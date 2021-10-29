Pyrrolidone Market Analysis, Trends, Product Demand, Key Players, Major Applications, Research Report 2027 | Ashland, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Pyrrolidone Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pyrrolidone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pyrrolidone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pyrrolidone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pyrrolidone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pyrrolidone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pyrrolidone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ashland, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Market Segmentation by Product:

N-Methylpyrrolidone

N-Vinyl Pyrrolidone

N-Octyl Pyrrolidone



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medicine

Pesticide

Pigment

Other



The Pyrrolidone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pyrrolidone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pyrrolidone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pyrrolidone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Pyrrolidone Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Pyrrolidone Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Pyrrolidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Pyrrolidone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Pyrrolidone Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pyrrolidone Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Pyrrolidone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Pyrrolidone Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Pyrrolidone Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Pyrrolidone Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pyrrolidone Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Pyrrolidone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrrolidone Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Pyrrolidone Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrrolidone Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 N-Methylpyrrolidone

4.1.3 N-Vinyl Pyrrolidone

4.1.4 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone

4.2 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Pyrrolidone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Medicine

5.1.3 Pesticide

5.1.4 Pigment

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Pyrrolidone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Ashland

6.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ashland Overview

6.1.3 Ashland Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Ashland Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.1.5 Ashland Recent Developments

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Overview

6.2.3 BASF Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 BASF Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview

6.3.3 Eastman Chemical Company Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Developments

6.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

6.4.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Corporation Information

6.4.2 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Overview

6.4.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.4.5 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Recent Developments

6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

6.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

6.6 NIPPON SHOKUBAI

6.6.1 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Corporation Information

6.6.2 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Overview

6.6.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Pyrrolidone Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Pyrrolidone Product Description

6.6.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Recent Developments

7 United States Pyrrolidone Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Pyrrolidone Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Pyrrolidone Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Pyrrolidone Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Pyrrolidone Industry Value Chain

9.2 Pyrrolidone Upstream Market

9.3 Pyrrolidone Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Pyrrolidone Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

