PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Armacell, BASF, Lydall, Cabot

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Armacell, BASF, Lydall, Cabot, Johns Manville Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Rochling Group

By Types:

Rigid Polyurethane (PUR)

Polyisocyanurate (PIR)



By Applications:

LPG/LNG Transport & Storage

Energy and Power

Metallurgical

Others







Table of Contents:

1 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Overview

1.1 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Product Overview

1.2 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR)

1.2.2 Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

1.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Application

4.1 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 LPG/LNG Transport & Storage

4.1.2 Energy and Power

4.1.3 Metallurgical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Country

5.1 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Country

6.1 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Country

8.1 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Business

10.1 Armacell

10.1.1 Armacell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Armacell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Armacell PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Armacell PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.1.5 Armacell Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Armacell PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Lydall

10.3.1 Lydall Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lydall Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lydall PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lydall PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.3.5 Lydall Recent Development

10.4 Cabot

10.4.1 Cabot Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cabot Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cabot PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cabot PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.4.5 Cabot Recent Development

10.5 Johns Manville Inc.

10.5.1 Johns Manville Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johns Manville Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Johns Manville Inc. PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Johns Manville Inc. PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.5.5 Johns Manville Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Evonik Industries

10.6.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Evonik Industries PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Evonik Industries PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.6.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.7 Huntsman Corporation

10.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huntsman Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Huntsman Corporation PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Huntsman Corporation PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.7.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Rochling Group

10.8.1 Rochling Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rochling Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rochling Group PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rochling Group PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Products Offered

10.8.5 Rochling Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Distributors

12.3 PUR and PIR Cryogenic Insulation Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

