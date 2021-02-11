PV Module Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS

“

The report titled Global PV Module Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PV Module market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PV Module market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PV Module market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PV Module market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PV Module report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PV Module report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PV Module market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PV Module market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PV Module market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PV Module market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PV Module market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, LONGi Solar, Aiko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Solar, SFCE, GCL System Integration Technology, Chint, Kyocera, REC Group, Motech, United Renewable Energy, Vina Solar, SunPower, RECOM Solar, Adani Solar, Risen Energy, Talesun Solar, Renesola, First Solar, Calyxo GmbH, Advanced Solar Power, Solar Frontier, Hanergy, CNBM Kaisheng

Market Segmentation by Product: Crystalline Silicon Modules

CIGS Modules

CdTe Modules

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Industrial & Commercial

Utility



The PV Module Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PV Module market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PV Module market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV Module market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PV Module industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV Module market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV Module market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV Module market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top PV Module Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global PV Module Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Crystalline Silicon Modules

1.3.3 CIGS Modules

1.3.4 CdTe Modules

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global PV Module Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Industrial & Commercial

1.4.4 Utility

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global PV Module Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global PV Module Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global PV Module Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global PV Module Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PV Module Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PV Module Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top PV Module Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 PV Module Industry Trends

2.4.1 PV Module Market Trends

2.4.2 PV Module Market Drivers

2.4.3 PV Module Market Challenges

2.4.4 PV Module Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key PV Module Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PV Module Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global PV Module Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PV Module Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers PV Module by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PV Module Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PV Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PV Module as of 2019)

3.4 Global PV Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PV Module Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PV Module Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PV Module Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PV Module Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PV Module Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PV Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 PV Module Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global PV Module Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PV Module Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PV Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 PV Module Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PV Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PV Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 PV Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PV Module Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America PV Module Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America PV Module Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America PV Module Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America PV Module Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America PV Module Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PV Module Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe PV Module Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe PV Module Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe PV Module Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe PV Module Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe PV Module Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PV Module Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific PV Module Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PV Module Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific PV Module Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific PV Module Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific PV Module Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PV Module Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America PV Module Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America PV Module Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America PV Module Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America PV Module Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America PV Module Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PV Module Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa PV Module Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa PV Module Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa PV Module Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa PV Module Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Trina Solar

11.1.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

11.1.2 Trina Solar Business Overview

11.1.3 Trina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Trina Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.1.5 Trina Solar SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Trina Solar Recent Developments

11.2 Jinko Solar

11.2.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview

11.2.3 Jinko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Jinko Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.2.5 Jinko Solar SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

11.3 Hanwha Q CELLS

11.3.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Business Overview

11.3.3 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hanwha Q CELLS PV Module Products and Services

11.3.5 Hanwha Q CELLS SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hanwha Q CELLS Recent Developments

11.4 LONGi Solar

11.4.1 LONGi Solar Corporation Information

11.4.2 LONGi Solar Business Overview

11.4.3 LONGi Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 LONGi Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.4.5 LONGi Solar SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 LONGi Solar Recent Developments

11.5 Aiko Solar

11.5.1 Aiko Solar Corporation Information

11.5.2 Aiko Solar Business Overview

11.5.3 Aiko Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Aiko Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.5.5 Aiko Solar SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Aiko Solar Recent Developments

11.6 JA Solar Holdings

11.6.1 JA Solar Holdings Corporation Information

11.6.2 JA Solar Holdings Business Overview

11.6.3 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 JA Solar Holdings PV Module Products and Services

11.6.5 JA Solar Holdings SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 JA Solar Holdings Recent Developments

11.7 Canadian Solar

11.7.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

11.7.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview

11.7.3 Canadian Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Canadian Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.7.5 Canadian Solar SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

11.8 Yingli Solar

11.8.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

11.8.2 Yingli Solar Business Overview

11.8.3 Yingli Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Yingli Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.8.5 Yingli Solar SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Yingli Solar Recent Developments

11.9 SFCE

11.9.1 SFCE Corporation Information

11.9.2 SFCE Business Overview

11.9.3 SFCE PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SFCE PV Module Products and Services

11.9.5 SFCE SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 SFCE Recent Developments

11.10 GCL System Integration Technology

11.10.1 GCL System Integration Technology Corporation Information

11.10.2 GCL System Integration Technology Business Overview

11.10.3 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 GCL System Integration Technology PV Module Products and Services

11.10.5 GCL System Integration Technology SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 GCL System Integration Technology Recent Developments

11.11 Chint

11.11.1 Chint Corporation Information

11.11.2 Chint Business Overview

11.11.3 Chint PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Chint PV Module Products and Services

11.11.5 Chint SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Chint Recent Developments

11.12 Kyocera

11.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kyocera Business Overview

