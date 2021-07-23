Public Service Robot Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp

“

The report titled Global Public Service Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Public Service Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Public Service Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Public Service Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Public Service Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Public Service Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Public Service Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Public Service Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Public Service Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Public Service Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Public Service Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Public Service Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Boston Dynamics, Robomart, Eliport, Piaggio Fast Forward, Box Bot, Savioke, Dispatch, TeleRetail, Marble, Nuro, Jingdong

Market Segmentation by Product: Logistics Robot

Courier Robot

Welcome Service Robot

Bank Robot

Retail Robot

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Security Patrol

Community Service

Intelligent Traffic Police

Hotel Service

Exhibition Service

Intelligent Pension

Other



The Public Service Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Public Service Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Public Service Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Public Service Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Public Service Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Public Service Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Public Service Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Public Service Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Public Service Robot Market Overview

1.1 Public Service Robot Product Overview

1.2 Public Service Robot Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Logistics Robot

1.2.2 Courier Robot

1.2.3 Welcome Service Robot

1.2.4 Bank Robot

1.2.5 Retail Robot

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Public Service Robot Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Public Service Robot Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Public Service Robot Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Public Service Robot Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Public Service Robot Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Public Service Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Public Service Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Public Service Robot Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Public Service Robot Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Public Service Robot as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Public Service Robot Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Public Service Robot Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Public Service Robot Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Public Service Robot by Application

4.1 Public Service Robot Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Security Patrol

4.1.2 Community Service

4.1.3 Intelligent Traffic Police

4.1.4 Hotel Service

4.1.5 Exhibition Service

4.1.6 Intelligent Pension

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Public Service Robot Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Public Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Public Service Robot by Country

5.1 North America Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Public Service Robot by Country

6.1 Europe Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Public Service Robot by Country

8.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Public Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Public Service Robot Business

10.1 KUKA (Swisslog)

10.1.1 KUKA (Swisslog) Corporation Information

10.1.2 KUKA (Swisslog) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.1.5 KUKA (Swisslog) Recent Development

10.2 Daifuku

10.2.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daifuku Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Daifuku Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KUKA (Swisslog) Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.2.5 Daifuku Recent Development

10.3 Knapp

10.3.1 Knapp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Knapp Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Knapp Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Knapp Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.3.5 Knapp Recent Development

10.4 Dematic

10.4.1 Dematic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dematic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dematic Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dematic Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.4.5 Dematic Recent Development

10.5 Grenzebach

10.5.1 Grenzebach Corporation Information

10.5.2 Grenzebach Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Grenzebach Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Grenzebach Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.5.5 Grenzebach Recent Development

10.6 Bastian

10.6.1 Bastian Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bastian Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bastian Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bastian Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.6.5 Bastian Recent Development

10.7 CIM Corp

10.7.1 CIM Corp Corporation Information

10.7.2 CIM Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CIM Corp Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CIM Corp Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.7.5 CIM Corp Recent Development

10.8 Amazon Robotics

10.8.1 Amazon Robotics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amazon Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Amazon Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Amazon Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.8.5 Amazon Robotics Recent Development

10.9 Vanderlande

10.9.1 Vanderlande Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vanderlande Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vanderlande Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vanderlande Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.9.5 Vanderlande Recent Development

10.10 Vecna

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Public Service Robot Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vecna Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vecna Recent Development

10.11 Hitachi

10.11.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hitachi Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hitachi Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.11.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.12 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

10.12.1 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.12.5 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Recent Development

10.13 Adept Technology

10.13.1 Adept Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Adept Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Adept Technology Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Adept Technology Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.13.5 Adept Technology Recent Development

10.14 Grey Orange

10.14.1 Grey Orange Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grey Orange Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Grey Orange Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Grey Orange Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.14.5 Grey Orange Recent Development

10.15 IAM Robotics

10.15.1 IAM Robotics Corporation Information

10.15.2 IAM Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IAM Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 IAM Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.15.5 IAM Robotics Recent Development

10.16 Fetch Robotics

10.16.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fetch Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fetch Robotics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Fetch Robotics Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.16.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

10.17 Starship Technologies

10.17.1 Starship Technologies Corporation Information

10.17.2 Starship Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Starship Technologies Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Starship Technologies Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.17.5 Starship Technologies Recent Development

10.18 Robby Technologies

10.18.1 Robby Technologies Corporation Information

10.18.2 Robby Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Robby Technologies Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Robby Technologies Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.18.5 Robby Technologies Recent Development

10.19 Boston Dynamics

10.19.1 Boston Dynamics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Boston Dynamics Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Boston Dynamics Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Boston Dynamics Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.19.5 Boston Dynamics Recent Development

10.20 Robomart

10.20.1 Robomart Corporation Information

10.20.2 Robomart Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Robomart Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Robomart Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.20.5 Robomart Recent Development

10.21 Eliport

10.21.1 Eliport Corporation Information

10.21.2 Eliport Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Eliport Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Eliport Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.21.5 Eliport Recent Development

10.22 Piaggio Fast Forward

10.22.1 Piaggio Fast Forward Corporation Information

10.22.2 Piaggio Fast Forward Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Piaggio Fast Forward Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Piaggio Fast Forward Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.22.5 Piaggio Fast Forward Recent Development

10.23 Box Bot

10.23.1 Box Bot Corporation Information

10.23.2 Box Bot Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Box Bot Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Box Bot Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.23.5 Box Bot Recent Development

10.24 Savioke

10.24.1 Savioke Corporation Information

10.24.2 Savioke Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Savioke Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Savioke Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.24.5 Savioke Recent Development

10.25 Dispatch

10.25.1 Dispatch Corporation Information

10.25.2 Dispatch Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Dispatch Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Dispatch Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.25.5 Dispatch Recent Development

10.26 TeleRetail

10.26.1 TeleRetail Corporation Information

10.26.2 TeleRetail Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 TeleRetail Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 TeleRetail Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.26.5 TeleRetail Recent Development

10.27 Marble

10.27.1 Marble Corporation Information

10.27.2 Marble Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Marble Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Marble Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.27.5 Marble Recent Development

10.28 Nuro

10.28.1 Nuro Corporation Information

10.28.2 Nuro Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Nuro Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Nuro Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.28.5 Nuro Recent Development

10.29 Jingdong

10.29.1 Jingdong Corporation Information

10.29.2 Jingdong Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Jingdong Public Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Jingdong Public Service Robot Products Offered

10.29.5 Jingdong Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Public Service Robot Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Public Service Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Public Service Robot Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Public Service Robot Distributors

12.3 Public Service Robot Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”