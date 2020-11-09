Quadcopter UAVs Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2020–2026 | DJI, Microdrones, CHC Navigation

“

The report titled Global Quadcopter UAVs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Quadcopter UAVs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Quadcopter UAVs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Quadcopter UAVs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Quadcopter UAVs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Quadcopter UAVs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2225483/global-quadcopter-uavs-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quadcopter UAVs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quadcopter UAVs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quadcopter UAVs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quadcopter UAVs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quadcopter UAVs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quadcopter UAVs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DJI, Microdrones, CHC Navigation, Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development, RIEGL, Kespry, UAV America, Bird-X, Novadem, Parrot, FLIR Systems, Hélicéo, Dronevolt, SlidX, MATTERNET, MikroKopter

Market Segmentation by Product: Less Than 5kg

5-10kg

More Than 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application: Agricultural

Industrial

Aerial Photography

Military



The Quadcopter UAVs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quadcopter UAVs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quadcopter UAVs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Quadcopter UAVs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Quadcopter UAVs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Quadcopter UAVs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Quadcopter UAVs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Quadcopter UAVs market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2225483/global-quadcopter-uavs-market

Table of Contents:

1 Quadcopter UAVs Market Overview

1.1 Quadcopter UAVs Product Overview

1.2 Quadcopter UAVs Market Segment by Payload

1.2.1 Less Than 5kg

1.2.2 5-10kg

1.2.3 More Than 10kg

1.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Payload (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Overview by Payload (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Historic Market Size Review by Payload (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Payload (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Payload (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Payload (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Payload (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Breakdown by Payload (2015-2020)

2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Quadcopter UAVs Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Quadcopter UAVs Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Quadcopter UAVs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Quadcopter UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Quadcopter UAVs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Quadcopter UAVs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Quadcopter UAVs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Quadcopter UAVs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Quadcopter UAVs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Quadcopter UAVs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Quadcopter UAVs by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Quadcopter UAVs by Application

4.1 Quadcopter UAVs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Aerial Photography

4.1.4 Military

4.2 Global Quadcopter UAVs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Quadcopter UAVs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Quadcopter UAVs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs by Application

4.5.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs by Application

5 North America Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Quadcopter UAVs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Quadcopter UAVs Business

10.1 DJI

10.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.1.2 DJI Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.1.5 DJI Recent Developments

10.2 Microdrones

10.2.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

10.2.2 Microdrones Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Microdrones Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DJI Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.2.5 Microdrones Recent Developments

10.3 CHC Navigation

10.3.1 CHC Navigation Corporation Information

10.3.2 CHC Navigation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 CHC Navigation Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CHC Navigation Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.3.5 CHC Navigation Recent Developments

10.4 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development

10.4.1 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.4.5 Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Recent Developments

10.5 RIEGL

10.5.1 RIEGL Corporation Information

10.5.2 RIEGL Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 RIEGL Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RIEGL Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.5.5 RIEGL Recent Developments

10.6 Kespry

10.6.1 Kespry Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kespry Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Kespry Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kespry Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.6.5 Kespry Recent Developments

10.7 UAV America

10.7.1 UAV America Corporation Information

10.7.2 UAV America Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 UAV America Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 UAV America Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.7.5 UAV America Recent Developments

10.8 Bird-X

10.8.1 Bird-X Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bird-X Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Bird-X Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bird-X Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.8.5 Bird-X Recent Developments

10.9 Novadem

10.9.1 Novadem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Novadem Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Novadem Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Novadem Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.9.5 Novadem Recent Developments

10.10 Parrot

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Quadcopter UAVs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Parrot Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Parrot Recent Developments

10.11 FLIR Systems

10.11.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 FLIR Systems Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 FLIR Systems Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 FLIR Systems Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.11.5 FLIR Systems Recent Developments

10.12 Hélicéo

10.12.1 Hélicéo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hélicéo Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Hélicéo Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hélicéo Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.12.5 Hélicéo Recent Developments

10.13 Dronevolt

10.13.1 Dronevolt Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dronevolt Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Dronevolt Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dronevolt Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.13.5 Dronevolt Recent Developments

10.14 SlidX

10.14.1 SlidX Corporation Information

10.14.2 SlidX Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 SlidX Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SlidX Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.14.5 SlidX Recent Developments

10.15 MATTERNET

10.15.1 MATTERNET Corporation Information

10.15.2 MATTERNET Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 MATTERNET Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 MATTERNET Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.15.5 MATTERNET Recent Developments

10.16 MikroKopter

10.16.1 MikroKopter Corporation Information

10.16.2 MikroKopter Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 MikroKopter Quadcopter UAVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 MikroKopter Quadcopter UAVs Products Offered

10.16.5 MikroKopter Recent Developments

11 Quadcopter UAVs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Quadcopter UAVs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Quadcopter UAVs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Quadcopter UAVs Industry Trends

11.4.2 Quadcopter UAVs Market Drivers

11.4.3 Quadcopter UAVs Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”