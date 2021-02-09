Proppant Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Carbo Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, U.S. Silica Holdings

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Proppant Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Proppant Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Proppant report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Proppant market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Proppant specifications, and company profiles. The Proppant study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2460190/global-proppant-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Proppant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Proppant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Proppant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Proppant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Proppant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Proppant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Carbo Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, U.S. Silica Holdings, JSC Borovichi Refractories, Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant, Mineração Curimbaba, China Gengsheng Minerals, Covia, Superior Silica Sands, Hi-Crush Partners, Hexion, Covia, Preferred Sands, Fores, Badger Mining Corporation (BMC), Smart Sand, Mississippi Sand, Changqing Proppant, Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant, Eagle Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Frac Sand Proppant

Resin-coated Proppant

Ceramic Proppant



Market Segmentation by Application: Coal Bed Methane

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Other Applications

Shale Oil

LNG

Tight Oil



The Proppant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Proppant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Proppant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Proppant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Proppant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Proppant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Proppant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Proppant market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2460190/global-proppant-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Proppant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Proppant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Frac Sand Proppant

1.2.3 Resin-coated Proppant

1.2.4 Ceramic Proppant

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Proppant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coal Bed Methane

1.3.3 Shale Gas

1.3.4 Tight Gas

1.3.5 Other Applications

1.3.6 Shale Oil

1.3.7 LNG

1.3.8 Tight Oil

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Proppant Production

2.1 Global Proppant Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Proppant Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Proppant Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Proppant Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Proppant Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Proppant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Proppant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Proppant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Proppant Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Proppant Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Proppant Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Proppant Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Proppant Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Proppant Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Proppant Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Proppant Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Proppant Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Proppant Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Proppant Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Proppant Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Proppant Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Proppant Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Proppant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Proppant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Proppant Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Proppant Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Proppant Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Proppant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Proppant Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Proppant Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Proppant Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Proppant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Proppant Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Proppant Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Proppant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Proppant Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Proppant Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Proppant Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Proppant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Proppant Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Proppant Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Proppant Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Proppant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Proppant Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Proppant Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Proppant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Proppant Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Proppant Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Proppant Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Proppant Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Proppant Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Proppant Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Proppant Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Proppant Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Proppant Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Proppant Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Proppant Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Proppant Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Proppant Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Proppant Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Proppant Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Proppant Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Carbo Ceramics

12.1.1 Carbo Ceramics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carbo Ceramics Overview

12.1.3 Carbo Ceramics Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Carbo Ceramics Proppant Product Description

12.1.5 Carbo Ceramics Related Developments

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Proppant Product Description

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

12.3 U.S. Silica Holdings

12.3.1 U.S. Silica Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 U.S. Silica Holdings Overview

12.3.3 U.S. Silica Holdings Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 U.S. Silica Holdings Proppant Product Description

12.3.5 U.S. Silica Holdings Related Developments

12.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories

12.4.1 JSC Borovichi Refractories Corporation Information

12.4.2 JSC Borovichi Refractories Overview

12.4.3 JSC Borovichi Refractories Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories Proppant Product Description

12.4.5 JSC Borovichi Refractories Related Developments

12.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant

12.5.1 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Overview

12.5.3 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Proppant Product Description

12.5.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Related Developments

12.6 Mineração Curimbaba

12.6.1 Mineração Curimbaba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mineração Curimbaba Overview

12.6.3 Mineração Curimbaba Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mineração Curimbaba Proppant Product Description

12.6.5 Mineração Curimbaba Related Developments

12.7 China Gengsheng Minerals

12.7.1 China Gengsheng Minerals Corporation Information

12.7.2 China Gengsheng Minerals Overview

12.7.3 China Gengsheng Minerals Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China Gengsheng Minerals Proppant Product Description

12.7.5 China Gengsheng Minerals Related Developments

12.8 Covia

12.8.1 Covia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Covia Overview

12.8.3 Covia Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Covia Proppant Product Description

12.8.5 Covia Related Developments

12.9 Superior Silica Sands

12.9.1 Superior Silica Sands Corporation Information

12.9.2 Superior Silica Sands Overview

12.9.3 Superior Silica Sands Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Superior Silica Sands Proppant Product Description

12.9.5 Superior Silica Sands Related Developments

12.10 Hi-Crush Partners

12.10.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hi-Crush Partners Overview

12.10.3 Hi-Crush Partners Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hi-Crush Partners Proppant Product Description

12.10.5 Hi-Crush Partners Related Developments

12.11 Hexion

12.11.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hexion Overview

12.11.3 Hexion Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hexion Proppant Product Description

12.11.5 Hexion Related Developments

12.12 Covia

12.12.1 Covia Corporation Information

12.12.2 Covia Overview

12.12.3 Covia Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Covia Proppant Product Description

12.12.5 Covia Related Developments

12.13 Preferred Sands

12.13.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information

12.13.2 Preferred Sands Overview

12.13.3 Preferred Sands Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Preferred Sands Proppant Product Description

12.13.5 Preferred Sands Related Developments

12.14 Fores

12.14.1 Fores Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fores Overview

12.14.3 Fores Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fores Proppant Product Description

12.14.5 Fores Related Developments

12.15 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)

12.15.1 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Overview

12.15.3 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Proppant Product Description

12.15.5 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Related Developments

12.16 Smart Sand

12.16.1 Smart Sand Corporation Information

12.16.2 Smart Sand Overview

12.16.3 Smart Sand Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Smart Sand Proppant Product Description

12.16.5 Smart Sand Related Developments

12.17 Mississippi Sand

12.17.1 Mississippi Sand Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mississippi Sand Overview

12.17.3 Mississippi Sand Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mississippi Sand Proppant Product Description

12.17.5 Mississippi Sand Related Developments

12.18 Changqing Proppant

12.18.1 Changqing Proppant Corporation Information

12.18.2 Changqing Proppant Overview

12.18.3 Changqing Proppant Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Changqing Proppant Proppant Product Description

12.18.5 Changqing Proppant Related Developments

12.19 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant

12.19.1 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant Overview

12.19.3 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant Proppant Product Description

12.19.5 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant Related Developments

12.20 Eagle Materials

12.20.1 Eagle Materials Corporation Information

12.20.2 Eagle Materials Overview

12.20.3 Eagle Materials Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Eagle Materials Proppant Product Description

12.20.5 Eagle Materials Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Proppant Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Proppant Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Proppant Production Mode & Process

13.4 Proppant Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Proppant Sales Channels

13.4.2 Proppant Distributors

13.5 Proppant Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Proppant Industry Trends

14.2 Proppant Market Drivers

14.3 Proppant Market Challenges

14.4 Proppant Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Proppant Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2460190/global-proppant-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”