Propeller Shafts Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, GKN, NTN, Huayu Automotive, Dana, IFA Rotorion

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Propeller Shafts Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Propeller Shafts data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Propeller Shafts Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Propeller Shafts Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Propeller Shafts market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Propeller Shafts market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, GKN, NTN, Huayu Automotive, Dana, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Wanxiang, Meritor, Nexteer, JTEKT, Hyundai-Wia, Showa, YODON, Neapco, GSP, Dongfeng

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Single Piece Shaft, Multi Piece Shaft

Market Segment by Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Propeller Shafts market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Propeller Shafts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Propeller Shafts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Propeller Shafts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Propeller Shafts market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Propeller Shafts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Piece Shaft

1.2.3 Multi Piece Shaft

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Propeller Shafts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Propeller Shafts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Propeller Shafts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Propeller Shafts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Propeller Shafts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Propeller Shafts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Propeller Shafts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Propeller Shafts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Propeller Shafts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Propeller Shafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Propeller Shafts Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Propeller Shafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Propeller Shafts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Propeller Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Propeller Shafts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Propeller Shafts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Propeller Shafts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Propeller Shafts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Propeller Shafts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Propeller Shafts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Propeller Shafts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Propeller Shafts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Propeller Shafts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Propeller Shafts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Propeller Shafts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Propeller Shafts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Propeller Shafts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Propeller Shafts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Propeller Shafts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 GKN

12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GKN Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GKN Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.1.5 GKN Recent Development

12.2 NTN

12.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

12.2.2 NTN Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NTN Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NTN Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.2.5 NTN Recent Development

12.3 Huayu Automotive

12.3.1 Huayu Automotive Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huayu Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Huayu Automotive Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huayu Automotive Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.3.5 Huayu Automotive Recent Development

12.4 Dana

12.4.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dana Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dana Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.4.5 Dana Recent Development

12.5 IFA Rotorion

12.5.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

12.5.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IFA Rotorion Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IFA Rotorion Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.5.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

12.6 AAM

12.6.1 AAM Corporation Information

12.6.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AAM Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AAM Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.6.5 AAM Recent Development

12.7 Wanxiang

12.7.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wanxiang Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wanxiang Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wanxiang Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.7.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

12.8 Meritor

12.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meritor Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meritor Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.9 Nexteer

12.9.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nexteer Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nexteer Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nexteer Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.9.5 Nexteer Recent Development

12.10 JTEKT

12.10.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

12.10.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 JTEKT Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JTEKT Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.10.5 JTEKT Recent Development

12.11 GKN

12.11.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.11.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 GKN Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 GKN Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.11.5 GKN Recent Development

12.12 Showa

12.12.1 Showa Corporation Information

12.12.2 Showa Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Showa Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Showa Products Offered

12.12.5 Showa Recent Development

12.13 YODON

12.13.1 YODON Corporation Information

12.13.2 YODON Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 YODON Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 YODON Products Offered

12.13.5 YODON Recent Development

12.14 Neapco

12.14.1 Neapco Corporation Information

12.14.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Neapco Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Neapco Products Offered

12.14.5 Neapco Recent Development

12.15 GSP

12.15.1 GSP Corporation Information

12.15.2 GSP Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 GSP Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 GSP Products Offered

12.15.5 GSP Recent Development

12.16 Dongfeng

12.16.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dongfeng Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dongfeng Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dongfeng Products Offered

12.16.5 Dongfeng Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Propeller Shafts Industry Trends

13.2 Propeller Shafts Market Drivers

13.3 Propeller Shafts Market Challenges

13.4 Propeller Shafts Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Propeller Shafts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

