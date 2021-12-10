Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | LOTTE Chemical, Eastman, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LOTTE Chemical, Eastman, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Indorama, Perstorp, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.8%

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

PET Resin

UPR Resin

Others



The Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market expansion?

What will be the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA)

1.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Purity 99.9%

1.2.3 Purity 99.8%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 PET Resin

1.3.3 UPR Resin

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production

3.4.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production

3.6.1 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production

3.7.1 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LOTTE Chemical

7.1.1 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LOTTE Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LOTTE Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Eastman

7.2.1 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

7.3.1 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Indorama

7.5.1 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Indorama Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Indorama Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Perstorp

7.6.1 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Perstorp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Perstorp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

7.7.1 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA)

8.4 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Distributors List

9.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Industry Trends

10.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Growth Drivers

10.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Challenges

10.4 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

