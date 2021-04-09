PVC Resins Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global PVC Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVC Resins Market Research Report: Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Inovyn, Orbia, Oxy, Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical, Xinjiang Tianye Group, Beiyuan Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, LG Chem, Kem One, Vynova, Tianjin Dagu Chemical, Junzheng Group, Reliance Industries, Braskem, Hongda Xingye, SCG Chemicals, Taiyo Vinyl

PVC Resins Market Types: Ethylene Process

Calcium Carbide Process

PVC Resins Market Applications: Pipes, Profiles and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Cables

Flooring and Coating

Others

The PVC Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Resins market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 PVC Resins Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene Process

1.2.3 Calcium Carbide Process

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pipes, Profiles and Fittings

1.3.3 Films and Sheets

1.3.4 Wires and Cables

1.3.5 Flooring and Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global PVC Resins Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PVC Resins Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PVC Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Resins Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PVC Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 PVC Resins Industry Trends

2.4.2 PVC Resins Market Drivers

2.4.3 PVC Resins Market Challenges

2.4.4 PVC Resins Market Restraints

3 Global PVC Resins Sales

3.1 Global PVC Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PVC Resins Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global PVC Resins Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PVC Resins Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Resins Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Resins Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PVC Resins Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PVC Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PVC Resins Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PVC Resins Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Resins Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PVC Resins Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PVC Resins Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PVC Resins Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PVC Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PVC Resins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PVC Resins Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PVC Resins Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PVC Resins Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PVC Resins Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PVC Resins Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PVC Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PVC Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America PVC Resins Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PVC Resins Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America PVC Resins Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe PVC Resins Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PVC Resins Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe PVC Resins Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America PVC Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America PVC Resins Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PVC Resins Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America PVC Resins Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.1.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Westlake Chemical

12.2.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Westlake Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Westlake Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Westlake Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.2.5 Westlake Chemical PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Westlake Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Formosa Plastics

12.3.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

12.3.3 Formosa Plastics PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Formosa Plastics PVC Resins Products and Services

12.3.5 Formosa Plastics PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

12.4 Inovyn

12.4.1 Inovyn Corporation Information

12.4.2 Inovyn Overview

12.4.3 Inovyn PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Inovyn PVC Resins Products and Services

12.4.5 Inovyn PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Inovyn Recent Developments

12.5 Orbia

12.5.1 Orbia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orbia Overview

12.5.3 Orbia PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Orbia PVC Resins Products and Services

12.5.5 Orbia PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Orbia Recent Developments

12.6 Oxy

12.6.1 Oxy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Oxy Overview

12.6.3 Oxy PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Oxy PVC Resins Products and Services

12.6.5 Oxy PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Oxy Recent Developments

12.7 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical

12.7.1 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.7.5 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Xinjiang Tianye Group

12.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Group Overview

12.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye Group PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye Group PVC Resins Products and Services

12.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Group PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Xinjiang Tianye Group Recent Developments

12.9 Beiyuan Chemical

12.9.1 Beiyuan Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beiyuan Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Beiyuan Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Beiyuan Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.9.5 Beiyuan Chemical PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Beiyuan Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Hanwha Chemical

12.10.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Hanwha Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hanwha Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.10.5 Hanwha Chemical PVC Resins SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 LG Chem

12.11.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.11.2 LG Chem Overview

12.11.3 LG Chem PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LG Chem PVC Resins Products and Services

12.11.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.12 Kem One

12.12.1 Kem One Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kem One Overview

12.12.3 Kem One PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kem One PVC Resins Products and Services

12.12.5 Kem One Recent Developments

12.13 Vynova

12.13.1 Vynova Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vynova Overview

12.13.3 Vynova PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vynova PVC Resins Products and Services

12.13.5 Vynova Recent Developments

12.14 Tianjin Dagu Chemical

12.14.1 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Tianjin Dagu Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tianjin Dagu Chemical PVC Resins Products and Services

12.14.5 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Junzheng Group

12.15.1 Junzheng Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Junzheng Group Overview

12.15.3 Junzheng Group PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Junzheng Group PVC Resins Products and Services

12.15.5 Junzheng Group Recent Developments

12.16 Reliance Industries

12.16.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.16.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.16.3 Reliance Industries PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Reliance Industries PVC Resins Products and Services

12.16.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.17 Braskem

12.17.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.17.2 Braskem Overview

12.17.3 Braskem PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Braskem PVC Resins Products and Services

12.17.5 Braskem Recent Developments

12.18 Hongda Xingye

12.18.1 Hongda Xingye Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hongda Xingye Overview

12.18.3 Hongda Xingye PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hongda Xingye PVC Resins Products and Services

12.18.5 Hongda Xingye Recent Developments

12.19 SCG Chemicals

12.19.1 SCG Chemicals Corporation Information

12.19.2 SCG Chemicals Overview

12.19.3 SCG Chemicals PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 SCG Chemicals PVC Resins Products and Services

12.19.5 SCG Chemicals Recent Developments

12.20 Taiyo Vinyl

12.20.1 Taiyo Vinyl Corporation Information

12.20.2 Taiyo Vinyl Overview

12.20.3 Taiyo Vinyl PVC Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Taiyo Vinyl PVC Resins Products and Services

12.20.5 Taiyo Vinyl Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PVC Resins Value Chain Analysis

13.2 PVC Resins Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PVC Resins Production Mode & Process

13.4 PVC Resins Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PVC Resins Sales Channels

13.4.2 PVC Resins Distributors

13.5 PVC Resins Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

