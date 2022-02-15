Pruning Shear Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | AI.MA, Grupo Sanz, Infaco

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Pruning Shear Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pruning Shear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pruning Shear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pruning Shear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pruning Shear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pruning Shear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pruning Shear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AI.MA, Grupo Sanz, Infaco, Jacto, KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI, Pellenc, STIHL, VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI, Castellari, Felco sa, Lisam srl, Zenport Industries, Fiskars, True Temper, Gilmour, Corona Clipper, Unison Engg Industries, Falcon Garden Tools, Kasb Agro Solutions, Tata, MOTI Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Pruning Shears

Electric Pruning Shears

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Landscaping Maintain Company

Orchard

Farm

Others

The Pruning Shear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pruning Shear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pruning Shear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pruning Shear Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pruning Shear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pruning Shear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pruning Shear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pruning Shear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pruning Shear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pruning Shear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pruning Shear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pruning Shear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pruning Shear Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pruning Shear Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pruning Shear Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pruning Shear Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pruning Shear Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pruning Shear Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Pruning Shears

2.1.2 Electric Pruning Shears

2.2 Global Pruning Shear Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pruning Shear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pruning Shear Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pruning Shear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pruning Shear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pruning Shear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pruning Shear Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Landscaping Maintain Company

3.1.3 Orchard

3.1.4 Farm

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Pruning Shear Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pruning Shear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pruning Shear Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pruning Shear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pruning Shear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pruning Shear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pruning Shear Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pruning Shear Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pruning Shear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pruning Shear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pruning Shear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pruning Shear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pruning Shear Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pruning Shear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pruning Shear in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pruning Shear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pruning Shear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pruning Shear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pruning Shear Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pruning Shear Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pruning Shear Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pruning Shear Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pruning Shear Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pruning Shear Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pruning Shear Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pruning Shear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pruning Shear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pruning Shear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pruning Shear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pruning Shear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pruning Shear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pruning Shear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pruning Shear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pruning Shear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pruning Shear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pruning Shear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pruning Shear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AI.MA

7.1.1 AI.MA Corporation Information

7.1.2 AI.MA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AI.MA Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AI.MA Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.1.5 AI.MA Recent Development

7.2 Grupo Sanz

7.2.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information

7.2.2 Grupo Sanz Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Grupo Sanz Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.2.5 Grupo Sanz Recent Development

7.3 Infaco

7.3.1 Infaco Corporation Information

7.3.2 Infaco Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Infaco Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Infaco Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.3.5 Infaco Recent Development

7.4 Jacto

7.4.1 Jacto Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jacto Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jacto Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jacto Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.4.5 Jacto Recent Development

7.5 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI

7.5.1 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI Corporation Information

7.5.2 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.5.5 KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI Recent Development

7.6 Pellenc

7.6.1 Pellenc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pellenc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Pellenc Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Pellenc Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.6.5 Pellenc Recent Development

7.7 STIHL

7.7.1 STIHL Corporation Information

7.7.2 STIHL Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 STIHL Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 STIHL Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.7.5 STIHL Recent Development

7.8 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI

7.8.1 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI Corporation Information

7.8.2 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.8.5 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI Recent Development

7.9 Castellari

7.9.1 Castellari Corporation Information

7.9.2 Castellari Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Castellari Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Castellari Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.9.5 Castellari Recent Development

7.10 Felco sa

7.10.1 Felco sa Corporation Information

7.10.2 Felco sa Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Felco sa Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Felco sa Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.10.5 Felco sa Recent Development

7.11 Lisam srl

7.11.1 Lisam srl Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lisam srl Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lisam srl Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lisam srl Pruning Shear Products Offered

7.11.5 Lisam srl Recent Development

7.12 Zenport Industries

7.12.1 Zenport Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zenport Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zenport Industries Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zenport Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 Zenport Industries Recent Development

7.13 Fiskars

7.13.1 Fiskars Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fiskars Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fiskars Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fiskars Products Offered

7.13.5 Fiskars Recent Development

7.14 True Temper

7.14.1 True Temper Corporation Information

7.14.2 True Temper Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 True Temper Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 True Temper Products Offered

7.14.5 True Temper Recent Development

7.15 Gilmour

7.15.1 Gilmour Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gilmour Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gilmour Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gilmour Products Offered

7.15.5 Gilmour Recent Development

7.16 Corona Clipper

7.16.1 Corona Clipper Corporation Information

7.16.2 Corona Clipper Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Corona Clipper Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Corona Clipper Products Offered

7.16.5 Corona Clipper Recent Development

7.17 Unison Engg Industries

7.17.1 Unison Engg Industries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Unison Engg Industries Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Unison Engg Industries Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Unison Engg Industries Products Offered

7.17.5 Unison Engg Industries Recent Development

7.18 Falcon Garden Tools

7.18.1 Falcon Garden Tools Corporation Information

7.18.2 Falcon Garden Tools Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Falcon Garden Tools Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Falcon Garden Tools Products Offered

7.18.5 Falcon Garden Tools Recent Development

7.19 Kasb Agro Solutions

7.19.1 Kasb Agro Solutions Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kasb Agro Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Kasb Agro Solutions Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Kasb Agro Solutions Products Offered

7.19.5 Kasb Agro Solutions Recent Development

7.20 Tata

7.20.1 Tata Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tata Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tata Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tata Products Offered

7.20.5 Tata Recent Development

7.21 MOTI Group

7.21.1 MOTI Group Corporation Information

7.21.2 MOTI Group Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 MOTI Group Pruning Shear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 MOTI Group Products Offered

7.21.5 MOTI Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pruning Shear Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pruning Shear Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pruning Shear Distributors

8.3 Pruning Shear Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pruning Shear Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pruning Shear Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pruning Shear Distributors

8.5 Pruning Shear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

