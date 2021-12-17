Pumps for Desalination Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima

“

The report titled Global Pumps for Desalination Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pumps for Desalination market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pumps for Desalination market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pumps for Desalination market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pumps for Desalination market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pumps for Desalination report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pumps for Desalination report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pumps for Desalination market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pumps for Desalination market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pumps for Desalination market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pumps for Desalination market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pumps for Desalination market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric, Flowserve, Celeros Flow Technology, KSB, WILO, Finder Pompe, Düchting Pumpen, SPP Pumps, FEDCO, Cat Pumps

Market Segmentation by Product:

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps



Market Segmentation by Application:

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others



The Pumps for Desalination Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pumps for Desalination market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pumps for Desalination market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pumps for Desalination market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pumps for Desalination industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pumps for Desalination market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pumps for Desalination market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pumps for Desalination market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pumps for Desalination Market Overview

1.1 Pumps for Desalination Product Overview

1.2 Pumps for Desalination Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps

1.2.2 Positive Displacement Pumps

1.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pumps for Desalination Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Pumps for Desalination Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pumps for Desalination Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pumps for Desalination Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pumps for Desalination Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pumps for Desalination Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pumps for Desalination Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pumps for Desalination Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pumps for Desalination Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pumps for Desalination as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pumps for Desalination Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pumps for Desalination Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pumps for Desalination by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Pumps for Desalination by Application

4.1 Pumps for Desalination Segment by Application

4.1.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

4.1.2 Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

4.1.3 Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Pumps for Desalination Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pumps for Desalination Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pumps for Desalination Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pumps for Desalination by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pumps for Desalination by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pumps for Desalination by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination by Application

5 North America Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pumps for Desalination Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pumps for Desalination Business

10.1 Sulzer

10.1.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sulzer Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Sulzer Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sulzer Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.1.5 Sulzer Recent Developments

10.2 Grundfos

10.2.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grundfos Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Grundfos Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sulzer Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.2.5 Grundfos Recent Developments

10.3 Torishima

10.3.1 Torishima Corporation Information

10.3.2 Torishima Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Torishima Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Torishima Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.3.5 Torishima Recent Developments

10.4 General Electric

10.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 General Electric Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 General Electric Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.4.5 General Electric Recent Developments

10.5 Flowserve

10.5.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Flowserve Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Flowserve Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.5.5 Flowserve Recent Developments

10.6 Celeros Flow Technology

10.6.1 Celeros Flow Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Celeros Flow Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Celeros Flow Technology Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Celeros Flow Technology Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.6.5 Celeros Flow Technology Recent Developments

10.7 KSB

10.7.1 KSB Corporation Information

10.7.2 KSB Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 KSB Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 KSB Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.7.5 KSB Recent Developments

10.8 WILO

10.8.1 WILO Corporation Information

10.8.2 WILO Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 WILO Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 WILO Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.8.5 WILO Recent Developments

10.9 Finder Pompe

10.9.1 Finder Pompe Corporation Information

10.9.2 Finder Pompe Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Finder Pompe Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Finder Pompe Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.9.5 Finder Pompe Recent Developments

10.10 Düchting Pumpen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pumps for Desalination Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Düchting Pumpen Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Düchting Pumpen Recent Developments

10.11 SPP Pumps

10.11.1 SPP Pumps Corporation Information

10.11.2 SPP Pumps Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SPP Pumps Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SPP Pumps Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.11.5 SPP Pumps Recent Developments

10.12 FEDCO

10.12.1 FEDCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 FEDCO Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 FEDCO Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FEDCO Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.12.5 FEDCO Recent Developments

10.13 Cat Pumps

10.13.1 Cat Pumps Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cat Pumps Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Cat Pumps Pumps for Desalination Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cat Pumps Pumps for Desalination Products Offered

10.13.5 Cat Pumps Recent Developments

11 Pumps for Desalination Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pumps for Desalination Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pumps for Desalination Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Pumps for Desalination Industry Trends

11.4.2 Pumps for Desalination Market Drivers

11.4.3 Pumps for Desalination Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

