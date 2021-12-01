Pruning Shears Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Infaco, Pellenc, Felco

“

The report titled Global Pruning Shears Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pruning Shears market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pruning Shears market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pruning Shears market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pruning Shears market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pruning Shears report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pruning Shears report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pruning Shears market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pruning Shears market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pruning Shears market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pruning Shears market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pruning Shears market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Infaco, Pellenc, Felco, Fiskars, Okatsune, Corona Tools, STIHL, ARS Corporation, Bahco, Gebr. Schroder, DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA, Jacto, Grupo Sanz, AIMA Srl, Shanghai Worth Garden, Tramontina, Lisam, Castellari, Zenport Industries, Chikamasa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pneumatic Pruning Shears

Electric Pruning Shears

Manual Pruning Shears



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Pruning Shears Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pruning Shears market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pruning Shears market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pruning Shears market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pruning Shears industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pruning Shears market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pruning Shears market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pruning Shears market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pruning Shears Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pneumatic Pruning Shears

1.2.3 Electric Pruning Shears

1.2.4 Manual Pruning Shears

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pruning Shears Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pruning Shears Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pruning Shears Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pruning Shears Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pruning Shears Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pruning Shears Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pruning Shears Market Restraints

3 Global Pruning Shears Sales

3.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pruning Shears Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pruning Shears Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pruning Shears Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pruning Shears Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pruning Shears Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pruning Shears Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pruning Shears Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pruning Shears Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pruning Shears Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pruning Shears Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pruning Shears Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Infaco

12.1.1 Infaco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infaco Overview

12.1.3 Infaco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Infaco Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.1.5 Infaco Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Infaco Recent Developments

12.2 Pellenc

12.2.1 Pellenc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pellenc Overview

12.2.3 Pellenc Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pellenc Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.2.5 Pellenc Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Pellenc Recent Developments

12.3 Felco

12.3.1 Felco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Felco Overview

12.3.3 Felco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Felco Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.3.5 Felco Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Felco Recent Developments

12.4 Fiskars

12.4.1 Fiskars Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fiskars Overview

12.4.3 Fiskars Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fiskars Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.4.5 Fiskars Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Fiskars Recent Developments

12.5 Okatsune

12.5.1 Okatsune Corporation Information

12.5.2 Okatsune Overview

12.5.3 Okatsune Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Okatsune Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.5.5 Okatsune Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Okatsune Recent Developments

12.6 Corona Tools

12.6.1 Corona Tools Corporation Information

12.6.2 Corona Tools Overview

12.6.3 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.6.5 Corona Tools Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Corona Tools Recent Developments

12.7 STIHL

12.7.1 STIHL Corporation Information

12.7.2 STIHL Overview

12.7.3 STIHL Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 STIHL Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.7.5 STIHL Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 STIHL Recent Developments

12.8 ARS Corporation

12.8.1 ARS Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 ARS Corporation Overview

12.8.3 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.8.5 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 ARS Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Bahco

12.9.1 Bahco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bahco Overview

12.9.3 Bahco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bahco Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.9.5 Bahco Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Bahco Recent Developments

12.10 Gebr. Schroder

12.10.1 Gebr. Schroder Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gebr. Schroder Overview

12.10.3 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.10.5 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Gebr. Schroder Recent Developments

12.11 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA

12.11.1 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Corporation Information

12.11.2 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Overview

12.11.3 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.11.5 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Recent Developments

12.12 Jacto

12.12.1 Jacto Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jacto Overview

12.12.3 Jacto Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jacto Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.12.5 Jacto Recent Developments

12.13 Grupo Sanz

12.13.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information

12.13.2 Grupo Sanz Overview

12.13.3 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.13.5 Grupo Sanz Recent Developments

12.14 AIMA Srl

12.14.1 AIMA Srl Corporation Information

12.14.2 AIMA Srl Overview

12.14.3 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.14.5 AIMA Srl Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Worth Garden

12.15.1 Shanghai Worth Garden Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Worth Garden Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.15.5 Shanghai Worth Garden Recent Developments

12.16 Tramontina

12.16.1 Tramontina Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tramontina Overview

12.16.3 Tramontina Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tramontina Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.16.5 Tramontina Recent Developments

12.17 Lisam

12.17.1 Lisam Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lisam Overview

12.17.3 Lisam Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lisam Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.17.5 Lisam Recent Developments

12.18 Castellari

12.18.1 Castellari Corporation Information

12.18.2 Castellari Overview

12.18.3 Castellari Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Castellari Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.18.5 Castellari Recent Developments

12.19 Zenport Industries

12.19.1 Zenport Industries Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zenport Industries Overview

12.19.3 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.19.5 Zenport Industries Recent Developments

12.20 Chikamasa

12.20.1 Chikamasa Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chikamasa Overview

12.20.3 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Products and Services

12.20.5 Chikamasa Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pruning Shears Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pruning Shears Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pruning Shears Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pruning Shears Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pruning Shears Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pruning Shears Distributors

13.5 Pruning Shears Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”