.9.1 Xamen Technologies Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.9.2 Xamen Technologies Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Xamen Technologies Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Xamen Technologies Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Xamen Technologies Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Yuneec
7.10.1 Yuneec Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.10.2 Yuneec Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Yuneec Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Yuneec Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Yuneec Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Actiondroneusa
7.11.1 Actiondroneusa Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.11.2 Actiondroneusa Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Actiondroneusa Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Actiondroneusa Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Actiondroneusa Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Aeryon Labs
7.12.1 Aeryon Labs Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.12.2 Aeryon Labs Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Aeryon Labs Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Aeryon Labs Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Aeryon Labs Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 Asctec
7.13.1 Asctec Quadrotor UAVs Corporation Information
7.13.2 Asctec Quadrotor UAVs Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Asctec Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Asctec Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Asctec Recent Developments/Updates 8 Quadrotor UAVs Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Quadrotor UAVs Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Quadrotor UAVs 8.4 Quadrotor UAVs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Quadrotor UAVs Distributors List 9.3 Quadrotor UAVs Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Quadrotor UAVs Industry Trends 10.2 Quadrotor UAVs Growth Drivers 10.3 Quadrotor UAVs Market Challenges 10.4 Quadrotor UAVs Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quadrotor UAVs by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Quadrotor UAVs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Quadrotor UAVs 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Quadrotor UAVs by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Quadrotor UAVs by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Quadrotor UAVs by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Quadrotor UAVs by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quadrotor UAVs by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quadrotor UAVs by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Quadrotor UAVs by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Quadrotor UAVs by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
