PVC Pressure Pipes Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Egeplast, Finolex Industries, IPEX

The report titled Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Pressure Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Pressure Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Egeplast, Finolex Industries, IPEX, JM Eagle, Pipelife International, Plastika, Polypipe, Royal Building Products, Revaho, Vinidex, NAPCO
Market Segmentation by Product:
Chlorinated PVC Pipe
Unplasticized PVC Pipe
Plasticized PVC Pipe
Market Segmentation by Application:
Oil and Gas
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Others
The PVC Pressure Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the PVC Pressure Pipes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Pressure Pipes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global PVC Pressure Pipes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Chlorinated PVC Pipe
1.2.3 Unplasticized PVC Pipe
1.2.4 Plasticized PVC Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers PVC Pressure Pipes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PVC Pressure Pipes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top PVC Pressure Pipes Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top PVC Pressure Pipes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China PVC Pressure Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China PVC Pressure Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China PVC Pressure Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China PVC Pressure Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Egeplast
12.1.1 Egeplast Corporation Information
12.1.2 Egeplast Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Egeplast PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Egeplast PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.1.5 Egeplast Recent Development
12.2 Finolex Industries
12.2.1 Finolex Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Finolex Industries Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Finolex Industries PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Finolex Industries PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.2.5 Finolex Industries Recent Development
12.3 IPEX
12.3.1 IPEX Corporation Information
12.3.2 IPEX Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IPEX PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 IPEX PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.3.5 IPEX Recent Development
12.4 JM Eagle
12.4.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information
12.4.2 JM Eagle Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 JM Eagle PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 JM Eagle PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.4.5 JM Eagle Recent Development
12.5 Pipelife International
12.5.1 Pipelife International Corporation Information
12.5.2 Pipelife International Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pipelife International PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Pipelife International PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.5.5 Pipelife International Recent Development
12.6 Plastika
12.6.1 Plastika Corporation Information
12.6.2 Plastika Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Plastika PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Plastika PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.6.5 Plastika Recent Development
12.7 Polypipe
12.7.1 Polypipe Corporation Information
12.7.2 Polypipe Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Polypipe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Polypipe PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.7.5 Polypipe Recent Development
12.8 Royal Building Products
12.8.1 Royal Building Products Corporation Information
12.8.2 Royal Building Products Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Royal Building Products PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Royal Building Products PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.8.5 Royal Building Products Recent Development
12.9 Revaho
12.9.1 Revaho Corporation Information
12.9.2 Revaho Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Revaho PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Revaho PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.9.5 Revaho Recent Development
12.10 Vinidex
12.10.1 Vinidex Corporation Information
12.10.2 Vinidex Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vinidex PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Vinidex PVC Pressure Pipes Products Offered
12.10.5 Vinidex Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Industry Trends
13.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Drivers
13.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Challenges
13.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
