PVC Pressure Pipes Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Egeplast, Finolex Industries, IPEX

The report titled Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Pressure Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Pressure Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Egeplast, Finolex Industries, IPEX, JM Eagle, Pipelife International, Plastika, Polypipe, Royal Building Products, Revaho, Vinidex, NAPCO

Market Segmentation by Product: Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others



The PVC Pressure Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Pressure Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Pressure Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Pressure Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chlorinated PVC Pipe

1.2.3 Unplasticized PVC Pipe

1.2.4 Plasticized PVC Pipe

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Industry Trends

2.4.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Drivers

2.4.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Challenges

2.4.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Restraints

3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales

3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pressure Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Egeplast

12.1.1 Egeplast Corporation Information

12.1.2 Egeplast Overview

12.1.3 Egeplast PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Egeplast PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.1.5 Egeplast PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Egeplast Recent Developments

12.2 Finolex Industries

12.2.1 Finolex Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Finolex Industries Overview

12.2.3 Finolex Industries PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Finolex Industries PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.2.5 Finolex Industries PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Finolex Industries Recent Developments

12.3 IPEX

12.3.1 IPEX Corporation Information

12.3.2 IPEX Overview

12.3.3 IPEX PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IPEX PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.3.5 IPEX PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 IPEX Recent Developments

12.4 JM Eagle

12.4.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

12.4.2 JM Eagle Overview

12.4.3 JM Eagle PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 JM Eagle PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.4.5 JM Eagle PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 JM Eagle Recent Developments

12.5 Pipelife International

12.5.1 Pipelife International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pipelife International Overview

12.5.3 Pipelife International PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Pipelife International PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.5.5 Pipelife International PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Pipelife International Recent Developments

12.6 Plastika

12.6.1 Plastika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Plastika Overview

12.6.3 Plastika PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Plastika PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.6.5 Plastika PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Plastika Recent Developments

12.7 Polypipe

12.7.1 Polypipe Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polypipe Overview

12.7.3 Polypipe PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polypipe PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.7.5 Polypipe PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Polypipe Recent Developments

12.8 Royal Building Products

12.8.1 Royal Building Products Corporation Information

12.8.2 Royal Building Products Overview

12.8.3 Royal Building Products PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Royal Building Products PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.8.5 Royal Building Products PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Royal Building Products Recent Developments

12.9 Revaho

12.9.1 Revaho Corporation Information

12.9.2 Revaho Overview

12.9.3 Revaho PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Revaho PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.9.5 Revaho PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Revaho Recent Developments

12.10 Vinidex

12.10.1 Vinidex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vinidex Overview

12.10.3 Vinidex PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Vinidex PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.10.5 Vinidex PVC Pressure Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Vinidex Recent Developments

12.11 NAPCO

12.11.1 NAPCO Corporation Information

12.11.2 NAPCO Overview

12.11.3 NAPCO PVC Pressure Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 NAPCO PVC Pressure Pipes Products and Services

12.11.5 NAPCO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Production Mode & Process

13.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Sales Channels

13.4.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Distributors

13.5 PVC Pressure Pipes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

