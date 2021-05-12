PTA Balloon Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Medtronic, Terumo, Cardinal Health

“

The report titled Global PTA Balloon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PTA Balloon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PTA Balloon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PTA Balloon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PTA Balloon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PTA Balloon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PTA Balloon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PTA Balloon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PTA Balloon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PTA Balloon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PTA Balloon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PTA Balloon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Terumo, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, AndraTec, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Creagh Medical, Biotronik, Spectranetics, Arthesys, TriReme Medical, Natec Medical, Cordis

Market Segmentation by Product: Self-expanding

Type II



Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiovascular Diseases

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Others



The PTA Balloon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PTA Balloon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PTA Balloon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PTA Balloon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PTA Balloon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PTA Balloon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PTA Balloon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PTA Balloon market?

Table of Contents:

1 PTA Balloon Market Overview

1.1 PTA Balloon Product Overview

1.2 PTA Balloon Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Self-expanding

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Global PTA Balloon Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PTA Balloon Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PTA Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PTA Balloon Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PTA Balloon Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PTA Balloon Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PTA Balloon Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PTA Balloon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PTA Balloon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PTA Balloon Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PTA Balloon Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PTA Balloon as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PTA Balloon Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PTA Balloon Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PTA Balloon Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PTA Balloon Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PTA Balloon Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PTA Balloon by Application

4.1 PTA Balloon Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.1.2 Peripheral Vascular Disease

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global PTA Balloon Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PTA Balloon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PTA Balloon by Country

5.1 North America PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PTA Balloon by Country

6.1 Europe PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PTA Balloon by Country

8.1 Latin America PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PTA Balloon Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 Terumo

10.2.1 Terumo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Terumo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Terumo PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medtronic PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.2.5 Terumo Recent Development

10.3 Cardinal Health

10.3.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cardinal Health PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cardinal Health PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.3.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.4 Cook Medical

10.4.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cook Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cook Medical PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cook Medical PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.4.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

10.5 AndraTec

10.5.1 AndraTec Corporation Information

10.5.2 AndraTec Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AndraTec PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AndraTec PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.5.5 AndraTec Recent Development

10.6 Abbott

10.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.6.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Abbott PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Abbott PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.6.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.7 Boston Scientific

10.7.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Boston Scientific PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Boston Scientific PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.7.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.8 Creagh Medical

10.8.1 Creagh Medical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Creagh Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Creagh Medical PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Creagh Medical PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.8.5 Creagh Medical Recent Development

10.9 Biotronik

10.9.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

10.9.2 Biotronik Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Biotronik PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Biotronik PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.9.5 Biotronik Recent Development

10.10 Spectranetics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PTA Balloon Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Spectranetics PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Spectranetics Recent Development

10.11 Arthesys

10.11.1 Arthesys Corporation Information

10.11.2 Arthesys Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Arthesys PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Arthesys PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.11.5 Arthesys Recent Development

10.12 TriReme Medical

10.12.1 TriReme Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 TriReme Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TriReme Medical PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 TriReme Medical PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.12.5 TriReme Medical Recent Development

10.13 Natec Medical

10.13.1 Natec Medical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Natec Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Natec Medical PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Natec Medical PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.13.5 Natec Medical Recent Development

10.14 Cordis

10.14.1 Cordis Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cordis Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cordis PTA Balloon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Cordis PTA Balloon Products Offered

10.14.5 Cordis Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PTA Balloon Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PTA Balloon Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PTA Balloon Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PTA Balloon Distributors

12.3 PTA Balloon Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”