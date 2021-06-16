Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Overview, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2027 |, Accruent(Lucernex), AMTdirect, AppFolio

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Property Management and Real Estate Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Accruent(Lucernex), AMTdirect, AppFolio, Brokermint, Buildium, CoreLogic, CoStar, Entrata, HomeHubZone, Hotelogix, MRI Software, Placester, Planyo, Property Matrix, RealPage, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, ServusConnect, Space Designer 3D, storEDGE, TORCHx, Trimble, VTS, Yardi

Market Segment by Product Type:

On-Premise, Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Application:

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Property Management and Real Estate Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Property Management and Real Estate Software market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Property Management and Real Estate Software

1.1 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Property Management and Real Estate Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

3.5 Large Enterprise 4 Property Management and Real Estate Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Property Management and Real Estate Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Property Management and Real Estate Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Property Management and Real Estate Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Property Management and Real Estate Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accruent(Lucernex)

5.1.1 Accruent(Lucernex) Profile

5.1.2 Accruent(Lucernex) Main Business

5.1.3 Accruent(Lucernex) Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accruent(Lucernex) Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Accruent(Lucernex) Recent Developments

5.2 AMTdirect

5.2.1 AMTdirect Profile

5.2.2 AMTdirect Main Business

5.2.3 AMTdirect Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AMTdirect Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AMTdirect Recent Developments

5.3 AppFolio

5.5.1 AppFolio Profile

5.3.2 AppFolio Main Business

5.3.3 AppFolio Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AppFolio Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Brokermint Recent Developments

5.4 Brokermint

5.4.1 Brokermint Profile

5.4.2 Brokermint Main Business

5.4.3 Brokermint Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Brokermint Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Brokermint Recent Developments

5.5 Buildium

5.5.1 Buildium Profile

5.5.2 Buildium Main Business

5.5.3 Buildium Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Buildium Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Buildium Recent Developments

5.6 CoreLogic

5.6.1 CoreLogic Profile

5.6.2 CoreLogic Main Business

5.6.3 CoreLogic Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CoreLogic Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 CoreLogic Recent Developments

5.7 CoStar

5.7.1 CoStar Profile

5.7.2 CoStar Main Business

5.7.3 CoStar Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CoStar Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 CoStar Recent Developments

5.8 Entrata

5.8.1 Entrata Profile

5.8.2 Entrata Main Business

5.8.3 Entrata Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Entrata Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Entrata Recent Developments

5.9 HomeHubZone

5.9.1 HomeHubZone Profile

5.9.2 HomeHubZone Main Business

5.9.3 HomeHubZone Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 HomeHubZone Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 HomeHubZone Recent Developments

5.10 Hotelogix

5.10.1 Hotelogix Profile

5.10.2 Hotelogix Main Business

5.10.3 Hotelogix Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hotelogix Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Hotelogix Recent Developments

5.11 MRI Software

5.11.1 MRI Software Profile

5.11.2 MRI Software Main Business

5.11.3 MRI Software Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 MRI Software Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 MRI Software Recent Developments

5.12 Placester

5.12.1 Placester Profile

5.12.2 Placester Main Business

5.12.3 Placester Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Placester Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Placester Recent Developments

5.13 Planyo

5.13.1 Planyo Profile

5.13.2 Planyo Main Business

5.13.3 Planyo Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Planyo Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Planyo Recent Developments

5.14 Property Matrix

5.14.1 Property Matrix Profile

5.14.2 Property Matrix Main Business

5.14.3 Property Matrix Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Property Matrix Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Property Matrix Recent Developments

5.15 RealPage

5.15.1 RealPage Profile

5.15.2 RealPage Main Business

5.15.3 RealPage Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 RealPage Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 RealPage Recent Developments

5.16 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate

5.16.1 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Profile

5.16.2 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Main Business

5.16.3 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Recent Developments

5.17 ServusConnect

5.17.1 ServusConnect Profile

5.17.2 ServusConnect Main Business

5.17.3 ServusConnect Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 ServusConnect Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 ServusConnect Recent Developments

5.18 Space Designer 3D

5.18.1 Space Designer 3D Profile

5.18.2 Space Designer 3D Main Business

5.18.3 Space Designer 3D Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Space Designer 3D Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Space Designer 3D Recent Developments

5.19 storEDGE

5.19.1 storEDGE Profile

5.19.2 storEDGE Main Business

5.19.3 storEDGE Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 storEDGE Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 storEDGE Recent Developments

5.20 TORCHx

5.20.1 TORCHx Profile

5.20.2 TORCHx Main Business

5.20.3 TORCHx Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 TORCHx Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 TORCHx Recent Developments

5.21 Trimble

5.21.1 Trimble Profile

5.21.2 Trimble Main Business

5.21.3 Trimble Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Trimble Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Trimble Recent Developments

5.22 VTS

5.22.1 VTS Profile

5.22.2 VTS Main Business

5.22.3 VTS Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 VTS Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 VTS Recent Developments

5.23 Yardi

5.23.1 Yardi Profile

5.23.2 Yardi Main Business

5.23.3 Yardi Property Management and Real Estate Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Yardi Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Yardi Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Property Management and Real Estate Software Industry Trends

11.2 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Drivers

11.3 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Challenges

11.4 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

