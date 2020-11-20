Programmatic Display Advertising Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026|Google (Doubleclick), Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated

The global Programmatic Display Advertising market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market, such as Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tencent, AppNexus, Amazon, JD.com, Yahoo, Verizon Communications, eBay, Booking, Expedia, MediaMath, Baidu, Rakuten, Rocket Fuel, The Trade Desk, Adroll, Sina They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Programmatic Display Advertising industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market by Product: , Real Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Automated Guaranteed

Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market by Application: E-commerce Ads, Travel Ads, Game Ads, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Programmatic Display Advertising market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Programmatic Display Advertising industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Programmatic Display Advertising market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Programmatic Display Advertising

1.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Overview

1.1.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Real Time Bidding

2.5 Private Marketplace

2.6 Automated Guaranteed 3 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 E-commerce Ads

3.5 Travel Ads

3.6 Game Ads

3.7 Others 4 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Programmatic Display Advertising Market

4.4 Global Top Players Programmatic Display Advertising Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Programmatic Display Advertising Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Facebook

5.1.1 Facebook Profile

5.1.2 Facebook Main Business

5.1.3 Facebook Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Facebook Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Facebook Recent Developments

5.2 Google (Doubleclick)

5.2.1 Google (Doubleclick) Profile

5.2.2 Google (Doubleclick) Main Business

5.2.3 Google (Doubleclick) Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Google (Doubleclick) Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Google (Doubleclick) Recent Developments

5.3 Alibaba

5.5.1 Alibaba Profile

5.3.2 Alibaba Main Business

5.3.3 Alibaba Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Alibaba Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Developments

5.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated

5.4.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Profile

5.4.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated Main Business

5.4.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Developments

5.5 Tencent

5.5.1 Tencent Profile

5.5.2 Tencent Main Business

5.5.3 Tencent Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tencent Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Tencent Recent Developments

5.6 AppNexus

5.6.1 AppNexus Profile

5.6.2 AppNexus Main Business

5.6.3 AppNexus Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AppNexus Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 AppNexus Recent Developments

5.7 Amazon

5.7.1 Amazon Profile

5.7.2 Amazon Main Business

5.7.3 Amazon Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Amazon Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.8 JD.com

5.8.1 JD.com Profile

5.8.2 JD.com Main Business

5.8.3 JD.com Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 JD.com Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 JD.com Recent Developments

5.9 Yahoo

5.9.1 Yahoo Profile

5.9.2 Yahoo Main Business

5.9.3 Yahoo Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Yahoo Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Yahoo Recent Developments

5.10 Verizon Communications

5.10.1 Verizon Communications Profile

5.10.2 Verizon Communications Main Business

5.10.3 Verizon Communications Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Verizon Communications Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Verizon Communications Recent Developments

5.11 eBay

5.11.1 eBay Profile

5.11.2 eBay Main Business

5.11.3 eBay Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 eBay Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 eBay Recent Developments

5.12 Booking

5.12.1 Booking Profile

5.12.2 Booking Main Business

5.12.3 Booking Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Booking Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Booking Recent Developments

5.13 Expedia

5.13.1 Expedia Profile

5.13.2 Expedia Main Business

5.13.3 Expedia Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Expedia Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Expedia Recent Developments

5.14 MediaMath

5.14.1 MediaMath Profile

5.14.2 MediaMath Main Business

5.14.3 MediaMath Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MediaMath Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 MediaMath Recent Developments

5.15 Baidu

5.15.1 Baidu Profile

5.15.2 Baidu Main Business

5.15.3 Baidu Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Baidu Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Baidu Recent Developments

5.16 Rakuten

5.16.1 Rakuten Profile

5.16.2 Rakuten Main Business

5.16.3 Rakuten Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Rakuten Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Rakuten Recent Developments

5.17 Rocket Fuel

5.17.1 Rocket Fuel Profile

5.17.2 Rocket Fuel Main Business

5.17.3 Rocket Fuel Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Rocket Fuel Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Rocket Fuel Recent Developments

5.18 The Trade Desk

5.18.1 The Trade Desk Profile

5.18.2 The Trade Desk Main Business

5.18.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 The Trade Desk Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 The Trade Desk Recent Developments

5.19 Adroll

5.19.1 Adroll Profile

5.19.2 Adroll Main Business

5.19.3 Adroll Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Adroll Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Adroll Recent Developments

5.20 Sina

5.20.1 Sina Profile

5.20.2 Sina Main Business

5.20.3 Sina Programmatic Display Advertising Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Sina Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Sina Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

