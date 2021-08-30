PVC Floor Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor

“

The report titled Global PVC Floor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Floor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Floor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Floor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Floor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Floor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Floor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Floor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Floor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Floor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Floor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Floor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Polyflor（James Halstead）, Bonie, Takiron, HANWHA, Liberty, Forbo, Dajulong, Serfleks, Mannington, Mohawk(including IVC), M.J. international group, Nox, GRABO, Suzhou Huatai, Taoshi, Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring, Yihua, Tinsue, Weilianshun, BEIJING LITONG

Market Segmentation by Product: Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential



The PVC Floor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Floor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Floor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Floor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Floor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Floor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Floor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Floor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Floor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States PVC Floor Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States PVC Floor Overall Market Size

2.1 United States PVC Floor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States PVC Floor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States PVC Floor Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Floor Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States PVC Floor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States PVC Floor Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States PVC Floor Sales by Companies

3.5 United States PVC Floor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Floor Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers PVC Floor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Floor Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 PVC Floor Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Floor Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States PVC Floor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Homogenous

4.1.3 Heterogeneous

4.1.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)

4.1.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

4.2 By Type – United States PVC Floor Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States PVC Floor Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States PVC Floor Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States PVC Floor Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States PVC Floor Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States PVC Floor Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States PVC Floor Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States PVC Floor Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States PVC Floor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States PVC Floor Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.2 By Application – United States PVC Floor Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States PVC Floor Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States PVC Floor Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States PVC Floor Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States PVC Floor Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States PVC Floor Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States PVC Floor Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States PVC Floor Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States PVC Floor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 LG Hausys

6.1.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.1.2 LG Hausys Overview

6.1.3 LG Hausys PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 LG Hausys PVC Floor Product Description

6.1.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

6.2.2 Armstrong Overview

6.2.3 Armstrong PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Armstrong PVC Floor Product Description

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

6.3 Gerflor

6.3.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.3.2 Gerflor Overview

6.3.3 Gerflor PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Gerflor PVC Floor Product Description

6.3.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

6.4 Targett

6.4.1 Targett Corporation Information

6.4.2 Targett Overview

6.4.3 Targett PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Targett PVC Floor Product Description

6.4.5 Targett Recent Developments

6.5 Polyflor（James Halstead）

6.5.1 Polyflor（James Halstead） Corporation Information

6.5.2 Polyflor（James Halstead） Overview

6.5.3 Polyflor（James Halstead） PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Polyflor（James Halstead） PVC Floor Product Description

6.5.5 Polyflor（James Halstead） Recent Developments

6.6 Bonie

6.6.1 Bonie Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bonie Overview

6.6.3 Bonie PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Bonie PVC Floor Product Description

6.6.5 Bonie Recent Developments

6.7 Takiron

6.7.1 Takiron Corporation Information

6.7.2 Takiron Overview

6.7.3 Takiron PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Takiron PVC Floor Product Description

6.7.5 Takiron Recent Developments

6.8 HANWHA

6.8.1 HANWHA Corporation Information

6.8.2 HANWHA Overview

6.8.3 HANWHA PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 HANWHA PVC Floor Product Description

6.8.5 HANWHA Recent Developments

6.9 Liberty

6.9.1 Liberty Corporation Information

6.9.2 Liberty Overview

6.9.3 Liberty PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Liberty PVC Floor Product Description

6.9.5 Liberty Recent Developments

6.10 Forbo

6.10.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.10.2 Forbo Overview

6.10.3 Forbo PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Forbo PVC Floor Product Description

6.10.5 Forbo Recent Developments

6.11 Dajulong

6.11.1 Dajulong Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dajulong Overview

6.11.3 Dajulong PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dajulong PVC Floor Product Description

6.11.5 Dajulong Recent Developments

6.12 Serfleks

6.12.1 Serfleks Corporation Information

6.12.2 Serfleks Overview

6.12.3 Serfleks PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Serfleks PVC Floor Product Description

6.12.5 Serfleks Recent Developments

6.13 Mannington

6.13.1 Mannington Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mannington Overview

6.13.3 Mannington PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Mannington PVC Floor Product Description

6.13.5 Mannington Recent Developments

6.14 Mohawk(including IVC)

6.14.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mohawk(including IVC) Overview

6.14.3 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Floor Product Description

6.14.5 Mohawk(including IVC) Recent Developments

6.15 M.J. international group

6.15.1 M.J. international group Corporation Information

6.15.2 M.J. international group Overview

6.15.3 M.J. international group PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 M.J. international group PVC Floor Product Description

6.15.5 M.J. international group Recent Developments

6.16 Nox

6.16.1 Nox Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nox Overview

6.16.3 Nox PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Nox PVC Floor Product Description

6.16.5 Nox Recent Developments

6.17 GRABO

6.17.1 GRABO Corporation Information

6.17.2 GRABO Overview

6.17.3 GRABO PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 GRABO PVC Floor Product Description

6.17.5 GRABO Recent Developments

6.18 Suzhou Huatai

6.18.1 Suzhou Huatai Corporation Information

6.18.2 Suzhou Huatai Overview

6.18.3 Suzhou Huatai PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Suzhou Huatai PVC Floor Product Description

6.18.5 Suzhou Huatai Recent Developments

6.19 Taoshi

6.19.1 Taoshi Corporation Information

6.19.2 Taoshi Overview

6.19.3 Taoshi PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Taoshi PVC Floor Product Description

6.19.5 Taoshi Recent Developments

6.20 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

6.20.1 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring Corporation Information

6.20.2 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring Overview

6.20.3 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring PVC Floor Product Description

6.20.5 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring Recent Developments

6.21 Yihua

6.21.1 Yihua Corporation Information

6.21.2 Yihua Overview

6.21.3 Yihua PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Yihua PVC Floor Product Description

6.21.5 Yihua Recent Developments

6.22 Tinsue

6.22.1 Tinsue Corporation Information

6.22.2 Tinsue Overview

6.22.3 Tinsue PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Tinsue PVC Floor Product Description

6.22.5 Tinsue Recent Developments

6.23 Weilianshun

6.23.1 Weilianshun Corporation Information

6.23.2 Weilianshun Overview

6.23.3 Weilianshun PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Weilianshun PVC Floor Product Description

6.23.5 Weilianshun Recent Developments

6.24 BEIJING LITONG

6.24.1 BEIJING LITONG Corporation Information

6.24.2 BEIJING LITONG Overview

6.24.3 BEIJING LITONG PVC Floor Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 BEIJING LITONG PVC Floor Product Description

6.24.5 BEIJING LITONG Recent Developments

7 United States PVC Floor Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States PVC Floor Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 PVC Floor Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 PVC Floor Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 PVC Floor Industry Value Chain

9.2 PVC Floor Upstream Market

9.3 PVC Floor Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PVC Floor Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

