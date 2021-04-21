Proximity Card Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027| IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Proximity Card market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Proximity Card market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Proximity Card market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Proximity Card market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Proximity Card market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Proximity Card market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Proximity Card Market Research Report: IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT, Zions Security, Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Watchdata, Advanced Card Systems, CardLogix, HID Global, Magicard, AlphaPass, Allegion, ZKTeco, FERMAX, Vanderbilt, Chamberlain Group

Global Proximity Card Market by Type: Mains Type, Cordless Type, Hybrid Type

Global Proximity Card Market by Application: Hotel, Office Building, Government Building, Residential, Other

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Proximity Card market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Proximity Card market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Frequency Cards

1.2.3 High Frequency Cards

1.2.4 Ultra-High Frequency Cards

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Proximity Card Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Office Building

1.3.4 Government Building

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Proximity Card Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Proximity Card Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Proximity Card Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Proximity Card Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Proximity Card Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Proximity Card Industry Trends

2.5.1 Proximity Card Market Trends

2.5.2 Proximity Card Market Drivers

2.5.3 Proximity Card Market Challenges

2.5.4 Proximity Card Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Proximity Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Proximity Card Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Proximity Card by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Proximity Card Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Proximity Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Proximity Card Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Proximity Card as of 2020)

3.4 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Proximity Card Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Proximity Card Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Proximity Card Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Proximity Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Proximity Card Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Proximity Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Proximity Card Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Proximity Card Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Proximity Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IDenticard

11.1.1 IDenticard Corporation Information

11.1.2 IDenticard Overview

11.1.3 IDenticard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 IDenticard Proximity Card Products and Services

11.1.5 IDenticard Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 IDenticard Recent Developments

11.2 Paragon Group

11.2.1 Paragon Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Paragon Group Overview

11.2.3 Paragon Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Paragon Group Proximity Card Products and Services

11.2.5 Paragon Group Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Paragon Group Recent Developments

11.3 ADT

11.3.1 ADT Corporation Information

11.3.2 ADT Overview

11.3.3 ADT Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 ADT Proximity Card Products and Services

11.3.5 ADT Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 ADT Recent Developments

11.4 Zions Security

11.4.1 Zions Security Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zions Security Overview

11.4.3 Zions Security Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Zions Security Proximity Card Products and Services

11.4.5 Zions Security Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Zions Security Recent Developments

11.5 Gemalto

11.5.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gemalto Overview

11.5.3 Gemalto Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Gemalto Proximity Card Products and Services

11.5.5 Gemalto Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Gemalto Recent Developments

11.6 Giesecke+Devrient

11.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient Corporation Information

11.6.2 Giesecke+Devrient Overview

11.6.3 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Products and Services

11.6.5 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Giesecke+Devrient Recent Developments

11.7 Watchdata

11.7.1 Watchdata Corporation Information

11.7.2 Watchdata Overview

11.7.3 Watchdata Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Watchdata Proximity Card Products and Services

11.7.5 Watchdata Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Watchdata Recent Developments

11.8 Advanced Card Systems

11.8.1 Advanced Card Systems Corporation Information

11.8.2 Advanced Card Systems Overview

11.8.3 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Products and Services

11.8.5 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Advanced Card Systems Recent Developments

11.9 CardLogix

11.9.1 CardLogix Corporation Information

11.9.2 CardLogix Overview

11.9.3 CardLogix Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 CardLogix Proximity Card Products and Services

11.9.5 CardLogix Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 CardLogix Recent Developments

11.10 HID Global

11.10.1 HID Global Corporation Information

11.10.2 HID Global Overview

11.10.3 HID Global Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 HID Global Proximity Card Products and Services

11.10.5 HID Global Proximity Card SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 HID Global Recent Developments

11.11 Magicard

11.11.1 Magicard Corporation Information

11.11.2 Magicard Overview

11.11.3 Magicard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Magicard Proximity Card Products and Services

11.11.5 Magicard Recent Developments

11.12 AlphaPass

11.12.1 AlphaPass Corporation Information

11.12.2 AlphaPass Overview

11.12.3 AlphaPass Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 AlphaPass Proximity Card Products and Services

11.12.5 AlphaPass Recent Developments

11.13 Allegion

11.13.1 Allegion Corporation Information

11.13.2 Allegion Overview

11.13.3 Allegion Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Allegion Proximity Card Products and Services

11.13.5 Allegion Recent Developments

11.14 ZKTeco

11.14.1 ZKTeco Corporation Information

11.14.2 ZKTeco Overview

11.14.3 ZKTeco Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 ZKTeco Proximity Card Products and Services

11.14.5 ZKTeco Recent Developments

11.15 FERMAX

11.15.1 FERMAX Corporation Information

11.15.2 FERMAX Overview

11.15.3 FERMAX Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 FERMAX Proximity Card Products and Services

11.15.5 FERMAX Recent Developments

11.16 Vanderbilt

11.16.1 Vanderbilt Corporation Information

11.16.2 Vanderbilt Overview

11.16.3 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Products and Services

11.16.5 Vanderbilt Recent Developments

11.17 Chamberlain Group

11.17.1 Chamberlain Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Chamberlain Group Overview

11.17.3 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Products and Services

11.17.5 Chamberlain Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Proximity Card Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Proximity Card Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Proximity Card Production Mode & Process

12.4 Proximity Card Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Proximity Card Sales Channels

12.4.2 Proximity Card Distributors

12.5 Proximity Card Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

