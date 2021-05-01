PVC Roofing Membrane Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | DANOSA, Carlisle Companies, imper

“

The report titled Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Roofing Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Roofing Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DANOSA, Carlisle Companies, imper, GAF, Protan, Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group, IKO, Sika Corporation, Siplast, Inc., Versico

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Reinforced PVC Membrane

Without Reinforcement PVC Membrane



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other



The PVC Roofing Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Roofing Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Roofing Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Roofing Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Roofing Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Roofing Membrane market?

Table of Contents:

1 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PVC Roofing Membrane

1.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PVC Membrane

1.2.3 Without Reinforcement PVC Membrane

1.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PVC Roofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PVC Roofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PVC Roofing Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PVC Roofing Membrane Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PVC Roofing Membrane Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Production

3.4.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Production

3.5.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PVC Roofing Membrane Production

3.6.1 China PVC Roofing Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PVC Roofing Membrane Production

3.7.1 Japan PVC Roofing Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PVC Roofing Membrane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DANOSA

7.1.1 DANOSA PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.1.2 DANOSA PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DANOSA PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DANOSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DANOSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Carlisle Companies

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Companies PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Carlisle Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 imper

7.3.1 imper PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.3.2 imper PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.3.3 imper PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 imper Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 imper Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.4.2 GAF PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.4.3 GAF PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Protan

7.5.1 Protan PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.5.2 Protan PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Protan PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Protan Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Protan Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group

7.6.1 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.6.2 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Icopal Synthetic Membranes/BMI Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 IKO

7.7.1 IKO PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.7.2 IKO PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.7.3 IKO PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 IKO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IKO Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sika Corporation

7.8.1 Sika Corporation PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sika Corporation PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sika Corporation PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sika Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sika Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Siplast, Inc.

7.9.1 Siplast, Inc. PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.9.2 Siplast, Inc. PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Siplast, Inc. PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Siplast, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Siplast, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Versico

7.10.1 Versico PVC Roofing Membrane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Versico PVC Roofing Membrane Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Versico PVC Roofing Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Versico Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Versico Recent Developments/Updates

8 PVC Roofing Membrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PVC Roofing Membrane

8.4 PVC Roofing Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Distributors List

9.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PVC Roofing Membrane Industry Trends

10.2 PVC Roofing Membrane Growth Drivers

10.3 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Challenges

10.4 PVC Roofing Membrane Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PVC Roofing Membrane by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PVC Roofing Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PVC Roofing Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PVC Roofing Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PVC Roofing Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PVC Roofing Membrane

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PVC Roofing Membrane by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PVC Roofing Membrane by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PVC Roofing Membrane by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PVC Roofing Membrane by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PVC Roofing Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PVC Roofing Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PVC Roofing Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PVC Roofing Membrane by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”