Proximity Card Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027| IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Proximity Card market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Proximity Card market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Proximity Card market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Proximity Card market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Proximity Card market while identifying key growth pockets.
Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Proximity Card market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Proximity Card Market Research Report: IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT, Zions Security, Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Watchdata, Advanced Card Systems, CardLogix, HID Global, Magicard, AlphaPass, Allegion, ZKTeco, FERMAX, Vanderbilt, Chamberlain Group
Global Proximity Card Market by Type: Mains Type, Cordless Type, Hybrid Type
Global Proximity Card Market by Application: Hotel, Office Building, Government Building, Residential, Other
The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Proximity Card market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Proximity Card market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Low Frequency Cards
1.2.3 High Frequency Cards
1.2.4 Ultra-High Frequency Cards
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Proximity Card Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hotel
1.3.3 Office Building
1.3.4 Government Building
1.3.5 Residential
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Proximity Card Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Proximity Card Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Proximity Card Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Proximity Card Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Proximity Card Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Proximity Card Industry Trends
2.5.1 Proximity Card Market Trends
2.5.2 Proximity Card Market Drivers
2.5.3 Proximity Card Market Challenges
2.5.4 Proximity Card Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Proximity Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Proximity Card Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Proximity Card by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Proximity Card Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Proximity Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Proximity Card Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Proximity Card as of 2020)
3.4 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Proximity Card Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Proximity Card Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Proximity Card Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Proximity Card Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Proximity Card Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Proximity Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Proximity Card Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Proximity Card Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Proximity Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Proximity Card Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Proximity Card Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Proximity Card Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 IDenticard
11.1.1 IDenticard Corporation Information
11.1.2 IDenticard Overview
11.1.3 IDenticard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 IDenticard Proximity Card Products and Services
11.1.5 IDenticard Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 IDenticard Recent Developments
11.2 Paragon Group
11.2.1 Paragon Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Paragon Group Overview
11.2.3 Paragon Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Paragon Group Proximity Card Products and Services
11.2.5 Paragon Group Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Paragon Group Recent Developments
11.3 ADT
11.3.1 ADT Corporation Information
11.3.2 ADT Overview
11.3.3 ADT Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 ADT Proximity Card Products and Services
11.3.5 ADT Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 ADT Recent Developments
11.4 Zions Security
11.4.1 Zions Security Corporation Information
11.4.2 Zions Security Overview
11.4.3 Zions Security Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Zions Security Proximity Card Products and Services
11.4.5 Zions Security Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Zions Security Recent Developments
11.5 Gemalto
11.5.1 Gemalto Corporation Information
11.5.2 Gemalto Overview
11.5.3 Gemalto Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Gemalto Proximity Card Products and Services
11.5.5 Gemalto Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Gemalto Recent Developments
11.6 Giesecke+Devrient
11.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient Corporation Information
11.6.2 Giesecke+Devrient Overview
11.6.3 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Products and Services
11.6.5 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Giesecke+Devrient Recent Developments
11.7 Watchdata
11.7.1 Watchdata Corporation Information
11.7.2 Watchdata Overview
11.7.3 Watchdata Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Watchdata Proximity Card Products and Services
11.7.5 Watchdata Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Watchdata Recent Developments
11.8 Advanced Card Systems
11.8.1 Advanced Card Systems Corporation Information
11.8.2 Advanced Card Systems Overview
11.8.3 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Products and Services
11.8.5 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Advanced Card Systems Recent Developments
11.9 CardLogix
11.9.1 CardLogix Corporation Information
11.9.2 CardLogix Overview
11.9.3 CardLogix Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 CardLogix Proximity Card Products and Services
11.9.5 CardLogix Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 CardLogix Recent Developments
11.10 HID Global
11.10.1 HID Global Corporation Information
11.10.2 HID Global Overview
11.10.3 HID Global Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 HID Global Proximity Card Products and Services
11.10.5 HID Global Proximity Card SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 HID Global Recent Developments
11.11 Magicard
11.11.1 Magicard Corporation Information
11.11.2 Magicard Overview
11.11.3 Magicard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Magicard Proximity Card Products and Services
11.11.5 Magicard Recent Developments
11.12 AlphaPass
11.12.1 AlphaPass Corporation Information
11.12.2 AlphaPass Overview
11.12.3 AlphaPass Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 AlphaPass Proximity Card Products and Services
11.12.5 AlphaPass Recent Developments
11.13 Allegion
11.13.1 Allegion Corporation Information
11.13.2 Allegion Overview
11.13.3 Allegion Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Allegion Proximity Card Products and Services
11.13.5 Allegion Recent Developments
11.14 ZKTeco
11.14.1 ZKTeco Corporation Information
11.14.2 ZKTeco Overview
11.14.3 ZKTeco Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 ZKTeco Proximity Card Products and Services
11.14.5 ZKTeco Recent Developments
11.15 FERMAX
11.15.1 FERMAX Corporation Information
11.15.2 FERMAX Overview
11.15.3 FERMAX Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 FERMAX Proximity Card Products and Services
11.15.5 FERMAX Recent Developments
11.16 Vanderbilt
11.16.1 Vanderbilt Corporation Information
11.16.2 Vanderbilt Overview
11.16.3 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Products and Services
11.16.5 Vanderbilt Recent Developments
11.17 Chamberlain Group
11.17.1 Chamberlain Group Corporation Information
11.17.2 Chamberlain Group Overview
11.17.3 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Products and Services
11.17.5 Chamberlain Group Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Proximity Card Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Proximity Card Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Proximity Card Production Mode & Process
12.4 Proximity Card Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Proximity Card Sales Channels
12.4.2 Proximity Card Distributors
12.5 Proximity Card Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
