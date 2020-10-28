Protective and Marine Coating Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | PPG, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, BASF, Nippon Paint

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Protective and Marine Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Protective and Marine Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Protective and Marine Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Protective and Marine Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Protective and Marine Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Protective and Marine Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Protective and Marine Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Protective and Marine Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Protective and Marine Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Research Report: PPG, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, BASF, Nippon Paint, Hempel, Jotun, Chugoku Marine Paints, RPM International, KCC Corporation, Brunel Marine Coating Systems

Types: Anti-fouling Coatings

Anti-corrosion Coatings

Others



Applications: Marine

Mining

Oil & Gas

Bridge & Highway

Power Generation

Others



The Protective and Marine Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Protective and Marine Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Protective and Marine Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Protective and Marine Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Protective and Marine Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Protective and Marine Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Protective and Marine Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Protective and Marine Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Protective and Marine Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Protective and Marine Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Anti-fouling Coatings

1.4.3 Anti-corrosion Coatings

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Marine

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Bridge & Highway

1.5.6 Power Generation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Protective and Marine Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Protective and Marine Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Protective and Marine Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Protective and Marine Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Protective and Marine Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Protective and Marine Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Protective and Marine Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Protective and Marine Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Protective and Marine Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Protective and Marine Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Protective and Marine Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Protective and Marine Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Protective and Marine Coating by Country

6.1.1 North America Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Protective and Marine Coating by Country

7.1.1 Europe Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Protective and Marine Coating by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG

11.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Related Developments

11.2 Sherwin-Williams

11.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.3 AkzoNobel

11.3.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.3.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 AkzoNobel Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.3.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF Related Developments

11.5 Nippon Paint

11.5.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nippon Paint Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.5.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments

11.6 Hempel

11.6.1 Hempel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hempel Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.6.5 Hempel Related Developments

11.7 Jotun

11.7.1 Jotun Corporation Information

11.7.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Jotun Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.7.5 Jotun Related Developments

11.8 Chugoku Marine Paints

11.8.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

11.8.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.8.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Related Developments

11.9 RPM International

11.9.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.9.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 RPM International Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.9.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.10 KCC Corporation

11.10.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 KCC Corporation Protective and Marine Coating Products Offered

11.10.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Protective and Marine Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Protective and Marine Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Protective and Marine Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Protective and Marine Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Protective and Marine Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Protective and Marine Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

