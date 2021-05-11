Project Planning Software Market Overview and Forecast Report by 2027| NetSuite OpenAir, Clarizen, Project Insight

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Project Planning Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Project Planning Software market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Project Planning Software market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Project Planning Software market.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3119523/global-project-planning-software-market

The research report on the global Project Planning Software market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Project Planning Software market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Project Planning Software research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Project Planning Software market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Project Planning Software market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Project Planning Software market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Project Planning Software Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Project Planning Software market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Project Planning Software market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Project Planning Software Market Leading Players

NetSuite OpenAir, Clarizen, Project Insight, Smartsheet, KeyedIn Projects, Workfront, Mavenlink, Wrike, Replicon PPM, Deltek, One2Team, Easy Projects, Sciforma, LiquidPlanner, Procore, InFocus, Oracle

Project Planning Software Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Project Planning Software market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Project Planning Software market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Project Planning Software Segmentation by Product

On-premises, Cloud-Based

Project Planning Software Segmentation by Application

, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3119523/global-project-planning-software-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Project Planning Software market?

How will the global Project Planning Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Project Planning Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Project Planning Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Project Planning Software market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cecfdeedd1aceec2c325540daa40b3d2,0,1,global-project-planning-software-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Project Planning Software 1.1 Project Planning Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Project Planning Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Project Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Project Planning Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Project Planning Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Project Planning Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Project Planning Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Project Planning Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Project Planning Software Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Project Planning Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Project Planning Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Project Planning Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 On-premises 2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Project Planning Software Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Project Planning Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Project Planning Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Project Planning Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) 3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Project Planning Software Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Project Planning Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Project Planning Software as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Project Planning Software Market 4.4 Global Top Players Project Planning Software Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Project Planning Software Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Project Planning Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 NetSuite OpenAir

5.1.1 NetSuite OpenAir Profile

5.1.2 NetSuite OpenAir Main Business

5.1.3 NetSuite OpenAir Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NetSuite OpenAir Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 NetSuite OpenAir Recent Developments 5.2 Clarizen

5.2.1 Clarizen Profile

5.2.2 Clarizen Main Business

5.2.3 Clarizen Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Clarizen Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Clarizen Recent Developments 5.3 Project Insight

5.3.1 Project Insight Profile

5.3.2 Project Insight Main Business

5.3.3 Project Insight Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Project Insight Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Smartsheet Recent Developments 5.4 Smartsheet

5.4.1 Smartsheet Profile

5.4.2 Smartsheet Main Business

5.4.3 Smartsheet Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Smartsheet Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Smartsheet Recent Developments 5.5 KeyedIn Projects

5.5.1 KeyedIn Projects Profile

5.5.2 KeyedIn Projects Main Business

5.5.3 KeyedIn Projects Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 KeyedIn Projects Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 KeyedIn Projects Recent Developments 5.6 Workfront

5.6.1 Workfront Profile

5.6.2 Workfront Main Business

5.6.3 Workfront Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Workfront Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Workfront Recent Developments 5.7 Mavenlink

5.7.1 Mavenlink Profile

5.7.2 Mavenlink Main Business

5.7.3 Mavenlink Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mavenlink Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Mavenlink Recent Developments 5.8 Wrike

5.8.1 Wrike Profile

5.8.2 Wrike Main Business

5.8.3 Wrike Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Wrike Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Wrike Recent Developments 5.9 Replicon PPM

5.9.1 Replicon PPM Profile

5.9.2 Replicon PPM Main Business

5.9.3 Replicon PPM Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Replicon PPM Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Replicon PPM Recent Developments 5.10 Deltek

5.10.1 Deltek Profile

5.10.2 Deltek Main Business

5.10.3 Deltek Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Deltek Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Deltek Recent Developments 5.11 One2Team

5.11.1 One2Team Profile

5.11.2 One2Team Main Business

5.11.3 One2Team Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 One2Team Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 One2Team Recent Developments 5.12 Easy Projects

5.12.1 Easy Projects Profile

5.12.2 Easy Projects Main Business

5.12.3 Easy Projects Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Easy Projects Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Easy Projects Recent Developments 5.13 Sciforma

5.13.1 Sciforma Profile

5.13.2 Sciforma Main Business

5.13.3 Sciforma Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sciforma Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Sciforma Recent Developments 5.14 LiquidPlanner

5.14.1 LiquidPlanner Profile

5.14.2 LiquidPlanner Main Business

5.14.3 LiquidPlanner Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 LiquidPlanner Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 LiquidPlanner Recent Developments 5.15 Procore

5.15.1 Procore Profile

5.15.2 Procore Main Business

5.15.3 Procore Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Procore Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Procore Recent Developments 5.16 InFocus

5.16.1 InFocus Profile

5.16.2 InFocus Main Business

5.16.3 InFocus Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 InFocus Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 InFocus Recent Developments 5.17 Oracle

5.17.1 Oracle Profile

5.17.2 Oracle Main Business

5.17.3 Oracle Project Planning Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Oracle Project Planning Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Oracle Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Project Planning Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Project Planning Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Project Planning Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Project Planning Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Project Planning Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Project Planning Software Market Dynamics 11.1 Project Planning Software Industry Trends 11.2 Project Planning Software Market Drivers 11.3 Project Planning Software Market Challenges 11.4 Project Planning Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“