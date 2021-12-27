Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell

“

A newly published report titled “(Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell, Shell, BASF, Daicel, Hualun Chemical, Dynamic International, Jiangsu Yida, SKC, Wuxi Baichuan, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yancheng Super, Jiangsu Yinyan, Zhongtian Huanbao, CPP

Market Segmentation by Product:

PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

DPM (Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

TPM (Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Production

Solvent

Coalescing Agents

Coatings



The Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market expansion?

What will be the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE)

1.2 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

1.2.3 DPM (Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

1.2.4 TPM (Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

1.3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Production

1.3.3 Solvent

1.3.4 Coalescing Agents

1.3.5 Coatings

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production

3.4.1 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production

3.5.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production

3.6.1 China Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production

3.7.1 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dow Chemical

7.1.1 Dow Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dow Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Eastman

7.2.1 Eastman Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eastman Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Eastman Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lyondellbasell

7.3.1 Lyondellbasell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lyondellbasell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lyondellbasell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Lyondellbasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shell

7.4.1 Shell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shell Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Daicel

7.6.1 Daicel Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daicel Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Daicel Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Daicel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Daicel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hualun Chemical

7.7.1 Hualun Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hualun Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hualun Chemical Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hualun Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hualun Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dynamic International

7.8.1 Dynamic International Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dynamic International Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dynamic International Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dynamic International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dynamic International Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jiangsu Yida

7.9.1 Jiangsu Yida Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangsu Yida Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jiangsu Yida Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Jiangsu Yida Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jiangsu Yida Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SKC

7.10.1 SKC Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.10.2 SKC Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SKC Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SKC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SKC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Wuxi Baichuan

7.11.1 Wuxi Baichuan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wuxi Baichuan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Wuxi Baichuan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Wuxi Baichuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Wuxi Baichuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Ruijia

7.12.1 Jiangsu Ruijia Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Ruijia Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Ruijia Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Ruijia Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Ruijia Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Yancheng Super

7.13.1 Yancheng Super Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yancheng Super Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Yancheng Super Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Yancheng Super Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Yancheng Super Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Yinyan

7.14.1 Jiangsu Yinyan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Yinyan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Yinyan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Yinyan Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Yinyan Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhongtian Huanbao

7.15.1 Zhongtian Huanbao Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhongtian Huanbao Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhongtian Huanbao Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhongtian Huanbao Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhongtian Huanbao Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CPP

7.16.1 CPP Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Corporation Information

7.16.2 CPP Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CPP Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CPP Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CPP Recent Developments/Updates

8 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE)

8.4 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Distributors List

9.3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Industry Trends

10.2 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Growth Drivers

10.3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Challenges

10.4 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”