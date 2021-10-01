Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Schlumberger, Weatherford, Lufkin

“

The report titled Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pumping Units for Oil Production report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pumping Units for Oil Production report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, Weatherford, Lufkin, Liberty Lift Solutions, CNPC, Guangxing Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Beam Pumping Unit

Beamless Pumping Unit



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small And Medium Oil Fields

Large Oil Field

Extra Large Oil Field



The Pumping Units for Oil Production Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pumping Units for Oil Production market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pumping Units for Oil Production industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pumping Units for Oil Production market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Overview

1.1 Pumping Units for Oil Production Product Overview

1.2 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Beam Pumping Unit

1.2.2 Beamless Pumping Unit

1.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pumping Units for Oil Production Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pumping Units for Oil Production Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pumping Units for Oil Production Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pumping Units for Oil Production as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pumping Units for Oil Production Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pumping Units for Oil Production Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Pumping Units for Oil Production Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production by Application

4.1 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small And Medium Oil Fields

4.1.2 Large Oil Field

4.1.3 Extra Large Oil Field

4.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pumping Units for Oil Production Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production by Country

5.1 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production by Country

6.1 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production by Country

8.1 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pumping Units for Oil Production Business

10.1 Schlumberger

10.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schlumberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Schlumberger Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Schlumberger Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.2 Weatherford

10.2.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

10.2.2 Weatherford Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Weatherford Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schlumberger Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.2.5 Weatherford Recent Development

10.3 Lufkin

10.3.1 Lufkin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lufkin Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lufkin Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lufkin Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.3.5 Lufkin Recent Development

10.4 Liberty Lift Solutions

10.4.1 Liberty Lift Solutions Corporation Information

10.4.2 Liberty Lift Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Liberty Lift Solutions Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Liberty Lift Solutions Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.4.5 Liberty Lift Solutions Recent Development

10.5 CNPC

10.5.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.5.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CNPC Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CNPC Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.5.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.6 Guangxing Group

10.6.1 Guangxing Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Guangxing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Guangxing Group Pumping Units for Oil Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Guangxing Group Pumping Units for Oil Production Products Offered

10.6.5 Guangxing Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pumping Units for Oil Production Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pumping Units for Oil Production Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pumping Units for Oil Production Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pumping Units for Oil Production Distributors

12.3 Pumping Units for Oil Production Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”