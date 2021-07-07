Pruning Shears Market Trends 2021, Share Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Consumption and Global Forecast 2027| Infaco, Pellenc, Felco, Fiskars

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Pruning Shears market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Pruning Shears industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Pruning Shears production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Pruning Shears market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pruning Shears market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pruning Shears market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pruning Shears market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pruning Shears Market Research Report: Infaco, Pellenc, Felco, Fiskars, Okatsune, Corona Tools, STIHL, ARS Corporation, Bahco, Gebr. Schroder, DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA, Jacto, Grupo Sanz, AIMA Srl, Shanghai Worth Garden, Tramontina, Lisam, Castellari, Zenport Industries, Chikamasa
Global Pruning Shears Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Pruning Shears, Electric Pruning Shears, Manual Pruning Shears
Global Pruning Shears Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Pruning Shears industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Pruning Shears industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Pruning Shears industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Pruning Shears industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pruning Shears Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pneumatic Pruning Shears
1.2.3 Electric Pruning Shears
1.2.4 Manual Pruning Shears
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Pruning Shears, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Pruning Shears Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Pruning Shears Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Pruning Shears Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Pruning Shears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pruning Shears Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Pruning Shears Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Pruning Shears Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pruning Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Pruning Shears Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pruning Shears Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pruning Shears Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Pruning Shears Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Pruning Shears Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Pruning Shears Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Pruning Shears Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Pruning Shears Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Pruning Shears Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Pruning Shears Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Pruning Shears Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Pruning Shears Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Pruning Shears Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Pruning Shears Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Infaco
12.1.1 Infaco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Infaco Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Infaco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Infaco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.1.5 Infaco Recent Development
12.2 Pellenc
12.2.1 Pellenc Corporation Information
12.2.2 Pellenc Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pellenc Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Pellenc Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.2.5 Pellenc Recent Development
12.3 Felco
12.3.1 Felco Corporation Information
12.3.2 Felco Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Felco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Felco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.3.5 Felco Recent Development
12.4 Fiskars
12.4.1 Fiskars Corporation Information
12.4.2 Fiskars Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fiskars Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Fiskars Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.4.5 Fiskars Recent Development
12.5 Okatsune
12.5.1 Okatsune Corporation Information
12.5.2 Okatsune Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Okatsune Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Okatsune Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.5.5 Okatsune Recent Development
12.6 Corona Tools
12.6.1 Corona Tools Corporation Information
12.6.2 Corona Tools Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.6.5 Corona Tools Recent Development
12.7 STIHL
12.7.1 STIHL Corporation Information
12.7.2 STIHL Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 STIHL Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 STIHL Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.7.5 STIHL Recent Development
12.8 ARS Corporation
12.8.1 ARS Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 ARS Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.8.5 ARS Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Bahco
12.9.1 Bahco Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bahco Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Bahco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bahco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.9.5 Bahco Recent Development
12.10 Gebr. Schroder
12.10.1 Gebr. Schroder Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gebr. Schroder Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.10.5 Gebr. Schroder Recent Development
12.12 Jacto
12.12.1 Jacto Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jacto Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Jacto Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Jacto Products Offered
12.12.5 Jacto Recent Development
12.13 Grupo Sanz
12.13.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information
12.13.2 Grupo Sanz Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Grupo Sanz Products Offered
12.13.5 Grupo Sanz Recent Development
12.14 AIMA Srl
12.14.1 AIMA Srl Corporation Information
12.14.2 AIMA Srl Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 AIMA Srl Products Offered
12.14.5 AIMA Srl Recent Development
12.15 Shanghai Worth Garden
12.15.1 Shanghai Worth Garden Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shanghai Worth Garden Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shanghai Worth Garden Products Offered
12.15.5 Shanghai Worth Garden Recent Development
12.16 Tramontina
12.16.1 Tramontina Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tramontina Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Tramontina Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Tramontina Products Offered
12.16.5 Tramontina Recent Development
12.17 Lisam
12.17.1 Lisam Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lisam Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Lisam Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Lisam Products Offered
12.17.5 Lisam Recent Development
12.18 Castellari
12.18.1 Castellari Corporation Information
12.18.2 Castellari Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Castellari Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Castellari Products Offered
12.18.5 Castellari Recent Development
12.19 Zenport Industries
12.19.1 Zenport Industries Corporation Information
12.19.2 Zenport Industries Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Zenport Industries Products Offered
12.19.5 Zenport Industries Recent Development
12.20 Chikamasa
12.20.1 Chikamasa Corporation Information
12.20.2 Chikamasa Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Chikamasa Products Offered
12.20.5 Chikamasa Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Pruning Shears Industry Trends
13.2 Pruning Shears Market Drivers
13.3 Pruning Shears Market Challenges
13.4 Pruning Shears Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pruning Shears Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
