Quadcopter UAVs Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2020–2026 | DJI, Microdrones, CHC Navigation

The report titled Global Quadcopter UAVs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Quadcopter UAVs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Quadcopter UAVs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Quadcopter UAVs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Quadcopter UAVs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Quadcopter UAVs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quadcopter UAVs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quadcopter UAVs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quadcopter UAVs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quadcopter UAVs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quadcopter UAVs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quadcopter UAVs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DJI, Microdrones, CHC Navigation, Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development, RIEGL, Kespry, UAV America, Bird-X, Novadem, Parrot, FLIR Systems, Hélicéo, Dronevolt, SlidX, MATTERNET, MikroKopter
Market Segmentation by Product: Less Than 5kg
5-10kg
More Than 10kg
Market Segmentation by Application: Agricultural
Industrial
Aerial Photography
Military
The Quadcopter UAVs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quadcopter UAVs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quadcopter UAVs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Quadcopter UAVs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Quadcopter UAVs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Quadcopter UAVs market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Quadcopter UAVs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Quadcopter UAVs market?
Table of Contents:
1 Quadcopter UAVs Market Overview
1.1 Quadcopter UAVs Product Overview
1.2 Quadcopter UAVs Market Segment by Payload
1.2.1 Less Than 5kg
1.2.2 5-10kg
1.2.3 More Than 10kg
1.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Payload (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Overview by Payload (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Historic Market Size Review by Payload (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Payload (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Payload (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Payload (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)
2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Quadcopter UAVs Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Quadcopter UAVs Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Quadcopter UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Quadcopter UAVs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Quadcopter UAVs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Quadcopter UAVs Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Quadcopter UAVs as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Quadcopter UAVs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Quadcopter UAVs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Quadcopter UAVs by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Quadcopter UAVs by Application
4.1 Quadcopter UAVs Segment by Application
4.1.1 Agricultural
4.1.2 Industrial
4.1.3 Aerial Photography
4.1.4 Military
4.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Quadcopter UAVs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs by Application
4.5.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs by Application
5 North America Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Quadcopter UAVs Business
10.1 DJI
10.1.1 DJI Corporation Information
10.1.2 DJI Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.1.5 DJI Recent Developments
10.2 Microdrones
10.2.1 Microdrones Corporation Information
10.2.2 Microdrones Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Microdrones Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.2.5 Microdrones Recent Developments
10.3 CHC Navigation
10.3.1 CHC Navigation Corporation Information
10.3.2 CHC Navigation Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 CHC Navigation Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 CHC Navigation Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.3.5 CHC Navigation Recent Developments
10.4 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development
10.4.1 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Corporation Information
10.4.2 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.4.5 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Recent Developments
10.5 RIEGL
10.5.1 RIEGL Corporation Information
10.5.2 RIEGL Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 RIEGL Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 RIEGL Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.5.5 RIEGL Recent Developments
10.6 Kespry
10.6.1 Kespry Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kespry Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Kespry Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kespry Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.6.5 Kespry Recent Developments
10.7 UAV America
10.7.1 UAV America Corporation Information
10.7.2 UAV America Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 UAV America Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 UAV America Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.7.5 UAV America Recent Developments
10.8 Bird-X
10.8.1 Bird-X Corporation Information
10.8.2 Bird-X Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Bird-X Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Bird-X Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.8.5 Bird-X Recent Developments
10.9 Novadem
10.9.1 Novadem Corporation Information
10.9.2 Novadem Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Novadem Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Novadem Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.9.5 Novadem Recent Developments
10.10 Parrot
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Quadcopter UAVs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Parrot Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Parrot Recent Developments
10.11 FLIR Systems
10.11.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information
10.11.2 FLIR Systems Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 FLIR Systems Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 FLIR Systems Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.11.5 FLIR Systems Recent Developments
10.12 Hélicéo
10.12.1 Hélicéo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hélicéo Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Hélicéo Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Hélicéo Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.12.5 Hélicéo Recent Developments
10.13 Dronevolt
10.13.1 Dronevolt Corporation Information
10.13.2 Dronevolt Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Dronevolt Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Dronevolt Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.13.5 Dronevolt Recent Developments
10.14 SlidX
10.14.1 SlidX Corporation Information
10.14.2 SlidX Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 SlidX Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 SlidX Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.14.5 SlidX Recent Developments
10.15 MATTERNET
10.15.1 MATTERNET Corporation Information
10.15.2 MATTERNET Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 MATTERNET Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 MATTERNET Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.15.5 MATTERNET Recent Developments
10.16 MikroKopter
10.16.1 MikroKopter Corporation Information
10.16.2 MikroKopter Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 MikroKopter Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 MikroKopter Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered
10.16.5 MikroKopter Recent Developments
11 Quadcopter UAVs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Quadcopter UAVs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Quadcopter UAVs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Quadcopter UAVs Industry Trends
11.4.2 Quadcopter UAVs Market Drivers
11.4.3 Quadcopter UAVs Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
