PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2028 | 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(PVC Adhesive Tapes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Market Segmentation by Product:

Scotch Tape

Opaque Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others



The PVC Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Scotch Tape

1.2.3 Opaque Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Commodity Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Production

2.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PVC Adhesive Tapes by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of PVC Adhesive Tapes in 2021

4.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 3M PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 3M Recent Developments

12.2 Nitto

12.2.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nitto Overview

12.2.3 Nitto PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Nitto PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Nitto Recent Developments

12.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

12.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Overview

12.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments

12.4 Lintec

12.4.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lintec Overview

12.4.3 Lintec PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Lintec PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Lintec Recent Developments

12.5 Intertape Polymer Group

12.5.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

12.5.3 Intertape Polymer Group PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Intertape Polymer Group PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments

12.6 Shurtape Technologies

12.6.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shurtape Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Shurtape Technologies PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Shurtape Technologies PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Avery Dennison (Yongle)

12.7.1 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Overview

12.7.3 Avery Dennison (Yongle) PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Avery Dennison (Yongle) PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Recent Developments

12.8 Achem (YC Group)

12.8.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Achem (YC Group) Overview

12.8.3 Achem (YC Group) PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Achem (YC Group) PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Developments

12.9 Scapa

12.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Scapa Overview

12.9.3 Scapa PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Scapa PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Scapa Recent Developments

12.10 Teraoka

12.10.1 Teraoka Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teraoka Overview

12.10.3 Teraoka PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Teraoka PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Teraoka Recent Developments

12.11 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

12.11.1 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Overview

12.11.3 ORAFOL Europe GmbH PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 ORAFOL Europe GmbH PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 Denka

12.12.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.12.2 Denka Overview

12.12.3 Denka PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Denka PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Denka Recent Developments

12.13 Stokvis Tapes

12.13.1 Stokvis Tapes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Stokvis Tapes Overview

12.13.3 Stokvis Tapes PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Stokvis Tapes PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Stokvis Tapes Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

12.14.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments

12.15 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

12.15.1 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Overview

12.15.3 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive PVC Adhesive Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PVC Adhesive Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PVC Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PVC Adhesive Tapes Production Mode & Process

13.4 PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PVC Adhesive Tapes Sales Channels

13.4.2 PVC Adhesive Tapes Distributors

13.5 PVC Adhesive Tapes Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PVC Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends

14.2 PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Drivers

14.3 PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

14.4 PVC Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PVC Adhesive Tapes Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”