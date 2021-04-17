PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Soprema Group, GAF, Sika

“

The report titled Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Waterproofing Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Waterproofing Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico﻿, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, IB Roof Systems, Custom Seal Roofing, Joaboa Technology, Polyglass

Market Segmentation by Product: 1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing

Tunnels

Swimming Pools

Others



The PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Waterproofing Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Table of Contents:

1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Overview

1.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Thickness

1.2.1 1.2 mm

1.2.2 1.5 mm

1.2.3 2.0 mm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

1.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Overview by Thickness (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Thickness

1.4.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PVC Waterproofing Membrane as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Application

4.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roofing

4.1.2 Tunnels

4.1.3 Swimming Pools

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Country

5.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Country

6.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Country

8.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PVC Waterproofing Membrane Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 GAF

10.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.2.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GAF PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.2.5 GAF Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 Duro-Last

10.4.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

10.4.2 Duro-Last Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Duro-Last PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Duro-Last PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 Duro-Last Recent Development

10.5 Johns Manville

10.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Johns Manville PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Johns Manville PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.6 TECHNONICOL Corporation

10.6.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Firestone

10.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Firestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Firestone PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Firestone PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Firestone Recent Development

10.8 Carlisle

10.8.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Carlisle PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Carlisle PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.9 CKS

10.9.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.9.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CKS PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CKS PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 CKS Recent Development

10.10 Versico﻿

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Versico﻿ PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Versico﻿ Recent Development

10.11 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

10.11.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.11.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Development

10.12 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.12.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hongyuan Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hongyuan Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.13 FiberTite

10.13.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

10.13.2 FiberTite Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 FiberTite PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 FiberTite PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.13.5 FiberTite Recent Development

10.14 Fosroc

10.14.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fosroc PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fosroc PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.14.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.15 Bauder

10.15.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Bauder PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Bauder PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.15.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.16 IB Roof Systems

10.16.1 IB Roof Systems Corporation Information

10.16.2 IB Roof Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 IB Roof Systems PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 IB Roof Systems PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.16.5 IB Roof Systems Recent Development

10.17 Custom Seal Roofing

10.17.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

10.17.2 Custom Seal Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Custom Seal Roofing PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Custom Seal Roofing PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.17.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Development

10.18 Joaboa Technology

10.18.1 Joaboa Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Joaboa Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Joaboa Technology PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Joaboa Technology PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.18.5 Joaboa Technology Recent Development

10.19 Polyglass

10.19.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.19.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Polyglass PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Polyglass PVC Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.19.5 Polyglass Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

12.3 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”