Programmatic Ads Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Forecast 2027 |, FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Programmatic Ads Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Programmatic Ads data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Programmatic Ads Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Programmatic Ads Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Programmatic Ads market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Programmatic Ads market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, SIZMEK, MARIN SOFTWARE, DATAXU, Yahoo Gemini, MediaMath, Adobe Media Optimizer, Quantcast Advertise, Choozle, Acquisio, The Trade Desk, Flashtalking Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud based

On Premise Market Segment by Application:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Programmatic Ads market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Programmatic Ads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Programmatic Ads market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Programmatic Ads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Programmatic Ads market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Programmatic Ads

1.1 Programmatic Ads Market Overview

1.1.1 Programmatic Ads Product Scope

1.1.2 Programmatic Ads Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Programmatic Ads Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Ads Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Programmatic Ads Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Programmatic Ads Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Programmatic Ads Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud based

2.5 On Premise 3 Programmatic Ads Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Programmatic Ads Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Programmatic Ads Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Retail

3.5 Recreation

3.6 Banking

3.7 Transportation

3.8 Other 4 Programmatic Ads Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Programmatic Ads Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Programmatic Ads as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Programmatic Ads Market

4.4 Global Top Players Programmatic Ads Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Programmatic Ads Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Programmatic Ads Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS

5.1.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Profile

5.1.2 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Main Business

5.1.3 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Recent Developments

5.2 ADWORDS

5.2.1 ADWORDS Profile

5.2.2 ADWORDS Main Business

5.2.3 ADWORDS Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ADWORDS Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ADWORDS Recent Developments

5.3 WORDSTREAM

5.3.1 WORDSTREAM Profile

5.3.2 WORDSTREAM Main Business

5.3.3 WORDSTREAM Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 WORDSTREAM Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SIZMEK Recent Developments

5.4 SIZMEK

5.4.1 SIZMEK Profile

5.4.2 SIZMEK Main Business

5.4.3 SIZMEK Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SIZMEK Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SIZMEK Recent Developments

5.5 MARIN SOFTWARE

5.5.1 MARIN SOFTWARE Profile

5.5.2 MARIN SOFTWARE Main Business

5.5.3 MARIN SOFTWARE Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 MARIN SOFTWARE Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 MARIN SOFTWARE Recent Developments

5.6 DATAXU

5.6.1 DATAXU Profile

5.6.2 DATAXU Main Business

5.6.3 DATAXU Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DATAXU Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 DATAXU Recent Developments

5.7 Yahoo Gemini

5.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Profile

5.7.2 Yahoo Gemini Main Business

5.7.3 Yahoo Gemini Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Developments

5.8 MediaMath

5.8.1 MediaMath Profile

5.8.2 MediaMath Main Business

5.8.3 MediaMath Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaMath Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MediaMath Recent Developments

5.9 Adobe Media Optimizer

5.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Profile

5.9.2 Adobe Media Optimizer Main Business

5.9.3 Adobe Media Optimizer Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Developments

5.10 Quantcast Advertise

5.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Profile

5.10.2 Quantcast Advertise Main Business

5.10.3 Quantcast Advertise Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Developments

5.11 Choozle

5.11.1 Choozle Profile

5.11.2 Choozle Main Business

5.11.3 Choozle Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Choozle Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Choozle Recent Developments

5.12 Acquisio

5.12.1 Acquisio Profile

5.12.2 Acquisio Main Business

5.12.3 Acquisio Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Acquisio Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Acquisio Recent Developments

5.13 The Trade Desk

5.13.1 The Trade Desk Profile

5.13.2 The Trade Desk Main Business

5.13.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 The Trade Desk Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 The Trade Desk Recent Developments

5.14 Flashtalking

5.14.1 Flashtalking Profile

5.14.2 Flashtalking Main Business

5.14.3 Flashtalking Programmatic Ads Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Flashtalking Programmatic Ads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Flashtalking Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Programmatic Ads Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Programmatic Ads Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Ads Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Programmatic Ads Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Ads Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Programmatic Ads Market Dynamics

11.1 Programmatic Ads Industry Trends

11.2 Programmatic Ads Market Drivers

11.3 Programmatic Ads Market Challenges

11.4 Programmatic Ads Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

