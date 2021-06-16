PVC Roofing Membrane Market Regional Growth, Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast 2027| DANOSA, Carlisle Companies, imper

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The PVC Roofing Membrane report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the PVC Roofing Membrane market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. PVC Roofing Membrane report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. PVC Roofing Membrane report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This PVC Roofing Membrane research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the PVC Roofing Membrane report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Research Report: DANOSA, Carlisle Companies, imper, GAF, Protan, Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group, IKO, Sika Corporation, Siplast, Inc., Versico

Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Type: Glass Fiber Reinforced PVC Membrane, Without Reinforcement PVC Membrane

Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Other

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

What will be the size of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PVC Membrane

1.2.3 Without Reinforcement PVC Membrane

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production

2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Roofing Membrane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DANOSA

12.1.1 DANOSA Corporation Information

12.1.2 DANOSA Overview

12.1.3 DANOSA PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DANOSA PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.1.5 DANOSA Recent Developments

12.2 Carlisle Companies

12.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carlisle Companies Overview

12.2.3 Carlisle Companies PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Carlisle Companies PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Developments

12.3 imper

12.3.1 imper Corporation Information

12.3.2 imper Overview

12.3.3 imper PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 imper PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.3.5 imper Recent Developments

12.4 GAF

12.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.4.2 GAF Overview

12.4.3 GAF PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GAF PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.4.5 GAF Recent Developments

12.5 Protan

12.5.1 Protan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Protan Overview

12.5.3 Protan PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Protan PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.5.5 Protan Recent Developments

12.6 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group

12.6.1 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group Overview

12.6.3 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.6.5 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group Recent Developments

12.7 IKO

12.7.1 IKO Corporation Information

12.7.2 IKO Overview

12.7.3 IKO PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IKO PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.7.5 IKO Recent Developments

12.8 Sika Corporation

12.8.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sika Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Sika Corporation PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sika Corporation PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.8.5 Sika Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Siplast, Inc.

12.9.1 Siplast, Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siplast, Inc. Overview

12.9.3 Siplast, Inc. PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siplast, Inc. PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.9.5 Siplast, Inc. Recent Developments

12.10 Versico

12.10.1 Versico Corporation Information

12.10.2 Versico Overview

12.10.3 Versico PVC Roofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Versico PVC Roofing Membrane Product Description

12.10.5 Versico Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Production Mode & Process

13.4 PVC Roofing Membrane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Sales Channels

13.4.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Distributors

13.5 PVC Roofing Membrane Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Industry Trends

14.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Drivers

14.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Challenges

14.4 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PVC Roofing Membrane Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

