PU Leather Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Kuraray, Toray, Teijin

The report titled Global PU Leather Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PU Leather market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PU Leather market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PU Leather market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PU Leather market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PU Leather report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PU Leather report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PU Leather market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PU Leather market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PU Leather market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PU Leather market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PU Leather market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nanya, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafeng Group, Wenzhou Huanghe

Market Segmentation by Product: Normal PU Leather

Microfiber PU Leather

Ecological function of PU Leather



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Furniture

Shoes & Handbag

Other



The PU Leather Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PU Leather market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PU Leather market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PU Leather market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PU Leather industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PU Leather market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PU Leather market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PU Leather market?

Table of Contents:

1 PU Leather Market Overview

1.1 PU Leather Product Overview

1.2 PU Leather Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Normal PU Leather

1.2.2 Microfiber PU Leather

1.2.3 Ecological function of PU Leather

1.3 Global PU Leather Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PU Leather Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PU Leather Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PU Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PU Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PU Leather Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PU Leather Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PU Leather Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PU Leather Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PU Leather Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PU Leather Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PU Leather Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PU Leather Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PU Leather as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PU Leather Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PU Leather Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PU Leather Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PU Leather Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PU Leather Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PU Leather Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PU Leather Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PU Leather Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PU Leather Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PU Leather Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PU Leather Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PU Leather by Application

4.1 PU Leather Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Furniture

4.1.3 Shoes & Handbag

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global PU Leather Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PU Leather Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PU Leather Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PU Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PU Leather Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PU Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PU Leather by Country

5.1 North America PU Leather Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PU Leather by Country

6.1 Europe PU Leather Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PU Leather by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PU Leather Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PU Leather by Country

8.1 Latin America PU Leather Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PU Leather by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PU Leather Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PU Leather Business

10.1 Kuraray

10.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kuraray PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kuraray PU Leather Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.2 Toray

10.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Toray PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kuraray PU Leather Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Recent Development

10.3 Teijin

10.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teijin PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Teijin PU Leather Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.4 Nanya

10.4.1 Nanya Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nanya Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nanya PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nanya PU Leather Products Offered

10.4.5 Nanya Recent Development

10.5 Favini

10.5.1 Favini Corporation Information

10.5.2 Favini Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Favini PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Favini PU Leather Products Offered

10.5.5 Favini Recent Development

10.6 Sappi

10.6.1 Sappi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sappi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sappi PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sappi PU Leather Products Offered

10.6.5 Sappi Recent Development

10.7 Asahi Kansei

10.7.1 Asahi Kansei Corporation Information

10.7.2 Asahi Kansei Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Asahi Kansei PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Asahi Kansei PU Leather Products Offered

10.7.5 Asahi Kansei Recent Development

10.8 Ducksung

10.8.1 Ducksung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ducksung Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ducksung PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ducksung PU Leather Products Offered

10.8.5 Ducksung Recent Development

10.9 DAEWON Chemical

10.9.1 DAEWON Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 DAEWON Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DAEWON Chemical PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DAEWON Chemical PU Leather Products Offered

10.9.5 DAEWON Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Filwel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PU Leather Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Filwel PU Leather Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Filwel Recent Development

10.11 Kolon

10.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kolon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kolon PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kolon PU Leather Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.12 Sanfang

10.12.1 Sanfang Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sanfang Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sanfang PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sanfang PU Leather Products Offered

10.12.5 Sanfang Recent Development

10.13 Wenzhou Imitation Leather

10.13.1 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wenzhou Imitation Leather PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wenzhou Imitation Leather PU Leather Products Offered

10.13.5 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Recent Development

10.14 Anhui Anli

10.14.1 Anhui Anli Corporation Information

10.14.2 Anhui Anli Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Anhui Anli PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Anhui Anli PU Leather Products Offered

10.14.5 Anhui Anli Recent Development

10.15 Fujian Tianshou

10.15.1 Fujian Tianshou Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fujian Tianshou Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fujian Tianshou PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fujian Tianshou PU Leather Products Offered

10.15.5 Fujian Tianshou Recent Development

10.16 Shandong Jinfeng

10.16.1 Shandong Jinfeng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shandong Jinfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shandong Jinfeng PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shandong Jinfeng PU Leather Products Offered

10.16.5 Shandong Jinfeng Recent Development

10.17 Yantai Wanhua

10.17.1 Yantai Wanhua Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yantai Wanhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Yantai Wanhua PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Yantai Wanhua PU Leather Products Offered

10.17.5 Yantai Wanhua Recent Development

10.18 Shandong Tongda

10.18.1 Shandong Tongda Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shandong Tongda Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shandong Tongda PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shandong Tongda PU Leather Products Offered

10.18.5 Shandong Tongda Recent Development

10.19 Jiaxing Hexin

10.19.1 Jiaxing Hexin Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiaxing Hexin Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jiaxing Hexin PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jiaxing Hexin PU Leather Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiaxing Hexin Recent Development

10.20 Kunshan Xiefu

10.20.1 Kunshan Xiefu Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kunshan Xiefu Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kunshan Xiefu PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kunshan Xiefu PU Leather Products Offered

10.20.5 Kunshan Xiefu Recent Development

10.21 Huafeng Group

10.21.1 Huafeng Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Huafeng Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Huafeng Group PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Huafeng Group PU Leather Products Offered

10.21.5 Huafeng Group Recent Development

10.22 Wenzhou Huanghe

10.22.1 Wenzhou Huanghe Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wenzhou Huanghe Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Wenzhou Huanghe PU Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Wenzhou Huanghe PU Leather Products Offered

10.22.5 Wenzhou Huanghe Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PU Leather Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PU Leather Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PU Leather Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PU Leather Distributors

12.3 PU Leather Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

