Programmatic Advertising Platform Market 2022| Worldwide Industry Share| Size| Gross Margin| Trend| Future Demand| Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2028 | AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, The Trade Desk, Turn Inc., Beeswax, Connexity, Inc., Centro, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc.

The global Programmatic Advertising Platform market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market by Type: Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video Programmatic Advertising Platform

Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market by Application: Governance

Commerical

Others

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Programmatic Advertising Platform market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Programmatic Advertising Platform market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Desktop Display

1.2.3 Desktop Video

1.2.4 Mobile Display

1.2.5 Mobile Video

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Governance

1.3.3 Commerical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Trends

2.3.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue

3.4 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue in 2020

3.5 Programmatic Advertising Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Platform Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AppNexus Inc.

11.1.1 AppNexus Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 AppNexus Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 AppNexus Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.1.4 AppNexus Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 AppNexus Inc. Recent Development

11.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

11.2.1 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Company Details

11.2.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Business Overview

11.2.3 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.2.4 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Recent Development

11.3 Yahoo! Inc.

11.3.1 Yahoo! Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Yahoo! Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Yahoo! Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.3.4 Yahoo! Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Yahoo! Inc. Recent Development

11.4 DataXu Inc.

11.4.1 DataXu Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 DataXu Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 DataXu Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.4.4 DataXu Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 DataXu Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Adroll.com

11.5.1 Adroll.com Company Details

11.5.2 Adroll.com Business Overview

11.5.3 Adroll.com Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.5.4 Adroll.com Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Adroll.com Recent Development

11.6 Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

11.6.1 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Company Details

11.6.2 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Business Overview

11.6.3 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.6.4 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Recent Development

11.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated

11.7.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details

11.7.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated Business Overview

11.7.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.7.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development

11.8 Rubicon Project Inc.

11.8.1 Rubicon Project Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Rubicon Project Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Rubicon Project Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.8.4 Rubicon Project Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Rubicon Project Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Rocket Fuel Inc.

11.9.1 Rocket Fuel Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Rocket Fuel Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Rocket Fuel Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.9.4 Rocket Fuel Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Rocket Fuel Inc. Recent Development

11.10 MediaMath Inc.

11.10.1 MediaMath Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 MediaMath Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 MediaMath Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.10.4 MediaMath Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MediaMath Inc. Recent Development

11.11 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

11.11.1 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Company Details

11.11.2 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Business Overview

11.11.3 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.11.4 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Recent Development

11.12 Between Digital

11.12.1 Between Digital Company Details

11.12.2 Between Digital Business Overview

11.12.3 Between Digital Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.12.4 Between Digital Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Between Digital Recent Development

11.13 Fluct

11.13.1 Fluct Company Details

11.13.2 Fluct Business Overview

11.13.3 Fluct Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.13.4 Fluct Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Fluct Recent Development

11.14 Adform

11.14.1 Adform Company Details

11.14.2 Adform Business Overview

11.14.3 Adform Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.14.4 Adform Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Adform Recent Development

11.15 The Trade Desk

11.15.1 The Trade Desk Company Details

11.15.2 The Trade Desk Business Overview

11.15.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.15.4 The Trade Desk Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 The Trade Desk Recent Development

11.16 Turn Inc.

11.16.1 Turn Inc. Company Details

11.16.2 Turn Inc. Business Overview

11.16.3 Turn Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.16.4 Turn Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Turn Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Beeswax

11.17.1 Beeswax Company Details

11.17.2 Beeswax Business Overview

11.17.3 Beeswax Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.17.4 Beeswax Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Beeswax Recent Development

11.18 Connexity, Inc.

11.18.1 Connexity, Inc. Company Details

11.18.2 Connexity, Inc. Business Overview

11.18.3 Connexity, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.18.4 Connexity, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Connexity, Inc. Recent Development

11.18 Centro, Inc.

.1 Centro, Inc. Company Details

.2 Centro, Inc. Business Overview

.3 Centro, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

.4 Centro, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

.5 Centro, Inc. Recent Development

11.20 RadiumOne, Inc.

11.20.1 RadiumOne, Inc. Company Details

11.20.2 RadiumOne, Inc. Business Overview

11.20.3 RadiumOne, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.20.4 RadiumOne, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 RadiumOne, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

