Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama(Huntsman)

The report titled Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Propylene Glycol Solvent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Propylene Glycol Solvent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama(Huntsman), ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem

Market Segmentation by Product:

Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Cleaning Fluid

Paint and Ink

Food Processing

Medical Field

Personal Care

Others



The Propylene Glycol Solvent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Propylene Glycol Solvent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.3 Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Cleaning Fluid

1.3.3 Paint and Ink

1.3.4 Food Processing

1.3.5 Medical Field

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Propylene Glycol Solvent Industry

1.6 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Trends

2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Solvent Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Propylene Glycol Solvent Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propylene Glycol Solvent Business

6.1 Dow

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Dow Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Dow Products Offered

6.1.5 Dow Recent Development

6.2 Lyondell Basell

6.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lyondell Basell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Lyondell Basell Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lyondell Basell Products Offered

6.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

6.3 Indorama(Huntsman)

6.3.1 Indorama(Huntsman) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Indorama(Huntsman) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Indorama(Huntsman) Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Indorama(Huntsman) Products Offered

6.3.5 Indorama(Huntsman) Recent Development

6.4 ADM

6.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

6.4.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 ADM Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 ADM Products Offered

6.4.5 ADM Recent Development

6.5 INEOS

6.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

6.5.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 INEOS Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 INEOS Products Offered

6.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

6.6 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 BASF Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 BASF Products Offered

6.6.5 BASF Recent Development

6.7 Repsol

6.6.1 Repsol Corporation Information

6.6.2 Repsol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Repsol Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Repsol Products Offered

6.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

6.8 SKC

6.8.1 SKC Corporation Information

6.8.2 SKC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 SKC Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SKC Products Offered

6.8.5 SKC Recent Development

6.9 Shell

6.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

6.9.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Shell Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Shell Products Offered

6.9.5 Shell Recent Development

6.10 Shandong Shida Shenghua

6.10.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Products Offered

6.10.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

6.11 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

6.11.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information

6.11.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Propylene Glycol Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Products Offered

6.11.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development

6.12 Hi-tech Spring Chem

6.12.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information

6.12.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem Products Offered

6.12.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development

6.13 Daze Group

6.13.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Daze Group Propylene Glycol Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Daze Group Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Daze Group Products Offered

6.13.5 Daze Group Recent Development

6.14 Shandong Depu Chem

6.14.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

6.14.2 Shandong Depu Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Shandong Depu Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Shandong Depu Chem Products Offered

6.14.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

7 Propylene Glycol Solvent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Propylene Glycol Solvent

7.4 Propylene Glycol Solvent Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Distributors List

8.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Propylene Glycol Solvent by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”