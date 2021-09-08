PVC Pipes and Fittings Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte, Quantum Industries, RAKtherm

“

The report titled Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Pipes and Fittings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Pipes and Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte, Quantum Industries, RAKtherm, Union Pipes Industry, Thomsun Industries, EGPI, Power Group of Companies, Bin Brook Plastic Industries, Cosmoplast, Techno Plastic Industry, Kalde, GF HAKAN PLASTiK, VESBO

Market Segmentation by Product:

K Type

L Type

M Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plumbing

HVAC and Refrigeration

Industrial/OEM



The PVC Pipes and Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Pipes and Fittings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Pipes and Fittings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Pipes and Fittings market?

Table of Contents:

1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Overview

1.1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Product Overview

1.2 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 K Type

1.2.2 L Type

1.2.3 M Type

1.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PVC Pipes and Fittings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PVC Pipes and Fittings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PVC Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PVC Pipes and Fittings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PVC Pipes and Fittings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PVC Pipes and Fittings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PVC Pipes and Fittings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings by Application

4.1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plumbing

4.1.2 HVAC and Refrigeration

4.1.3 Industrial/OEM

4.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings by Country

5.1 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings by Country

6.1 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings by Country

8.1 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PVC Pipes and Fittings Business

10.1 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte

10.1.1 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Corporation Information

10.1.2 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.1.5 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Recent Development

10.2 Quantum Industries

10.2.1 Quantum Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Quantum Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Quantum Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Quantum Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.2.5 Quantum Industries Recent Development

10.3 RAKtherm

10.3.1 RAKtherm Corporation Information

10.3.2 RAKtherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 RAKtherm PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 RAKtherm PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.3.5 RAKtherm Recent Development

10.4 Union Pipes Industry

10.4.1 Union Pipes Industry Corporation Information

10.4.2 Union Pipes Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Union Pipes Industry PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Union Pipes Industry PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.4.5 Union Pipes Industry Recent Development

10.5 Thomsun Industries

10.5.1 Thomsun Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thomsun Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Thomsun Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Thomsun Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.5.5 Thomsun Industries Recent Development

10.6 EGPI

10.6.1 EGPI Corporation Information

10.6.2 EGPI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 EGPI PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 EGPI PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.6.5 EGPI Recent Development

10.7 Power Group of Companies

10.7.1 Power Group of Companies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Power Group of Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Power Group of Companies PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Power Group of Companies PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.7.5 Power Group of Companies Recent Development

10.8 Bin Brook Plastic Industries

10.8.1 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bin Brook Plastic Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bin Brook Plastic Industries PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.8.5 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Recent Development

10.9 Cosmoplast

10.9.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cosmoplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cosmoplast PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cosmoplast PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.9.5 Cosmoplast Recent Development

10.10 Techno Plastic Industry

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PVC Pipes and Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Techno Plastic Industry PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Techno Plastic Industry Recent Development

10.11 Kalde

10.11.1 Kalde Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kalde Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kalde PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kalde PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.11.5 Kalde Recent Development

10.12 GF HAKAN PLASTiK

10.12.1 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Corporation Information

10.12.2 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GF HAKAN PLASTiK PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GF HAKAN PLASTiK PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.12.5 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Recent Development

10.13 VESBO

10.13.1 VESBO Corporation Information

10.13.2 VESBO Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 VESBO PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 VESBO PVC Pipes and Fittings Products Offered

10.13.5 VESBO Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PVC Pipes and Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PVC Pipes and Fittings Distributors

12.3 PVC Pipes and Fittings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

