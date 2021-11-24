Pruning Shears Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2021–2027 | Infaco, Pellenc, Felco

“

The report titled Global Pruning Shears Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pruning Shears market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pruning Shears market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pruning Shears market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pruning Shears market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pruning Shears report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pruning Shears report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pruning Shears market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pruning Shears market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pruning Shears market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pruning Shears market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pruning Shears market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Infaco, Pellenc, Felco, Fiskars, Okatsune, Corona Tools, STIHL, ARS Corporation, Bahco, Gebr. Schroder, DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA, Jacto, Grupo Sanz, AIMA Srl, Shanghai Worth Garden, Tramontina, Lisam, Castellari, Zenport Industries, Chikamasa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pneumatic Pruning Shears

Electric Pruning Shears

Manual Pruning Shears



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Pruning Shears Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pruning Shears market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pruning Shears market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pruning Shears market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pruning Shears industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pruning Shears market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pruning Shears market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pruning Shears market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pruning Shears Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pneumatic Pruning Shears

1.2.3 Electric Pruning Shears

1.2.4 Manual Pruning Shears

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pruning Shears Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Pruning Shears Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Pruning Shears Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Pruning Shears Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Pruning Shears by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Pruning Shears Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pruning Shears Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Pruning Shears Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Pruning Shears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Pruning Shears Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Pruning Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Pruning Shears Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Pruning Shears Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pruning Shears Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Infaco

4.1.1 Infaco Corporation Information

4.1.2 Infaco Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Infaco Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.1.4 Infaco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Infaco Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Infaco Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Infaco Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Infaco Pruning Shears Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Infaco Recent Development

4.2 Pellenc

4.2.1 Pellenc Corporation Information

4.2.2 Pellenc Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Pellenc Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.2.4 Pellenc Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Pellenc Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Pellenc Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Pellenc Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Pellenc Pruning Shears Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Pellenc Recent Development

4.3 Felco

4.3.1 Felco Corporation Information

4.3.2 Felco Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Felco Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.3.4 Felco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Felco Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Felco Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Felco Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Felco Pruning Shears Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Felco Recent Development

4.4 Fiskars

4.4.1 Fiskars Corporation Information

4.4.2 Fiskars Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Fiskars Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.4.4 Fiskars Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Fiskars Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Fiskars Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Fiskars Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Fiskars Pruning Shears Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Fiskars Recent Development

4.5 Okatsune

4.5.1 Okatsune Corporation Information

4.5.2 Okatsune Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Okatsune Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.5.4 Okatsune Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Okatsune Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Okatsune Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Okatsune Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Okatsune Pruning Shears Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Okatsune Recent Development

4.6 Corona Tools

4.6.1 Corona Tools Corporation Information

4.6.2 Corona Tools Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.6.4 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Corona Tools Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Corona Tools Recent Development

4.7 STIHL

4.7.1 STIHL Corporation Information

4.7.2 STIHL Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 STIHL Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.7.4 STIHL Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 STIHL Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.7.6 STIHL Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.7.7 STIHL Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 STIHL Recent Development

4.8 ARS Corporation

4.8.1 ARS Corporation Corporation Information

4.8.2 ARS Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.8.4 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.8.6 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.8.7 ARS Corporation Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 ARS Corporation Recent Development

4.9 Bahco

4.9.1 Bahco Corporation Information

4.9.2 Bahco Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Bahco Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.9.4 Bahco Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Bahco Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Bahco Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Bahco Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Bahco Recent Development

4.10 Gebr. Schroder

4.10.1 Gebr. Schroder Corporation Information

4.10.2 Gebr. Schroder Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.10.4 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Gebr. Schroder Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Gebr. Schroder Recent Development

4.11 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA

4.11.1 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Corporation Information

4.11.2 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.11.4 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.11.6 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.11.7 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 DAVIDE & LUIGI VOLPI SPA Recent Development

4.12 Jacto

4.12.1 Jacto Corporation Information

4.12.2 Jacto Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Jacto Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.12.4 Jacto Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Jacto Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Jacto Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Jacto Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Jacto Recent Development

4.13 Grupo Sanz

4.13.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information

4.13.2 Grupo Sanz Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.13.4 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Grupo Sanz Recent Development

4.14 AIMA Srl

4.14.1 AIMA Srl Corporation Information

4.14.2 AIMA Srl Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.14.4 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.14.6 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.14.7 AIMA Srl Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 AIMA Srl Recent Development

4.15 Shanghai Worth Garden

4.15.1 Shanghai Worth Garden Corporation Information

4.15.2 Shanghai Worth Garden Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.15.4 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Shanghai Worth Garden Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Shanghai Worth Garden Recent Development

4.16 Tramontina

4.16.1 Tramontina Corporation Information

4.16.2 Tramontina Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Tramontina Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.16.4 Tramontina Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Tramontina Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Tramontina Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Tramontina Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Tramontina Recent Development

4.17 Lisam

4.17.1 Lisam Corporation Information

4.17.2 Lisam Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Lisam Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.17.4 Lisam Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Lisam Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Lisam Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Lisam Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Lisam Recent Development

4.18 Castellari

4.18.1 Castellari Corporation Information

4.18.2 Castellari Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Castellari Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.18.4 Castellari Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Castellari Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Castellari Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Castellari Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Castellari Recent Development

4.19 Zenport Industries

4.19.1 Zenport Industries Corporation Information

4.19.2 Zenport Industries Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.19.4 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Zenport Industries Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Zenport Industries Recent Development

4.20 Chikamasa

4.20.1 Chikamasa Corporation Information

4.20.2 Chikamasa Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Products Offered

4.20.4 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Chikamasa Pruning Shears Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Chikamasa Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Pruning Shears Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pruning Shears Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pruning Shears Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Pruning Shears Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pruning Shears Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Pruning Shears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Type

7.4 North America Pruning Shears Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shears Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Pruning Shears Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Pruning Shears Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shears Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Pruning Shears Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Pruning Shears Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Pruning Shears Clients Analysis

12.4 Pruning Shears Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Pruning Shears Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Pruning Shears Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Pruning Shears Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Pruning Shears Market Drivers

13.2 Pruning Shears Market Opportunities

13.3 Pruning Shears Market Challenges

13.4 Pruning Shears Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