11.12.3 Kyocera PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kyocera PV Module Products and Services

11.12.5 Kyocera SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Kyocera Recent Developments

11.13 REC Group

11.13.1 REC Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 REC Group Business Overview

11.13.3 REC Group PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 REC Group PV Module Products and Services

11.13.5 REC Group SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 REC Group Recent Developments

11.14 Motech

11.14.1 Motech Corporation Information

11.14.2 Motech Business Overview

11.14.3 Motech PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Motech PV Module Products and Services

11.14.5 Motech SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Motech Recent Developments

11.15 United Renewable Energy

11.15.1 United Renewable Energy Corporation Information

11.15.2 United Renewable Energy Business Overview

11.15.3 United Renewable Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 United Renewable Energy PV Module Products and Services

11.15.5 United Renewable Energy SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 United Renewable Energy Recent Developments

11.16 Vina Solar

11.16.1 Vina Solar Corporation Information

11.16.2 Vina Solar Business Overview

11.16.3 Vina Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Vina Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.16.5 Vina Solar SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Vina Solar Recent Developments

11.17 SunPower

11.17.1 SunPower Corporation Information

11.17.2 SunPower Business Overview

11.17.3 SunPower PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 SunPower PV Module Products and Services

11.17.5 SunPower SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 SunPower Recent Developments

11.18 RECOM Solar

11.18.1 RECOM Solar Corporation Information

11.18.2 RECOM Solar Business Overview

11.18.3 RECOM Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 RECOM Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.18.5 RECOM Solar SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 RECOM Solar Recent Developments

11.19 Adani Solar

11.19.1 Adani Solar Corporation Information

11.19.2 Adani Solar Business Overview

11.19.3 Adani Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Adani Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.19.5 Adani Solar SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Adani Solar Recent Developments

11.20 Risen Energy

11.20.1 Risen Energy Corporation Information

11.20.2 Risen Energy Business Overview

11.20.3 Risen Energy PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Risen Energy PV Module Products and Services

11.20.5 Risen Energy SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Risen Energy Recent Developments

11.21 Talesun Solar

11.21.1 Talesun Solar Corporation Information

11.21.2 Talesun Solar Business Overview

11.21.3 Talesun Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Talesun Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.21.5 Talesun Solar SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Talesun Solar Recent Developments

11.22 Renesola

11.22.1 Renesola Corporation Information

11.22.2 Renesola Business Overview

11.22.3 Renesola PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Renesola PV Module Products and Services

11.22.5 Renesola SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Renesola Recent Developments

11.23 First Solar

11.23.1 First Solar Corporation Information

11.23.2 First Solar Business Overview

11.23.3 First Solar PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 First Solar PV Module Products and Services

11.23.5 First Solar SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 First Solar Recent Developments

11.24 Calyxo GmbH

11.24.1 Calyxo GmbH Corporation Information

11.24.2 Calyxo GmbH Business Overview

11.24.3 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Calyxo GmbH PV Module Products and Services

11.24.5 Calyxo GmbH SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Calyxo GmbH Recent Developments

11.25 Advanced Solar Power

11.25.1 Advanced Solar Power Corporation Information

11.25.2 Advanced Solar Power Business Overview

11.25.3 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Advanced Solar Power PV Module Products and Services

11.25.5 Advanced Solar Power SWOT Analysis

11.25.6 Advanced Solar Power Recent Developments

11.26 Solar Frontier

11.26.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

11.26.2 Solar Frontier Business Overview

11.26.3 Solar Frontier PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Solar Frontier PV Module Products and Services

11.26.5 Solar Frontier SWOT Analysis

11.26.6 Solar Frontier Recent Developments

11.27 Hanergy

11.27.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

11.27.2 Hanergy Business Overview

11.27.3 Hanergy PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Hanergy PV Module Products and Services

11.27.5 Hanergy SWOT Analysis

11.27.6 Hanergy Recent Developments

11.28 CNBM Kaisheng

11.28.1 CNBM Kaisheng Corporation Information

11.28.2 CNBM Kaisheng Business Overview

11.28.3 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 CNBM Kaisheng PV Module Products and Services

11.28.5 CNBM Kaisheng SWOT Analysis

11.28.6 CNBM Kaisheng Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 PV Module Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 PV Module Sales Channels

12.2.2 PV Module Distributors

12.3 PV Module Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global PV Module Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global PV Module Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America PV Module Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America PV Module Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe PV Module Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe PV Module Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific PV Module Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific PV Module Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America PV Module Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America PV Module Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa PV Module Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa PV Module Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa PV Module Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”