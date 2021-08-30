PV (Photovoltaics) Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar

“

The report titled Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PV (Photovoltaics) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PV (Photovoltaics) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PV (Photovoltaics) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanwha, JA Solar, First Solar, ReneSola, Yingli, SunPower, Eging PV, Chint Group, Shunfeng, Risen, Solarworld, REC Group, CSUN, Hareonsolar, Kyocera Solar, Solar Frontier, HT-SAAE, SoloPower, NSP, Hanergy

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Ground Station



The PV (Photovoltaics) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PV (Photovoltaics) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PV (Photovoltaics) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV (Photovoltaics) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PV (Photovoltaics) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV (Photovoltaics) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV (Photovoltaics) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV (Photovoltaics) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PV (Photovoltaics) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PV (Photovoltaics) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States PV (Photovoltaics) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PV (Photovoltaics) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers PV (Photovoltaics) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV (Photovoltaics) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 PV (Photovoltaics) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV (Photovoltaics) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Single Crystal Silicon

4.1.3 Polycrystalline Silicon

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Ground Station

5.2 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States PV (Photovoltaics) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Jinko Solar

6.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

6.1.2 Jinko Solar Overview

6.1.3 Jinko Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Jinko Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.1.5 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

6.2 Trina Solar

6.2.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

6.2.2 Trina Solar Overview

6.2.3 Trina Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Trina Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.2.5 Trina Solar Recent Developments

6.3 Canadian Solar

6.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

6.3.2 Canadian Solar Overview

6.3.3 Canadian Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Canadian Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.3.5 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

6.4 Hanwha

6.4.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hanwha Overview

6.4.3 Hanwha PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hanwha PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.4.5 Hanwha Recent Developments

6.5 JA Solar

6.5.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

6.5.2 JA Solar Overview

6.5.3 JA Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 JA Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.5.5 JA Solar Recent Developments

6.6 First Solar

6.6.1 First Solar Corporation Information

6.6.2 First Solar Overview

6.6.3 First Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 First Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.6.5 First Solar Recent Developments

6.7 ReneSola

6.7.1 ReneSola Corporation Information

6.7.2 ReneSola Overview

6.7.3 ReneSola PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 ReneSola PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.7.5 ReneSola Recent Developments

6.8 Yingli

6.8.1 Yingli Corporation Information

6.8.2 Yingli Overview

6.8.3 Yingli PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Yingli PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.8.5 Yingli Recent Developments

6.9 SunPower

6.9.1 SunPower Corporation Information

6.9.2 SunPower Overview

6.9.3 SunPower PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 SunPower PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.9.5 SunPower Recent Developments

6.10 Eging PV

6.10.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

6.10.2 Eging PV Overview

6.10.3 Eging PV PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Eging PV PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.10.5 Eging PV Recent Developments

6.11 Chint Group

6.11.1 Chint Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Chint Group Overview

6.11.3 Chint Group PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Chint Group PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.11.5 Chint Group Recent Developments

6.12 Shunfeng

6.12.1 Shunfeng Corporation Information

6.12.2 Shunfeng Overview

6.12.3 Shunfeng PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Shunfeng PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.12.5 Shunfeng Recent Developments

6.13 Risen

6.13.1 Risen Corporation Information

6.13.2 Risen Overview

6.13.3 Risen PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Risen PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.13.5 Risen Recent Developments

6.14 Solarworld

6.14.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

6.14.2 Solarworld Overview

6.14.3 Solarworld PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Solarworld PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.14.5 Solarworld Recent Developments

6.15 REC Group

6.15.1 REC Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 REC Group Overview

6.15.3 REC Group PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 REC Group PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.15.5 REC Group Recent Developments

6.16 CSUN

6.16.1 CSUN Corporation Information

6.16.2 CSUN Overview

6.16.3 CSUN PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 CSUN PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.16.5 CSUN Recent Developments

6.17 Hareonsolar

6.17.1 Hareonsolar Corporation Information

6.17.2 Hareonsolar Overview

6.17.3 Hareonsolar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Hareonsolar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.17.5 Hareonsolar Recent Developments

6.18 Kyocera Solar

6.18.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

6.18.2 Kyocera Solar Overview

6.18.3 Kyocera Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Kyocera Solar PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.18.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

6.19 Solar Frontier

6.19.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

6.19.2 Solar Frontier Overview

6.19.3 Solar Frontier PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Solar Frontier PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.19.5 Solar Frontier Recent Developments

6.20 HT-SAAE

6.20.1 HT-SAAE Corporation Information

6.20.2 HT-SAAE Overview

6.20.3 HT-SAAE PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 HT-SAAE PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.20.5 HT-SAAE Recent Developments

6.21 SoloPower

6.21.1 SoloPower Corporation Information

6.21.2 SoloPower Overview

6.21.3 SoloPower PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 SoloPower PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.21.5 SoloPower Recent Developments

6.22 NSP

6.22.1 NSP Corporation Information

6.22.2 NSP Overview

6.22.3 NSP PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 NSP PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.22.5 NSP Recent Developments

6.23 Hanergy

6.23.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

6.23.2 Hanergy Overview

6.23.3 Hanergy PV (Photovoltaics) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Hanergy PV (Photovoltaics) Product Description

6.23.5 Hanergy Recent Developments

7 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States PV (Photovoltaics) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 PV (Photovoltaics) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 PV (Photovoltaics) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 PV (Photovoltaics) Industry Value Chain

9.2 PV (Photovoltaics) Upstream Market

9.3 PV (Photovoltaics) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PV (Photovoltaics) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

