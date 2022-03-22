Pseudoephedrine Market Size 2022 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: |Pfizer (Wyeth) ,Endo International ,Sanofi

Los Angeles, United States: The global Pseudoephedrine market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Pseudoephedrine market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Pseudoephedrine Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Pseudoephedrine market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Pseudoephedrine market.

Leading players of the global Pseudoephedrine market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pseudoephedrine market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pseudoephedrine market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pseudoephedrine market.

Pseudoephedrine Market Leading Players

Pfizer (Wyeth), Endo International, Sanofi, Hanmi, Merck, Cypress Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger Company, CVS Caremark, Ratiopharm (Teva), UCB, Inc, Pacific Pharmal, Sun Pharmaceutical, Apotec, Zhuhai Tianda Pharma, Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical

Pseudoephedrine Segmentation by Product

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Preparation Pseudoephedrine

Pseudoephedrine Segmentation by Application

Sinusitis, Congestive Rhinitis, Bronchial Asthma, Other

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Pseudoephedrine market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Pseudoephedrine market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Pseudoephedrine market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Pseudoephedrine market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Pseudoephedrine market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Pseudoephedrine market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

1.2.3 Preparation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sinusitis

1.3.3 Congestive Rhinitis

1.3.4 Bronchial Asthma

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Pseudoephedrine Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Pseudoephedrine Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Pseudoephedrine Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Pseudoephedrine Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Pseudoephedrine Industry Trends

2.3.2 Pseudoephedrine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pseudoephedrine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pseudoephedrine Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pseudoephedrine Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pseudoephedrine Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Pseudoephedrine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pseudoephedrine Revenue

3.4 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pseudoephedrine Revenue in 2021

3.5 Pseudoephedrine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pseudoephedrine Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pseudoephedrine Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Pseudoephedrine Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pseudoephedrine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Pseudoephedrine Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Pseudoephedrine Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Pseudoephedrine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Pseudoephedrine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Pfizer (Wyeth)

11.1.1 Pfizer (Wyeth) Company Details

11.1.2 Pfizer (Wyeth) Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer (Wyeth) Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.1.4 Pfizer (Wyeth) Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Pfizer (Wyeth) Recent Developments

11.2 Endo International

11.2.1 Endo International Company Details

11.2.2 Endo International Business Overview

11.2.3 Endo International Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.2.4 Endo International Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Endo International Recent Developments

11.3 Sanofi

11.3.1 Sanofi Company Details

11.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview

11.3.3 Sanofi Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.3.4 Sanofi Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.4 Hanmi

11.4.1 Hanmi Company Details

11.4.2 Hanmi Business Overview

11.4.3 Hanmi Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.4.4 Hanmi Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Hanmi Recent Developments

11.5 Merck

11.5.1 Merck Company Details

11.5.2 Merck Business Overview

11.5.3 Merck Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.5.4 Merck Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Merck Recent Developments

11.6 Cypress Pharma

11.6.1 Cypress Pharma Company Details

11.6.2 Cypress Pharma Business Overview

11.6.3 Cypress Pharma Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.6.4 Cypress Pharma Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Cypress Pharma Recent Developments

11.7 Johnson & Johnson

11.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.7.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.7.3 Johnson & Johnson Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.8 Kroger Company

11.8.1 Kroger Company Company Details

11.8.2 Kroger Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Kroger Company Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.8.4 Kroger Company Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Kroger Company Recent Developments

11.9 CVS Caremark

11.9.1 CVS Caremark Company Details

11.9.2 CVS Caremark Business Overview

11.9.3 CVS Caremark Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.9.4 CVS Caremark Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 CVS Caremark Recent Developments

11.10 Ratiopharm (Teva)

11.10.1 Ratiopharm (Teva) Company Details

11.10.2 Ratiopharm (Teva) Business Overview

11.10.3 Ratiopharm (Teva) Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.10.4 Ratiopharm (Teva) Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Ratiopharm (Teva) Recent Developments

11.11 UCB, Inc

11.11.1 UCB, Inc Company Details

11.11.2 UCB, Inc Business Overview

11.11.3 UCB, Inc Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.11.4 UCB, Inc Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 UCB, Inc Recent Developments

11.12 Pacific Pharmal

11.12.1 Pacific Pharmal Company Details

11.12.2 Pacific Pharmal Business Overview

11.12.3 Pacific Pharmal Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.12.4 Pacific Pharmal Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Pacific Pharmal Recent Developments

11.13 Sun Pharmaceutical

11.13.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.13.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.13.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.13.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.14 Apotec

11.14.1 Apotec Company Details

11.14.2 Apotec Business Overview

11.14.3 Apotec Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.14.4 Apotec Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Apotec Recent Developments

11.15 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma

11.15.1 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Company Details

11.15.2 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Business Overview

11.15.3 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.15.4 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Recent Developments

11.16 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical

11.16.1 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.16.2 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.16.3 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical Pseudoephedrine Introduction

11.16.4 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical Revenue in Pseudoephedrine Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

