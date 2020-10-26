Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. The different areas covered in the report are Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market :

SummarySince the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Public Cloud market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Public Cloud industry.Public Cloud refers to a computing service model used for the provisioning of storage and computational services to the general public over the internet. Public Cloud is available for anyone who need to use, may be free or sold on-demand, allowing customers to pay only per usage for the CPU cycles, storage, or bandwidth they consume.Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Public Cloud YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 19.6% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$190.3 billion in 2020 from US$ 159.1 billion in 2019. The market size of Public Cloud will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.Figure 1. Global Public Cloud Market Size (Value), (US$ Million), 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Figure 2. Global Public Cloud Revenue 2015-2026 (US$ Billion)Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Public Cloud YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 42.3% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$13.8 billion in 2020 from US$ 9.67 billion in 2019. Figure 3. China Public Cloud Revenue 2015-2026 (US$ Billion)Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020According to the type of cloud service, it is mainly divided into IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and other three types, of which SaaS has the largest share, accounting for about 54%, followed by IaaS, accounting for 35%, and has grown rapidly in recent years. PaaS has the least share.Figure 4. Global Public Cloud Market Size by Type in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Unlike global cloud services, IaaS accounts for the largest proportion of China ’s cloud services, reaching 61.8%, followed by SaaS, which accounts for 33.2%, and the PaaS market is the smallest.Figure 5. China Public Cloud Market Size by Type in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020According to Gartner statistics, the top five global public cloud service market shares were basically stable in 2017. Amazon Cloud (AWS) and Microsoft are still the two major players in the public cloud market, accounting for 49.5% and 12.7% of the market share, followed by Alibaba (5.3%) and Google (3.3%). AWS accounts for almost half of the global market share and continues to lead the global public cloud market.Figure 6. Global Public Cloud Market Size by Vendor in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Amazon ’s public cloud market share in 2018 decreased slightly year-on-year, from 49.5% in 2017 to 47.8%. Compared with 2017, Microsoft has grown significantly, and its market share has increased by nearly 3 percentage points year-on-year. Alibaba Cloud has become the fastest growing public cloud vendor, and its market share has also increased by 2.4 percentage points. Google ranked fourth, with an increase of 60.2% compared to 2017. IBM ranked fifth, with a year-on-year increase of 24.7%, weaker than the top four manufacturers.Table 1. Global Top5 Public Cloud Provider Revenue in 2018CompanyRevenue(US$ Mn)Market ShareAmazon Web Services1549547.8%Microsoft503815.5%Alibaba Cloud24997.7%Google13144.1%IBM5771.8%Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020In China’s public cloud market, Alibaba Cloud is still a dominant company. According to the IDC data of the consulting agency, compared with the end of 2017, the top three rankings of China’s public cloud market remained unchanged, and Ali is still a dominant company with a market share of 43.2%, accounting for almost half of the country. Tencent Cloud ranked second, accounting for 12.2%, and China Telecom ranked third, accounting for 8.4%. Compared with the previous ones, Huawei Cloud and Baidu Cloud have made great changes. The two Chinese manufacturers jointly ranked sixth with a market share of 5.2%, surpassing Microsoft.Figure 7. China Public Cloud Market Share by Vendor in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020In America, public cloud spending accounted for 11.4% of the average IT budget in 2013; in 2017, public cloud spending increased to 23.9%. The average expenditure of private cloud accounts for only about 4%.Figure 8. America Public Cloud Market Share in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020In 2017, about 14% of China ’s total IT budget was spent on cloud services, more than doubling from 2013. However, even with this growth, China’s spending on cloud services still lags behind its global counterparts. Over the same period, the US cloud services accounted for 29%.Compared with their global counterparts, Chinese companies prefer private clouds. In China, public and private clouds account for almost the same proportion of IT expenditure. In 2017, public and private clouds accounted for 6.5% and 7.9% of IT expenditures respectively. Although they doubled from 2015, they are still relatively small compared to their global counterparts.Figure 9. China Public Cloud Market Share in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020From the perspective of downstream applications of public cloud, software and information technology are the industries that use the most public cloud services, accounting for more than 40%, followed by telecommunications and manufacturing, which account for 12.3% and 11.5%, respectively.In 2020, COVID-19 erupts around the world, people are isolated at home, Remote office has become the mainstream or longer-term office method, which on the other hand promotes the growth of global cloud services.Figure 10. Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market in terms of revenue.Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Regional and Country-level AnalysisThe report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Competition AnalysisIn the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market.The following players are covered in this report:Amazon Web ServicesMicrosoftAlibba GroupGoogleIBMChina TelecomTecentRackspaceFujitsuKingsoftPublic Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Breakdown Data by TypeDisaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)Compute as a Service (CaaS)Data Center as a Service (DaaS)Desktop as a Service (DaaS)Application hosting as a serviceStorage as a Service (STaaS)Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Breakdown Data by ApplicationGame IndustryE-commerceFinancial IndustryVideo IndustryMobile Phone IndustryInternet MediaGovernmentIndustryOther

Leading key players of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market.

Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Segmentation By Product :

Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Segmentation By Application :

Game IndustryE-commerceFinancial IndustryVideo IndustryMobile Phone IndustryInternet MediaGovernmentIndustryOther

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

