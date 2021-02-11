PV Module Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS

“

The report titled Global PV Module Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PV Module market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PV Module market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PV Module market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PV Module market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PV Module report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PV Module report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PV Module market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PV Module market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PV Module market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PV Module market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PV Module market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, LONGi Solar, Aiko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Solar, SFCE, GCL System Integration Technology, Chint, Kyocera, REC Group, Motech, United Renewable Energy, Vina Solar, SunPower, RECOM Solar, Adani Solar, Risen Energy, Talesun Solar, Renesola, First Solar, Calyxo GmbH, Advanced Solar Power, Solar Frontier, Hanergy, CNBM Kaisheng

Market Segmentation by Product: Crystalline Silicon Modules

CIGS Modules

CdTe Modules

Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Industrial & Commercial

The PV Module Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PV Module market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PV Module market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV Module market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PV Module industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV Module market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV Module market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV Module market?

Table of Contents:

1 PV Module Product Scope

1.1 PV Module Product Scope

1.2 PV Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PV Module Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon Modules

1.2.3 CIGS Modules

1.2.4 CdTe Modules

1.2.5 Other

1.3 PV Module Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PV Module Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial & Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.4 PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global PV Module Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global PV Module Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global PV Module Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 PV Module Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global PV Module Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global PV Module Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global PV Module Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India PV Module Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global PV Module Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PV Module Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top PV Module Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PV Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PV Module as of 2019)

3.4 Global PV Module Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers PV Module Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key PV Module Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global PV Module Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PV Module Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global PV Module Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PV Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global PV Module Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global PV Module Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PV Module Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global PV Module Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PV Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PV Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States PV Module Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe PV Module Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China PV Module Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan PV Module Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia PV Module Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India PV Module Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India PV Module Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Module Business

12.1 Trina Solar

12.1.1 Trina Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trina Solar Business Overview

12.1.3 Trina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Trina Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.1.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

12.2 Jinko Solar

12.2.1 Jinko Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview

12.2.3 Jinko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Jinko Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.2.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

12.3 Hanwha Q CELLS

12.3.1 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Business Overview

12.3.3 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Products Offered

12.3.5 Hanwha Q CELLS Recent Development

12.4 LONGi Solar

12.4.1 LONGi Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.4.2 LONGi Solar Business Overview

12.4.3 LONGi Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LONGi Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.4.5 LONGi Solar Recent Development

12.5 Aiko Solar

12.5.1 Aiko Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aiko Solar Business Overview

12.5.3 Aiko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Aiko Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.5.5 Aiko Solar Recent Development

12.6 JA Solar Holdings

12.6.1 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Corporation Information

12.6.2 JA Solar Holdings Business Overview

12.6.3 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Products Offered

12.6.5 JA Solar Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Canadian Solar

12.7.1 Canadian Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview

12.7.3 Canadian Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Canadian Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.7.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

12.8 Yingli Solar

12.8.1 Yingli Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yingli Solar Business Overview

12.8.3 Yingli Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yingli Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.8.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

12.9 SFCE

12.9.1 SFCE PV Module Corporation Information

12.9.2 SFCE Business Overview

12.9.3 SFCE PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SFCE PV Module Products Offered

12.9.5 SFCE Recent Development

12.10 GCL System Integration Technology

12.10.1 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Corporation Information

12.10.2 GCL System Integration Technology Business Overview

12.10.3 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Products Offered

12.10.5 GCL System Integration Technology Recent Development

12.11 Chint

12.11.1 Chint PV Module Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chint Business Overview

12.11.3 Chint PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Chint PV Module Products Offered

12.11.5 Chint Recent Development

12.12 Kyocera

12.12.1 Kyocera PV Module Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kyocera Business Overview

12.12.3 Kyocera PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kyocera PV Module Products Offered

12.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

12.13 REC Group

12.13.1 REC Group PV Module Corporation Information

12.13.2 REC Group Business Overview

12.13.3 REC Group PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 REC Group PV Module Products Offered

12.13.5 REC Group Recent Development

12.14 Motech

12.14.1 Motech PV Module Corporation Information

12.14.2 Motech Business Overview

12.14.3 Motech PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Motech PV Module Products Offered

12.14.5 Motech Recent Development

12.15 United Renewable Energy

12.15.1 United Renewable Energy PV Module Corporation Information

12.15.2 United Renewable Energy Business Overview

12.15.3 United Renewable Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 United Renewable Energy PV Module Products Offered

12.15.5 United Renewable Energy Recent Development

12.16 Vina Solar

12.16.1 Vina Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.16.2 Vina Solar Business Overview

12.16.3 Vina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Vina Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.16.5 Vina Solar Recent Development

12.17 SunPower

12.17.1 SunPower PV Module Corporation Information

12.17.2 SunPower Business Overview

12.17.3 SunPower PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 SunPower PV Module Products Offered

12.17.5 SunPower Recent Development

12.18 RECOM Solar

12.18.1 RECOM Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.18.2 RECOM Solar Business Overview

12.18.3 RECOM Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 RECOM Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.18.5 RECOM Solar Recent Development

12.19 Adani Solar

12.19.1 Adani Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.19.2 Adani Solar Business Overview

12.19.3 Adani Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Adani Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.19.5 Adani Solar Recent Development

12.20 Risen Energy

12.20.1 Risen Energy PV Module Corporation Information

12.20.2 Risen Energy Business Overview

12.20.3 Risen Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Risen Energy PV Module Products Offered

12.20.5 Risen Energy Recent Development

12.21 Talesun Solar

12.21.1 Talesun Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.21.2 Talesun Solar Business Overview

12.21.3 Talesun Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Talesun Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.21.5 Talesun Solar Recent Development

12.22 Renesola

12.22.1 Renesola PV Module Corporation Information

12.22.2 Renesola Business Overview

12.22.3 Renesola PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Renesola PV Module Products Offered

12.22.5 Renesola Recent Development

12.23 First Solar

12.23.1 First Solar PV Module Corporation Information

12.23.2 First Solar Business Overview

12.23.3 First Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 First Solar PV Module Products Offered

12.23.5 First Solar Recent Development

12.24 Calyxo GmbH

12.24.1 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Corporation Information

12.24.2 Calyxo GmbH Business Overview

12.24.3 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Products Offered

12.24.5 Calyxo GmbH Recent Development

12.25 Advanced Solar Power

12.25.1 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Corporation Information

12.25.2 Advanced Solar Power Business Overview

12.25.3 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Products Offered

12.25.5 Advanced Solar Power Recent Development

12.26 Solar Frontier

12.26.1 Solar Frontier PV Module Corporation Information

12.26.2 Solar Frontier Business Overview

12.26.3 Solar Frontier PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Solar Frontier PV Module Products Offered

12.26.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

12.27 Hanergy

12.27.1 Hanergy PV Module Corporation Information

12.27.2 Hanergy Business Overview

12.27.3 Hanergy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Hanergy PV Module Products Offered

12.27.5 Hanergy Recent Development

12.28 CNBM Kaisheng

12.28.1 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Corporation Information

12.28.2 CNBM Kaisheng Business Overview

12.28.3 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Products Offered

12.28.5 CNBM Kaisheng Recent Development

13 PV Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 PV Module Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PV Module

13.4 PV Module Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 PV Module Distributors List

14.3 PV Module Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

