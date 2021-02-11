PV Module Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS

“

The report titled Global PV Module Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PV Module market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PV Module market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PV Module market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PV Module market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PV Module report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PV Module report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PV Module market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PV Module market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PV Module market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PV Module market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PV Module market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, LONGi Solar, Aiko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Solar, SFCE, GCL System Integration Technology, Chint, Kyocera, REC Group, Motech, United Renewable Energy, Vina Solar, SunPower, RECOM Solar, Adani Solar, Risen Energy, Talesun Solar, Renesola, First Solar, Calyxo GmbH, Advanced Solar Power, Solar Frontier, Hanergy, CNBM Kaisheng

Market Segmentation by Product: Crystalline Silicon Modules

CIGS Modules

CdTe Modules

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Industrial & Commercial

Utility



The PV Module Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PV Module market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PV Module market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV Module market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PV Module industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV Module market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV Module market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV Module market?

Table of Contents:

1 PV Module Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Module

1.2 PV Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PV Module Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon Modules

1.2.3 CIGS Modules

1.2.4 CdTe Modules

1.2.5 Other

1.3 PV Module Segment by Application

1.3.1 PV Module Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial & Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.4 Global PV Module Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global PV Module Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global PV Module Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 PV Module Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 PV Module Industry

1.6 PV Module Market Trends

2 Global PV Module Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PV Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers PV Module Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 PV Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Module Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key PV Module Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 PV Module Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global PV Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global PV Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America PV Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America PV Module Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America PV Module Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe PV Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe PV Module Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe PV Module Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific PV Module Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific PV Module Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific PV Module Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America PV Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America PV Module Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America PV Module Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa PV Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa PV Module Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa PV Module Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global PV Module Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global PV Module Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PV Module Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global PV Module Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global PV Module Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Module Business

6.1 Trina Solar

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Trina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Trina Solar Products Offered

6.1.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

6.2 Jinko Solar

6.2.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Jinko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Jinko Solar Products Offered

6.2.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

6.3 Hanwha Q CELLS

6.3.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Hanwha Q CELLS Products Offered

6.3.5 Hanwha Q CELLS Recent Development

6.4 LONGi Solar

6.4.1 LONGi Solar Corporation Information

6.4.2 LONGi Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 LONGi Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 LONGi Solar Products Offered

6.4.5 LONGi Solar Recent Development

6.5 Aiko Solar

6.5.1 Aiko Solar Corporation Information

6.5.2 Aiko Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Aiko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Aiko Solar Products Offered

6.5.5 Aiko Solar Recent Development

6.6 JA Solar Holdings

6.6.1 JA Solar Holdings Corporation Information

6.6.2 JA Solar Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 JA Solar Holdings Products Offered

6.6.5 JA Solar Holdings Recent Development

6.7 Canadian Solar

6.6.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

6.6.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Canadian Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Canadian Solar Products Offered

6.7.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

6.8 Yingli Solar

6.8.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

6.8.2 Yingli Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Yingli Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Yingli Solar Products Offered

6.8.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

6.9 SFCE

6.9.1 SFCE Corporation Information

6.9.2 SFCE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 SFCE PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SFCE Products Offered

6.9.5 SFCE Recent Development

6.10 GCL System Integration Technology

6.10.1 GCL System Integration Technology Corporation Information

6.10.2 GCL System Integration Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 GCL System Integration Technology Products Offered

6.10.5 GCL System Integration Technology Recent Development

6.11 Chint

6.11.1 Chint Corporation Information

6.11.2 Chint PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Chint PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Chint Products Offered

6.11.5 Chint Recent Development

6.12 Kyocera

6.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kyocera PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Kyocera PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Kyocera Products Offered

6.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

6.13 REC Group

6.13.1 REC Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 REC Group PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 REC Group PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 REC Group Products Offered

6.13.5 REC Group Recent Development

6.14 Motech

6.14.1 Motech Corporation Information

6.14.2 Motech PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Motech PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Motech Products Offered

6.14.5 Motech Recent Development

6.15 United Renewable Energy

6.15.1 United Renewable Energy Corporation Information

6.15.2 United Renewable Energy PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 United Renewable Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 United Renewable Energy Products Offered

6.15.5 United Renewable Energy Recent Development

6.16 Vina Solar

6.16.1 Vina Solar Corporation Information

6.16.2 Vina Solar PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Vina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Vina Solar Products Offered

6.16.5 Vina Solar Recent Development

6.17 SunPower

6.17.1 SunPower Corporation Information

6.17.2 SunPower PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 SunPower PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 SunPower Products Offered

6.17.5 SunPower Recent Development

6.18 RECOM Solar

6.18.1 RECOM Solar Corporation Information

6.18.2 RECOM Solar PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 RECOM Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 RECOM Solar Products Offered

6.18.5 RECOM Solar Recent Development

6.19 Adani Solar

6.19.1 Adani Solar Corporation Information

6.19.2 Adani Solar PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Adani Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Adani Solar Products Offered

6.19.5 Adani Solar Recent Development

6.20 Risen Energy

6.20.1 Risen Energy Corporation Information

6.20.2 Risen Energy PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Risen Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Risen Energy Products Offered

6.20.5 Risen Energy Recent Development

6.21 Talesun Solar

6.21.1 Talesun Solar Corporation Information

6.21.2 Talesun Solar PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Talesun Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Talesun Solar Products Offered

6.21.5 Talesun Solar Recent Development

6.22 Renesola

6.22.1 Renesola Corporation Information

6.22.2 Renesola PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Renesola PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Renesola Products Offered

6.22.5 Renesola Recent Development

6.23 First Solar

6.23.1 First Solar Corporation Information

6.23.2 First Solar PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 First Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 First Solar Products Offered

6.23.5 First Solar Recent Development

6.24 Calyxo GmbH

6.24.1 Calyxo GmbH Corporation Information

6.24.2 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Calyxo GmbH Products Offered

6.24.5 Calyxo GmbH Recent Development

6.25 Advanced Solar Power

6.25.1 Advanced Solar Power Corporation Information

6.25.2 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Advanced Solar Power Products Offered

6.25.5 Advanced Solar Power Recent Development

6.26 Solar Frontier

6.26.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

6.26.2 Solar Frontier PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Solar Frontier PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Solar Frontier Products Offered

6.26.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

6.27 Hanergy

6.27.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

6.27.2 Hanergy PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Hanergy PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Hanergy Products Offered

6.27.5 Hanergy Recent Development

6.28 CNBM Kaisheng

6.28.1 CNBM Kaisheng Corporation Information

6.28.2 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 CNBM Kaisheng Products Offered

6.28.5 CNBM Kaisheng Recent Development

7 PV Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 PV Module Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PV Module

7.4 PV Module Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 PV Module Distributors List

8.3 PV Module Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PV Module by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PV Module by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 PV Module Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PV Module by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PV Module by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 PV Module Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PV Module by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PV Module by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America PV Module Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe PV Module Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific PV Module Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America PV Module Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa PV Module Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”