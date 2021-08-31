Pruning Shears Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Infaco, Pellenc, Felco

“
The report titled Global Pruning Shears Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pruning Shears market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pruning Shears market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pruning Shears market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pruning Shears market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pruning Shears report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pruning Shears report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pruning Shears market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pruning Shears market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pruning Shears market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pruning Shears market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pruning Shears market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Infaco, Pellenc, Felco, Fiskars, Okatsune, Corona Tools, STIHL, ARS Corporation, Bahco, Gebr. Schroder, DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA, Jacto, Grupo Sanz, AIMA Srl, Shanghai Worth Garden, Tramontina, Lisam, Castellari, Zenport Industries, Chikamasa
Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Pruning Shears
Electric Pruning Shears
Manual Pruning Shears
Market Segmentation by Application: Household
Commercial
The Pruning Shears Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pruning Shears market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pruning Shears market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pruning Shears market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pruning Shears industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pruning Shears market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pruning Shears market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pruning Shears market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pruning Shears Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pneumatic Pruning Shears
1.2.3 Electric Pruning Shears
1.2.4 Manual Pruning Shears
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Pruning Shears, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Pruning Shears Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Pruning Shears Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Pruning Shears Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Pruning Shears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pruning Shears Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Pruning Shears Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Pruning Shears Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pruning Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Pruning Shears Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pruning Shears Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pruning Shears Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Pruning Shears Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Pruning Shears Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Pruning Shears Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Pruning Shears Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Pruning Shears Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Pruning Shears Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Pruning Shears Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Pruning Shears Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Pruning Shears Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Pruning Shears Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Pruning Shears Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Pruning Shears Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Taiwan
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Infaco
12.1.1 Infaco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Infaco Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Infaco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Infaco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.1.5 Infaco Recent Development
12.2 Pellenc
12.2.1 Pellenc Corporation Information
12.2.2 Pellenc Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pellenc Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Pellenc Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.2.5 Pellenc Recent Development
12.3 Felco
12.3.1 Felco Corporation Information
12.3.2 Felco Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Felco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Felco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.3.5 Felco Recent Development
12.4 Fiskars
12.4.1 Fiskars Corporation Information
12.4.2 Fiskars Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fiskars Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Fiskars Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.4.5 Fiskars Recent Development
12.5 Okatsune
12.5.1 Okatsune Corporation Information
12.5.2 Okatsune Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Okatsune Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Okatsune Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.5.5 Okatsune Recent Development
12.6 Corona Tools
12.6.1 Corona Tools Corporation Information
12.6.2 Corona Tools Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.6.5 Corona Tools Recent Development
12.7 STIHL
12.7.1 STIHL Corporation Information
12.7.2 STIHL Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 STIHL Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 STIHL Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.7.5 STIHL Recent Development
12.8 ARS Corporation
12.8.1 ARS Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 ARS Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.8.5 ARS Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Bahco
12.9.1 Bahco Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bahco Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Bahco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bahco Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.9.5 Bahco Recent Development
12.10 Gebr. Schroder
12.10.1 Gebr. Schroder Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gebr. Schroder Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.10.5 Gebr. Schroder Recent Development
12.11 Infaco
12.11.1 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Corporation Information
12.11.2 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Products Offered
12.11.5 Infaco Recent Development
12.12 Jacto
12.12.1 Jacto Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jacto Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Jacto Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Jacto Products Offered
12.12.5 Jacto Recent Development
12.13 Grupo Sanz
12.13.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information
12.13.2 Grupo Sanz Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Grupo Sanz Products Offered
12.13.5 Grupo Sanz Recent Development
12.14 AIMA Srl
12.14.1 AIMA Srl Corporation Information
12.14.2 AIMA Srl Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 AIMA Srl Products Offered
12.14.5 AIMA Srl Recent Development
12.15 Shanghai Worth Garden
12.15.1 Shanghai Worth Garden Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shanghai Worth Garden Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shanghai Worth Garden Products Offered
12.15.5 Shanghai Worth Garden Recent Development
12.16 Tramontina
12.16.1 Tramontina Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tramontina Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Tramontina Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Tramontina Products Offered
12.16.5 Tramontina Recent Development
12.17 Lisam
12.17.1 Lisam Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lisam Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Lisam Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Lisam Products Offered
12.17.5 Lisam Recent Development
12.18 Castellari
12.18.1 Castellari Corporation Information
12.18.2 Castellari Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Castellari Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Castellari Products Offered
12.18.5 Castellari Recent Development
12.19 Zenport Industries
12.19.1 Zenport Industries Corporation Information
12.19.2 Zenport Industries Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Zenport Industries Products Offered
12.19.5 Zenport Industries Recent Development
12.20 Chikamasa
12.20.1 Chikamasa Corporation Information
12.20.2 Chikamasa Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Chikamasa Products Offered
12.20.5 Chikamasa Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Pruning Shears Industry Trends
13.2 Pruning Shears Market Drivers
13.3 Pruning Shears Market Challenges
13.4 Pruning Shears Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pruning Shears Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
