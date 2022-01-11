Pyjamas Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2028 | Aimer, Meibiao, Maniform

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Pyjamas Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pyjamas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pyjamas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pyjamas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pyjamas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pyjamas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pyjamas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Aimer, Meibiao, Maniform, AUTUMN DEER, CONLIA, ETAM, Victoria’s Secret, Barefoot Dream, Dkny, PJ Salvage, Ralph Lauren, H&M, IZOD, Nautica, Dockers, Hanes, Intimo, Calvin Klein, Tommy, Cosabella
Market Segmentation by Product:
Women’s pyjamas
Man’s pyjamas
Kids pyjamas
Market Segmentation by Application:
Family
Hotel
Others
The Pyjamas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pyjamas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pyjamas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pyjamas Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pyjamas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Women’s pyjamas
1.2.3 Man’s pyjamas
1.2.4 Kids pyjamas
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pyjamas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Family
1.3.3 Hotel
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pyjamas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pyjamas Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pyjamas Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pyjamas by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pyjamas Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Pyjamas Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pyjamas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Pyjamas in 2021
3.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pyjamas Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Pyjamas Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Pyjamas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Pyjamas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Pyjamas Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Pyjamas Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Pyjamas Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Pyjamas Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Pyjamas Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Pyjamas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Pyjamas Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Pyjamas Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Pyjamas Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Pyjamas Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Pyjamas Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Pyjamas Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Pyjamas Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Pyjamas Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Pyjamas Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Pyjamas Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Pyjamas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Pyjamas Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Pyjamas Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Pyjamas Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Pyjamas Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Pyjamas Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Pyjamas Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Pyjamas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Pyjamas Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Pyjamas Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Pyjamas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Pyjamas Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Pyjamas Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Pyjamas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pyjamas Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Pyjamas Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Pyjamas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Pyjamas Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Pyjamas Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Pyjamas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Pyjamas Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Pyjamas Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Pyjamas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Pyjamas Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Pyjamas Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Pyjamas Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Pyjamas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Pyjamas Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Pyjamas Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Pyjamas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Pyjamas Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Pyjamas Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Pyjamas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pyjamas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aimer
11.1.1 Aimer Corporation Information
11.1.2 Aimer Overview
11.1.3 Aimer Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Aimer Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Aimer Recent Developments
11.2 Meibiao
11.2.1 Meibiao Corporation Information
11.2.2 Meibiao Overview
11.2.3 Meibiao Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Meibiao Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Meibiao Recent Developments
11.3 Maniform
11.3.1 Maniform Corporation Information
11.3.2 Maniform Overview
11.3.3 Maniform Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Maniform Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Maniform Recent Developments
11.4 AUTUMN DEER
11.4.1 AUTUMN DEER Corporation Information
11.4.2 AUTUMN DEER Overview
11.4.3 AUTUMN DEER Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 AUTUMN DEER Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 AUTUMN DEER Recent Developments
11.5 CONLIA
11.5.1 CONLIA Corporation Information
11.5.2 CONLIA Overview
11.5.3 CONLIA Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 CONLIA Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 CONLIA Recent Developments
11.6 ETAM
11.6.1 ETAM Corporation Information
11.6.2 ETAM Overview
11.6.3 ETAM Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 ETAM Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 ETAM Recent Developments
11.7 Victoria’s Secret
11.7.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information
11.7.2 Victoria’s Secret Overview
11.7.3 Victoria’s Secret Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Victoria’s Secret Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Developments
11.8 Barefoot Dream
11.8.1 Barefoot Dream Corporation Information
11.8.2 Barefoot Dream Overview
11.8.3 Barefoot Dream Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Barefoot Dream Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Barefoot Dream Recent Developments
11.9 Dkny
11.9.1 Dkny Corporation Information
11.9.2 Dkny Overview
11.9.3 Dkny Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Dkny Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Dkny Recent Developments
11.10 PJ Salvage
11.10.1 PJ Salvage Corporation Information
11.10.2 PJ Salvage Overview
11.10.3 PJ Salvage Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 PJ Salvage Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 PJ Salvage Recent Developments
11.11 Ralph Lauren
11.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information
11.11.2 Ralph Lauren Overview
11.11.3 Ralph Lauren Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Ralph Lauren Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Developments
11.12 H&M
11.12.1 H&M Corporation Information
11.12.2 H&M Overview
11.12.3 H&M Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 H&M Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 H&M Recent Developments
11.13 IZOD
11.13.1 IZOD Corporation Information
11.13.2 IZOD Overview
11.13.3 IZOD Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 IZOD Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 IZOD Recent Developments
11.14 Nautica
11.14.1 Nautica Corporation Information
11.14.2 Nautica Overview
11.14.3 Nautica Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Nautica Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Nautica Recent Developments
11.15 Dockers
11.15.1 Dockers Corporation Information
11.15.2 Dockers Overview
11.15.3 Dockers Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Dockers Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Dockers Recent Developments
11.16 Hanes
11.16.1 Hanes Corporation Information
11.16.2 Hanes Overview
11.16.3 Hanes Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Hanes Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Hanes Recent Developments
11.17 Intimo
11.17.1 Intimo Corporation Information
11.17.2 Intimo Overview
11.17.3 Intimo Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Intimo Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Intimo Recent Developments
11.18 Calvin Klein
11.18.1 Calvin Klein Corporation Information
11.18.2 Calvin Klein Overview
11.18.3 Calvin Klein Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Calvin Klein Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Calvin Klein Recent Developments
11.19 Tommy
11.19.1 Tommy Corporation Information
11.19.2 Tommy Overview
11.19.3 Tommy Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Tommy Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Tommy Recent Developments
11.20 Cosabella
11.20.1 Cosabella Corporation Information
11.20.2 Cosabella Overview
11.20.3 Cosabella Pyjamas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Cosabella Pyjamas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Cosabella Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Pyjamas Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Pyjamas Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Pyjamas Production Mode & Process
12.4 Pyjamas Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Pyjamas Sales Channels
12.4.2 Pyjamas Distributors
12.5 Pyjamas Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Pyjamas Industry Trends
13.2 Pyjamas Market Drivers
13.3 Pyjamas Market Challenges
13.4 Pyjamas Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Pyjamas Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
