Public Service Robot Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp

The report titled Global Public Service Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Public Service Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Public Service Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Public Service Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Public Service Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Public Service Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Public Service Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Public Service Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Public Service Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Public Service Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Public Service Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Public Service Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Boston Dynamics, Robomart, Eliport, Piaggio Fast Forward, Box Bot, Savioke, Dispatch, TeleRetail, Marble, Nuro, Jingdong
Market Segmentation by Product: Logistics Robot
Courier Robot
Welcome Service Robot
Bank Robot
Retail Robot
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Security Patrol
Community Service
Intelligent Traffic Police
Hotel Service
Exhibition Service
Intelligent Pension
Other
The Public Service Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Public Service Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Public Service Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Public Service Robot market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Public Service Robot industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Public Service Robot market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Public Service Robot market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Public Service Robot market?
Table of Contents:
1 Public Service Robot Market Overview
1.1 Public Service Robot Product Overview
1.2 Public Service Robot Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Logistics Robot
1.2.2 Courier Robot
1.2.3 Welcome Service Robot
1.2.4 Bank Robot
1.2.5 Retail Robot
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Public Service Robot Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Public Service Robot Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Public Service Robot Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Public Service Robot Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Public Service Robot Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Public Service Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Public Service Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Public Service Robot Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Public Service Robot Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Public Service Robot as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Public Service Robot Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Public Service Robot Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Public Service Robot Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Public Service Robot by Application
4.1 Public Service Robot Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Security Patrol
4.1.2 Community Service
4.1.3 Intelligent Traffic Police
4.1.4 Hotel Service
4.1.5 Exhibition Service
4.1.6 Intelligent Pension
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Public Service Robot Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Public Service Robot by Country
5.1 North America Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Public Service Robot by Country
6.1 Europe Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Public Service Robot by Country
8.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Public Service Robot Business
10.1 KUKA (Swisslog)
10.1.1 KUKA (Swisslog) Corporation Information
10.1.2 KUKA (Swisslog) Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.1.5 KUKA (Swisslog) Recent Development
10.2 Daifuku
10.2.1 Daifuku Corporation Information
10.2.2 Daifuku Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Daifuku Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.2.5 Daifuku Recent Development
10.3 Knapp
10.3.1 Knapp Corporation Information
10.3.2 Knapp Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Knapp Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Knapp Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.3.5 Knapp Recent Development
10.4 Dematic
10.4.1 Dematic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dematic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Dematic Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Dematic Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.4.5 Dematic Recent Development
10.5 Grenzebach
10.5.1 Grenzebach Corporation Information
10.5.2 Grenzebach Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Grenzebach Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Grenzebach Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.5.5 Grenzebach Recent Development
10.6 Bastian
10.6.1 Bastian Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bastian Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bastian Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bastian Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.6.5 Bastian Recent Development
10.7 CIM Corp
10.7.1 CIM Corp Corporation Information
10.7.2 CIM Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 CIM Corp Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 CIM Corp Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.7.5 CIM Corp Recent Development
10.8 Amazon Robotics
10.8.1 Amazon Robotics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Amazon Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Amazon Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Amazon Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.8.5 Amazon Robotics Recent Development
10.9 Vanderlande
10.9.1 Vanderlande Corporation Information
10.9.2 Vanderlande Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Vanderlande Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Vanderlande Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.9.5 Vanderlande Recent Development
10.10 Vecna
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Public Service Robot Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Vecna Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Vecna Recent Development
10.11 Hitachi
10.11.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hitachi Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hitachi Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.11.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.12 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz
10.12.1 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.12.5 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Recent Development
10.13 Adept Technology
10.13.1 Adept Technology Corporation Information
10.13.2 Adept Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Adept Technology Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Adept Technology Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.13.5 Adept Technology Recent Development
10.14 Grey Orange
10.14.1 Grey Orange Corporation Information
10.14.2 Grey Orange Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Grey Orange Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Grey Orange Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.14.5 Grey Orange Recent Development
10.15 IAM Robotics
10.15.1 IAM Robotics Corporation Information
10.15.2 IAM Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 IAM Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 IAM Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.15.5 IAM Robotics Recent Development
10.16 Fetch Robotics
10.16.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fetch Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Fetch Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Fetch Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.16.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development
10.17 Starship Technologies
10.17.1 Starship Technologies Corporation Information
10.17.2 Starship Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Starship Technologies Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Starship Technologies Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.17.5 Starship Technologies Recent Development
10.18 Robby Technologies
10.18.1 Robby Technologies Corporation Information
10.18.2 Robby Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Robby Technologies Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Robby Technologies Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.18.5 Robby Technologies Recent Development
10.19 Boston Dynamics
10.19.1 Boston Dynamics Corporation Information
10.19.2 Boston Dynamics Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Boston Dynamics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Boston Dynamics Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.19.5 Boston Dynamics Recent Development
10.20 Robomart
10.20.1 Robomart Corporation Information
10.20.2 Robomart Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Robomart Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Robomart Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.20.5 Robomart Recent Development
10.21 Eliport
10.21.1 Eliport Corporation Information
10.21.2 Eliport Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Eliport Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Eliport Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.21.5 Eliport Recent Development
10.22 Piaggio Fast Forward
10.22.1 Piaggio Fast Forward Corporation Information
10.22.2 Piaggio Fast Forward Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Piaggio Fast Forward Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Piaggio Fast Forward Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.22.5 Piaggio Fast Forward Recent Development
10.23 Box Bot
10.23.1 Box Bot Corporation Information
10.23.2 Box Bot Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Box Bot Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Box Bot Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.23.5 Box Bot Recent Development
10.24 Savioke
10.24.1 Savioke Corporation Information
10.24.2 Savioke Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Savioke Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Savioke Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.24.5 Savioke Recent Development
10.25 Dispatch
10.25.1 Dispatch Corporation Information
10.25.2 Dispatch Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Dispatch Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Dispatch Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.25.5 Dispatch Recent Development
10.26 TeleRetail
10.26.1 TeleRetail Corporation Information
10.26.2 TeleRetail Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 TeleRetail Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 TeleRetail Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.26.5 TeleRetail Recent Development
10.27 Marble
10.27.1 Marble Corporation Information
10.27.2 Marble Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Marble Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Marble Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.27.5 Marble Recent Development
10.28 Nuro
10.28.1 Nuro Corporation Information
10.28.2 Nuro Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Nuro Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Nuro Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.28.5 Nuro Recent Development
10.29 Jingdong
10.29.1 Jingdong Corporation Information
10.29.2 Jingdong Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Jingdong Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Jingdong Public Service Robot Products Offered
10.29.5 Jingdong Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Public Service Robot Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Public Service Robot Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Public Service Robot Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Public Service Robot Distributors
12.3 Public Service Robot Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
