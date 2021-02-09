PTFE Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Chemours, Dongyue, Daikin

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The PTFE Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global PTFE Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the PTFE report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan PTFE market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), PTFE specifications, and company profiles. The PTFE study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PTFE report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PTFE market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PTFE market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PTFE market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PTFE market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PTFE market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Chemours, Dongyue, Daikin, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, 3M, Asahi Glass, Halopolymer, Shanghai 3f New Materials, Solvay, Zhejiang Juhua, Shamrock Technologies, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical, Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals, Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry, Micro Powders, Hubei Everflon Polymer, Quadrant

Market Segmentation by Product: Granular

Fine Powder

Dispersion

Micronized



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical & Industrial Processing

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Others



The PTFE Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PTFE market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PTFE market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PTFE market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PTFE industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PTFE market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PTFE market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PTFE market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTFE Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PTFE Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Granular

1.2.3 Fine Powder

1.2.4 Dispersion

1.2.5 Micronized

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PTFE Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical & Industrial Processing

1.3.3 Electronics & Electrical

1.3.4 Automotive & Aerospace

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PTFE Production

2.1 Global PTFE Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PTFE Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PTFE Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PTFE Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PTFE Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PTFE Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PTFE Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PTFE Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PTFE Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PTFE Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PTFE Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PTFE Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PTFE Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PTFE Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PTFE Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PTFE Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PTFE Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTFE Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PTFE Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PTFE Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTFE Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PTFE Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PTFE Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PTFE Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PTFE Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PTFE Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PTFE Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PTFE Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PTFE Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PTFE Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PTFE Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PTFE Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PTFE Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PTFE Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PTFE Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PTFE Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PTFE Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PTFE Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PTFE Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PTFE Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PTFE Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PTFE Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PTFE Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PTFE Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PTFE Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PTFE Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PTFE Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PTFE Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PTFE Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PTFE Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PTFE Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PTFE Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PTFE Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PTFE Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PTFE Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PTFE Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PTFE Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PTFE Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PTFE Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PTFE Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PTFE Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PTFE Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PTFE Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PTFE Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PTFE Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PTFE Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PTFE Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PTFE Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PTFE Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PTFE Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PTFE Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PTFE Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PTFE Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PTFE Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PTFE Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PTFE Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PTFE Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PTFE Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PTFE Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PTFE Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PTFE Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PTFE Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PTFE Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTFE Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTFE Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PTFE Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTFE Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTFE Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PTFE Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PTFE Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PTFE Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Chemours

12.1.1 Chemours Corporation Information

12.1.2 Chemours Overview

12.1.3 Chemours PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Chemours PTFE Product Description

12.1.5 Chemours Related Developments

12.2 Dongyue

12.2.1 Dongyue Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dongyue Overview

12.2.3 Dongyue PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dongyue PTFE Product Description

12.2.5 Dongyue Related Developments

12.3 Daikin

12.3.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Daikin Overview

12.3.3 Daikin PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Daikin PTFE Product Description

12.3.5 Daikin Related Developments

12.4 Gujarat Fluorochemicals

12.4.1 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Overview

12.4.3 Gujarat Fluorochemicals PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gujarat Fluorochemicals PTFE Product Description

12.4.5 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Related Developments

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Overview

12.5.3 3M PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M PTFE Product Description

12.5.5 3M Related Developments

12.6 Asahi Glass

12.6.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Glass Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Glass PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asahi Glass PTFE Product Description

12.6.5 Asahi Glass Related Developments

12.7 Halopolymer

12.7.1 Halopolymer Corporation Information

12.7.2 Halopolymer Overview

12.7.3 Halopolymer PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Halopolymer PTFE Product Description

12.7.5 Halopolymer Related Developments

12.8 Shanghai 3f New Materials

12.8.1 Shanghai 3f New Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai 3f New Materials Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai 3f New Materials PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai 3f New Materials PTFE Product Description

12.8.5 Shanghai 3f New Materials Related Developments

12.9 Solvay

12.9.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.9.2 Solvay Overview

12.9.3 Solvay PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Solvay PTFE Product Description

12.9.5 Solvay Related Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Juhua

12.10.1 Zhejiang Juhua Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Juhua Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Juhua PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Juhua PTFE Product Description

12.10.5 Zhejiang Juhua Related Developments

12.11 Shamrock Technologies

12.11.1 Shamrock Technologies Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shamrock Technologies Overview

12.11.3 Shamrock Technologies PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shamrock Technologies PTFE Product Description

12.11.5 Shamrock Technologies Related Developments

12.12 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

12.12.1 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical PTFE Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Related Developments

12.13 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals

12.13.1 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals Overview

12.13.3 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals PTFE Product Description

12.13.5 Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals Related Developments

12.14 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

12.14.1 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry Overview

12.14.3 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry PTFE Product Description

12.14.5 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry Related Developments

12.15 Micro Powders

12.15.1 Micro Powders Corporation Information

12.15.2 Micro Powders Overview

12.15.3 Micro Powders PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Micro Powders PTFE Product Description

12.15.5 Micro Powders Related Developments

12.16 Hubei Everflon Polymer

12.16.1 Hubei Everflon Polymer Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hubei Everflon Polymer Overview

12.16.3 Hubei Everflon Polymer PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hubei Everflon Polymer PTFE Product Description

12.16.5 Hubei Everflon Polymer Related Developments

12.17 Quadrant

12.17.1 Quadrant Corporation Information

12.17.2 Quadrant Overview

12.17.3 Quadrant PTFE Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Quadrant PTFE Product Description

12.17.5 Quadrant Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PTFE Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PTFE Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PTFE Production Mode & Process

13.4 PTFE Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PTFE Sales Channels

13.4.2 PTFE Distributors

13.5 PTFE Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PTFE Industry Trends

14.2 PTFE Market Drivers

14.3 PTFE Market Challenges

14.4 PTFE Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PTFE Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”